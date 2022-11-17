Fire Wings imageView gallery
Pizza

Fire Wings Rocklin

review star

No reviews yet

5400 Crossings Dr.

Rocklin, CA 95677

Order Again

Popular Items

10 PIECES
20 PIECES
20 PACK

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$13.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$16.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$18.09

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$31.49

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$61.29

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$92.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$116.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$149.19

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$13.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$25.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$49.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$73.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$121.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$7.19

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$8.39
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$8.39
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$8.39

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

REG - G NOODLES

$5.59
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.19
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$5.39Out of stock
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.89
LRG - G NOODLES

LRG - G NOODLES

$6.59
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.19
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.89
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$4.49
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.69+
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$2.59
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$3.59
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.59

PICKLES

$4.09
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.49

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.29

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$7.29

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.29
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$4.29
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.79
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.79
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.09
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$6.09
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$5.09
LRG - FIRE FRIES

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$6.09
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.59
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.59

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$11.79
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

LRG DRINK*

$2.99

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

3PC TENDERS

$8.49

3PC TENDER COMBO

$13.79
6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$12.49

5PC TENDER COMBO

$15.79

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$10.19
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$10.19
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$10.19
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$14.69
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$14.69
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$14.69

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$14.29
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$21.69Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$21.69Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$7.49Out of stock

RICE PLATES

7 PC BONE-IN RICE PLATE

$16.25

7 PC BONELESS RICE PLATE

$16.25

10 PC SHRIMP RICE PLATE

$16.75

HAWAIIIN PLATES

HAWAIIN - BBQ CHICKEN

$15.99

HAWAIIN - KATSU CHICKEN

$15.99

HAWAIIN - TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$15.99

HAWAIIN - BBQ BEEF

$16.99

HAWAIIN - BEEF SHORT RIBS

$17.99

HAWAIIN - BBQ MIX PLATE

$18.99

HAWAIIN SIDES

SPAM MUSUBI (2PC)

$6.49

GYOZA (POTSTICKERS) 7PC

$8.49

REG - RICE

$3.00

LRG - RICE

$5.00

REG - MAC SALAD

$3.50

LRG - MAC SALAD

$5.50

PORK LUMPIA 6PC

$8.49

SHRIMP TEMPURA 6PC

$10.49

GESO FRY

$9.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
