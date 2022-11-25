Fire Wings Irvine
No reviews yet
14376 Culver Drive
Irvine, CA 92604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
COMBOS
6PC BONE-IN COMBO
8PC BONE-IN COMBO
10PC BONE-IN COMBO
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
Choice of 1 Flavor
6PC BONELESS COMBO
8PC BONELESS COMBO
10PC BONELESS COMBO
5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
Choice of 1 Flavor
.
8PC SPLIT COMBO
10PC SPLIT COMBO
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.
BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
*COMBOS
*FAMILY PACKS
20 PACK
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
40 PACK
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
60 PACK
Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips
80 PACK
Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips
100 PACK
Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips
*BY THE PIECE
*MINI MEAL
*SIDES
REG - G NOODLES
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
ZUCCHINI STICKS
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
LRG - G NOODLES
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)
REG - TATER TOTS
HAWAIIAN ROLLS
VEGGIE STICKS
REG - COLE SLAW
LRG - COLE SLAW
PICKLES
LRG - TATER TOTS
REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
*FRIES
*DIPS
*CHICKEN SANDWICHES
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.
BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS
TENDER FRIES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
JUST WING IT!
14376 Culver Drive, Irvine, CA 92604