Fire Wings Monterey Park, CA.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Fire Wings - Monterey Park 2120 S. Atlantic Blvd. Monterey Park, CA. 91754 1 (323) 530-0254 https://www.toasttab.com/fire-wings-monterey-park-ca www.FireWings.com
Location
2120 S. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mister Fried Potato - 2078 South Atlantic Boulevard
No Reviews
2078 South Atlantic Boulevard Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
Delicious Food Corner- Montery Park - 2325 S. Garfield Ave.
No Reviews
2325 S. Garfield Ave. Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
Daikokuya - Monterey Park - 111 North Atlantic Blvd
No Reviews
111 North Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Monterey Park
Phoenix Food Boutique - Monterey Park
4.2 • 1,107
500 North Atlantic Boulevard Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
It's Boba Time - Monterey Park
4.6 • 1,103
2252 S Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
More near Monterey Park