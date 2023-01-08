BG picView gallery

Fire Wings Monterey Park, CA.

No reviews yet

2120 S. Atlantic Blvd

Monterey Park, CA 91754

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$13.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$16.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$18.09

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$31.49

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$61.29

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$92.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$116.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$149.19

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$13.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$25.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$49.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$73.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$121.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$7.19

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$8.39
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$8.39
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$8.39

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

REG - G NOODLES

$5.59
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.19
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$5.39
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.89
LRG - G NOODLES

LRG - G NOODLES

$6.59
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.19
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.89
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$4.49
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.69+
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$2.59
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$3.59
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.59

PICKLES

$4.09
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.49

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.29

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$7.29

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.29
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$4.29
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.79
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.79
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.09
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$6.09
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$5.09
LRG - FIRE FRIES

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$6.09
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.59
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.59

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$11.79Out of stock
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99Out of stock

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

LRG DRINK*

$2.99

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

3PC TENDERS

$8.49

3PC TENDER COMBO

$13.79
6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$12.49

5PC TENDER COMBO

$15.79

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$10.19
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$14.69
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$10.19
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$14.69
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$10.19
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$14.69

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$14.29Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$21.69Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$21.69Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$7.49Out of stock

COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$16.69

Comes with choice of 1 flavor, seasoned fries, 1 dip and a drink

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$19.49

Comes with choice of 2 flavors, seasoned fries, 1 dip and a drink

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$21.69

Comes with choice of 2 flavors, seasoned fries, 1 dip and a drink

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$16.49

Comes with choice of 1 flavor, seasoned fries, 1 dip and a drink

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$18.89

Comes with choice of 1 flavor, seasoned fries, 1 dip and a drink

FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$37.79

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips.

40 PACK

40 PACK

$73.49

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips.

80 PACK

80 PACK

$140.29

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$178.99

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$16.49

Comes with choice of 2 flavors, and 1 dip

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$30.69

Comes with choice of 3 flavors, and 2 dips

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$59.99

Comes with choice of 4 flavors, and 4 dips

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$88.49

Comes with choice of 6 flavors, and 6 dips

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$146.39

Comes with choice of 10 flavors, and 10 dips

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Comes with choice of 1 flavors, and 1 dip

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$8.59

MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$10.09

Comes with seasoned fries, 1 dip, and a 12oz fountain drink

SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - GARLIC NOODLES

REG - GARLIC NOODLES

$6.69
LRG - GARLIC NOODLES

LRG - GARLIC NOODLES

$7.89
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.19
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$7.39
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$5.39
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$6.59

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$7.49

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$8.69
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$6.49
MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.09
STUFFED JALAPENOS

STUFFED JALAPENOS

$7.09
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$3.09

PICKLES

$5.09
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$4.29
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$5.49
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.99+

FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.89
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$5.09
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$4.49
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$5.69
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$6.09
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$7.29
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$6.09

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$7.29
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.69
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$7.89

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.79

TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$12.19

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$12.19

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$17.59

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$17.59

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$17.59

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDERS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

$12.59
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

$17.69

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND CHICKEN 6PC STRIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN 6PC STRIPS

$14.99

Choice of 1 flavor and 2 dips

BEYOND CHICKEN 6PC STRIP COMBO

BEYOND CHICKEN 6PC STRIP COMBO

$20.09

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICHES

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

$17.69

Choice of Buffalo, Nashville, Original and BBQ, a side and 2 dips

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.19

Choice of flavor and one dip

DRINKS

SMALL DRINK

SMALL DRINK

$1.99

12oz Fountain Drink

LRG DRINK

LRG DRINK

$3.59

24oz Fountain Drink

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fire Wings - Monterey Park 2120 S. Atlantic Blvd.  Monterey Park, CA. 91754 1 (323) 530-0254

Website

Location

2120 S. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

