Fire Wings Pittsburg, CA

196 Atlantic Ave

Pittsburg, CA 94565

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*COMBOS

6 PC COMBO

$13.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

$16.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

$18.09

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

20 PACK

$31.49

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

$61.29

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

$92.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

$116.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

$149.19

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

10 PIECES

$13.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

$25.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

$49.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

$73.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

$121.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

$7.19

*MINI MEAL

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$8.39
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$8.39
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$8.39

*SIDES

REG - G NOODLES

$5.59
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.19
ZUCCHINI STICKS

$5.39
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.89
LRG - G NOODLES

$6.59
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.19
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.89
REG - TATER TOTS

$4.49
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.69+
VEGGIE STICKS

$2.59
REG - COLE SLAW

$3.59
LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.59

PICKLES

$4.09Out of stock
LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.49

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.29

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$7.29

Regular Rice

$2.30Out of stock

*FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.29
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$4.29
REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.79
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.79
REG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.09
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$6.09
REG - FIRE FRIES

$5.09
LRG - FIRE FRIES

$6.09
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.59
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.59

*DIPS

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

$2.99

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

$8.49

3PC TENDER COMBO

$13.79
6PC TENDERS

$12.49

5PC TENDER COMBO

$15.79

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$10.19
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$10.19
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$10.19
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$14.69
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$14.69
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$14.69

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$14.29Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$21.69Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$21.69Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

$7.49Out of stock
Sunday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
196 Atlantic Ave, Pittsburg, CA 94565

