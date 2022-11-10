Fire Wings Natomas imageView gallery
Chicken

Fire Wings Natomas Natomas

5,461 Reviews

$$

2721 Del Paso Road

#110

Sacramento, CA 95835

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 PC COMBO
20 PACK
10 PIECES

MINI MEAL

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$7.39Out of stock
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$7.39
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$7.39

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$12.29

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$14.39

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$15.89

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$11.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$27.29

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$53.49

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$80.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$101.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$129.99

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$12.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$22.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$43.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$64.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$106.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$6.49

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$7.39
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$7.39Out of stock
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$7.39

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

REG - G NOODLES

$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.59
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$4.79
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.29
LRG - G NOODLES

LRG - G NOODLES

$5.99
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.59
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.29
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$3.89
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.39+
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$1.99
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$2.99
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$3.99

PICKLES

$4.09
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$4.89

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.69

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.69

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$2.69
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.69
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.19
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.19
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$4.49
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.49
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$4.49
LRG - FIRE FRIES

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$5.49
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.99
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$7.49
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$9.79
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.49

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

LRG DRINK*

$2.89

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

3PC TENDERS

$6.99

3PC TENDER COMBO

$11.59Out of stock
6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$10.99Out of stock

5PC TENDER COMBO

$13.59

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$8.99
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$8.99
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$8.99Out of stock
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$12.99
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$12.99
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$12.99Out of stock

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$12.09Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$17.89Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$17.89Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$5.99

*BEYOND TENDERS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

$8.99
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

$12.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.99
BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$14.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$6.99
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

$12.59
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

2721 Del Paso Road, #110, Sacramento, CA 95835

Directions

Gallery
Fire Wings Natomas image
Fire Wings Natomas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nash & Proper - Northgate
orange star4.1 • 115
3270 Northgate BLVD Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurantnext
Rico's Italian Pizza - 2650 Northgate Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2650 Northgate Blvd Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Antelope - Antelope
orange star2.5 • 158
4400 Elverta Road Antelope, CA 95843
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA055 - Sacramento (Rush River)
orange starNo Reviews
7465 Rush River Drive Sacramento, CA 95831
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento - Florin
orange starNo Reviews
6013 Florin Road Sacramento, CA 95823
View restaurantnext
BURGERIM (Rancho Cordova, CA)
orange starNo Reviews
4004 Sunrise Blvd Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jamba - 000508 - Park Place Center
orange star4.5 • 2,469
4640 Natomas Blvd #120 Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000538 - Gateway Oaks - Sacramento
orange star4.6 • 1,995
2600 Gateway Oaks Dr. Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Natomas
orange star4.6 • 1,664
2281 Del Paso Rd Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Cuatro Amgios Fresh Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,071
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurantnext
Track 7 The Other Side - East Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 614
5090 Folsom Blvd Sacremento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki Time Natomas
orange star4.3 • 173
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140 Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston