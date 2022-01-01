  • Home
Rowland Heights - Fire Wings 18268 Gale Ave. Suite: A Rowland Heights, CA. 91748 (626) 581-8866 https://www.toasttab.com/fire-wings-rowland-heights-fdzgg www.FireWings.com

No reviews yet

18268 Gale Ave

Suite A

City of Industry, CA 91748

10 PC COMBO
20 PACK
20 PIECES

COMBOS

6PC BONE-IN COMBO

6PC BONE-IN COMBO

$13.39
8PC BONE-IN COMBO

8PC BONE-IN COMBO

$15.69
10PC BONE-IN COMBO

10PC BONE-IN COMBO

$17.39
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.09

Choice of 1 Flavor

6PC BONELESS COMBO

6PC BONELESS COMBO

$13.39
8PC BONELESS COMBO

8PC BONELESS COMBO

$15.69
10PC BONELESS COMBO

10PC BONELESS COMBO

$17.39
5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.09

Choice of 1 Flavor

.

8PC SPLIT COMBO

8PC SPLIT COMBO

$15.69
10PC SPLIT COMBO

10PC SPLIT COMBO

$17.39

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$14.59

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$14.59

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$14.59

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

3PC TENDERS

$7.99

3PC TENDER COMBO

$13.09
6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$11.99

5PC TENDER COMBO

$15.09

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$9.79
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$9.79
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$9.79
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$14.09
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$14.09
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$14.09

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Rowland Heights - Fire Wings 18268 Gale Ave. Suite: A Rowland Heights, CA. 91748 (626) 581-8866 https://www.toasttab.com/fire-wings-rowland-heights-fdzgg www.firewings.com

