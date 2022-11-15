Fire Wings Santa Rosa Santa Rosa

Fire Wings Santa Rosa imageView gallery
COMBOS

6PC BONE-IN COMBO

6PC BONE-IN COMBO

$13.89
8PC BONE-IN COMBO

8PC BONE-IN COMBO

$16.29
10PC BONE-IN COMBO

10PC BONE-IN COMBO

$18.09
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

6PC BONELESS COMBO

6PC BONELESS COMBO

$13.89
8PC BONELESS COMBO

8PC BONELESS COMBO

$16.29
10PC BONELESS COMBO

10PC BONELESS COMBO

$18.09
5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

8PC SPLIT COMBO

8PC SPLIT COMBO

$16.29
10PC SPLIT COMBO

10PC SPLIT COMBO

$18.09

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$14.29Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$21.69Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$21.69Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$7.49Out of stock

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

3PC TENDERS

$8.49

3PC TENDER COMBO

$13.79
6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$12.49

5PC TENDER COMBO

$15.79

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$10.19
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$10.19
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$10.19

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$14.69
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$14.69
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$14.69

*BONELESS SPECIAL ONLINE

Nothing but the bare bones (dips not included)

5 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$4.25

Choice of 1 Flavor

10 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$8.50

Choice of 2 Flavors

15 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$12.75

Choice of 3 Flavors

20 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$17.00

Choice of 4 Flavors

25 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$21.25

Choice of 5 Flavors

30 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$25.50

Choice of 6 Flavors

35 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$29.75

Choice of 7 Flavors

40 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$34.00

Choice of 8 Flavors

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a medium soda
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$13.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$16.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$18.09

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$31.49

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$61.29

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$92.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$116.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$149.19

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$13.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$25.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$49.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$73.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$121.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$7.19

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$8.39
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$8.39

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

REG - G NOODLES

$5.59
LRG - G NOODLES

LRG - G NOODLES

$6.59
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.19
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.19
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$4.49
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.49

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.29

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$7.29
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$3.59
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.59
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$5.39
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.89
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.89
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.69+
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$2.59

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.29
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$4.29
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.79
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.79
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.09
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$6.09
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$5.09
LRG - FIRE FRIES

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$6.09
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.59
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.59

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$11.79
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*BEYOND TENDERS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

$10.49
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

$14.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.49
BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$16.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$8.49Out of stock
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

$14.79Out of stock

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$14.29Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$21.69Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$21.69Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$7.49Out of stock

*TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$9.24
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$14.69
REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$10.19
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$14.69
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$10.19
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$14.69

*DRINKS

SMALL DRINK*

SMALL DRINK*

$1.99
LRG DRINK*

LRG DRINK*

$2.99

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

RICE PLATE

HAWAIIN - BBQ CHICKEN

$14.99

HAWAIIN - KATSU CHICKEN

$14.99

HAWAIIN - TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$14.99

HAWAIIN - BBQ BEEF

$16.50

HAWAIIN - BEEF SHORT RIBS

$17.99

HAWAIIN - BBQ MIX

$18.99

SIDES

REG - RICE

$3.00

LRG - RICE

$5.00

REG - MAC SALAD

$3.50

SPAM MUSUBI (2PC)

$5.99

GYOZA (POTSTICKERS) 7PC

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

342 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa, CA 94501

Directions

Gallery
Fire Wings Santa Rosa image
Fire Wings Santa Rosa image

