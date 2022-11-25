Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Fire Wings Irvine

review star

No reviews yet

14376 Culver Drive

Irvine, CA 92604

10 PIECES
20 PACK
10 PC COMBO

COMBOS

6PC BONE-IN COMBO

$12.89
8PC BONE-IN COMBO

$15.09
10PC BONE-IN COMBO

$16.69
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$12.39Out of stock

Choice of 1 Flavor

6PC BONELESS COMBO

$12.89
8PC BONELESS COMBO

$15.09
10PC BONELESS COMBO

$16.69
5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$14.39Out of stock

Choice of 1 Flavor

.

8PC SPLIT COMBO

$15.09
10PC SPLIT COMBO

$16.69

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

DRINKS

SMALL DRINK*

$1.99Out of stock
LRG DRINK*

$2.99

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

$12.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

$15.09

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

$16.69

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$12.39Out of stock

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$14.39Out of stock

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

$28.69

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

$56.09

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

$84.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

$106.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

$136.39

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

$12.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

$23.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

$45.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

$67.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

$111.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

Out of stock

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

$6.69

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$7.79Out of stock
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$7.79
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$7.79

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

$5.19
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.79
ZUCCHINI STICKS

$4.99
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.49
LRG - G NOODLES

$6.19
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.79
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.49
REG - TATER TOTS

$4.09
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.49+
VEGGIE STICKS

$2.19
REG - COLE SLAW

$3.19
LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.19

PICKLES

$4.09
LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.09

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.89Out of stock

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.89Out of stock

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

$2.89
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.89
REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.39
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.39
REG - GARLIC FRIES

$4.69
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.69
REG - FIRE FRIES

$4.69
LRG - FIRE FRIES

$5.69
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.19Out of stock
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.19Out of stock

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49
HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

$2.99
BEER PLEASE ORDER AT BAR

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

$7.49Out of stock

3PC TENDER COMBO

$12.39Out of stock
6PC TENDERS

$11.49Out of stock

5PC TENDER COMBO

$14.39Out of stock

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$9.39
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$9.39
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$9.39
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$13.59
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$13.59
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$13.59

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$12.89Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$19.29Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$19.29Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

$6.49Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
