Fire Wings imageView gallery
Chicken
Asian Fusion
American

Fire Wings Oakland

review star

No reviews yet

203 E18th Street

Oakland, CA 94606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 PC COMBO
10 PIECES
8 PC COMBO

TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$14.29
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$21.69
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$21.69
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$7.49

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

3PC TENDERS

$8.49

3PC TENDER COMBO

$13.79
6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$12.49

5PC TENDER COMBO

$15.79

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$10.19
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$10.19
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$10.19

.

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$14.69
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$14.69
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$14.69

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$13.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$16.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$18.09

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$31.49

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$61.29

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$92.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$116.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$149.19

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$13.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$25.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$49.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$73.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$121.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$7.19

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$8.39
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$8.39
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$8.39

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

REG - G NOODLES

$5.59
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.19
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$5.39
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.89
LRG - G NOODLES

LRG - G NOODLES

$6.59
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.19
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.89
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$4.49
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.69+
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$2.59
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$3.59
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.59

PICKLES

$4.09
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.49

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.29

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$7.29

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.29
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$4.29
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.79
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.79
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.09
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$6.09
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$5.09
LRG - FIRE FRIES

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$6.09
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.59
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.59

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$11.79
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

LRG DRINK*

$2.99

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

3PC TENDERS

$8.49

3PC TENDER COMBO

$13.79
6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$12.49

5PC TENDER COMBO

$15.79

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$10.19
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$10.19
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$10.19
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$14.69
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$14.69
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$14.69

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$14.29
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$21.69
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$21.69
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$7.49
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

203 E18th Street, Oakland, CA 94606

Directions

Gallery
Fire Wings image
Fire Wings image

Similar restaurants in your area

SISTER - Oakland
orange star4.5 • 692
3308 Grand Ave Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Sidebar
orange star3.8 • 1,086
542 Grand Ave Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Tribune
orange starNo Reviews
401 13th Steet Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Mockingbird
orange starNo Reviews
416 13th St Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
DOWNTOWN OAKLAND - DOWNTOWN OAKLAND
orange star4.8 • 1,097
1901 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
The Hatch - Oakland
orange star4.0 • 177
402 15th Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Philomena
orange star4.5 • 2,434
1801 14th Avenue Oakland, CA 94606
View restaurantnext
ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND - ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND
orange star4.0 • 1,375
211 Foothill Blvd Oakland, CA 94606
View restaurantnext
Nyum Bai - Oakland
orange star4.4 • 1,152
3340 E 12th St Oakland, CA 94601
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Reynoso - Oak
orange star4.4 • 1,105
3329 Foothill Blvd Oakland, CA 94601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
North Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Lower Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Downtown Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston