Fire Wings Silber

review star

No reviews yet

1106 Silber Rd

Suite E

Houston, TX 77055

Order Again

Popular Items

10 PC COMBO
10 PIECES
20 PACK

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

$11.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

$13.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

$15.19

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$10.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$12.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

$25.89

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

$50.89

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

$76.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

$96.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

$123.59

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

$11.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

$21.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

$41.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

$61.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

$101.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

$6.19

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$7.09
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$7.09
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$7.39

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

$4.79
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.39
ZUCCHINI STICKS

$4.59
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.09
LRG - G NOODLES

$5.79
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.39
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.09
REG - TATER TOTS

$3.69
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.29+
VEGGIE STICKS

$1.79
REG - COLE SLAW

$2.79Out of stock
LRG - COLE SLAW

$3.79Out of stock

PICKLES

$4.09Out of stock
LRG - TATER TOTS

$4.69

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.49

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.49

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

$2.49
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.49
REG - SEASON FRIES

$2.99
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$3.99
REG - GARLIC FRIES

$4.29
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.29
REG - FIRE FRIES

$4.29
LRG - FIRE FRIES

$5.49
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.79
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.79

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

$2.89

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.49Out of stock

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.09Out of stock

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

$6.49

3PC TENDER COMBO

$10.89
6PC TENDERS

$10.49

5PC TENDER COMBO

$12.89

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$8.59Out of stock
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$8.59Out of stock
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$8.59Out of stock
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$12.39Out of stock
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$12.39Out of stock
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$12.39Out of stock

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$11.39Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$16.69Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$16.69Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

$5.49Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1106 Silber Rd, Suite E, Houston, TX 77055

