Fire Wings imageView gallery

Fire Wings - Eastvale 12571 Limonite Ave. Suite #: 200 Eastvale, CA. 91752 1 (951) 332-2402 1 (951) 332-2390 FWEastvale@FireWings.com https://www.toasttab.com/fire-wings-eastvale

review star

No reviews yet

12571 Limonite Avenue

Suite #: 200

Eastvale, CA 91752

10 PIECES
20 PACK
10 PC COMBO

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$14.59

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$14.59

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$14.59

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

$13.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

$15.69

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

$17.39

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.09

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.09

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

$30.09

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

$58.69

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

$88.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

$111.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

$142.79

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

$13.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

$24.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

$47.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

$70.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

$116.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

Out of stock

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

$6.99

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$8.09
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$8.09
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$8.09

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

$5.39
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.99
ZUCCHINI STICKS

$5.19
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.69
LRG - G NOODLES

$6.39
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.99
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.69
REG - TATER TOTS

$4.29
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.59+
VEGGIE STICKS

$2.39
REG - COLE SLAW

$3.39
LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.39

PICKLES

$4.09
LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.29

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.09

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$7.09

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.09
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$4.09
REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.59
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.59
REG - GARLIC FRIES

$4.89
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.89
REG - FIRE FRIES

$4.89
LRG - FIRE FRIES

$5.89
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.39
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.39

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$8.49Out of stock
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$11.19Out of stock
HOUSE SALAD

$8.49Out of stock

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

$2.99

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$14.59

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$14.59

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$14.59

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

$7.99

3PC TENDER COMBO

$13.09
6PC TENDERS

$11.99

5PC TENDER COMBO

$15.09Out of stock

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$9.79
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$9.79
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$9.79
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$14.09
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$14.09
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$14.09

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$13.59Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$20.49Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$20.49Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

$6.99Out of stock
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Eastvale - Fire Wings 12571 Limonite Ave. Suite #: 200 Eastvale, CA. 91752 1 (951) 332-2402 1 (951) 332-2390 www.FireWings.com

