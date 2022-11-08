Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire Wings Stockton

29 Reviews

$$

6625 Pacific Ave

Stockton, CA 95207

10 PC COMBO
20 PACK

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

$9.49

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

$9.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

$9.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

$13.09

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

$13.09

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

$13.09

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*BONELESS SPECIAL ONLINE

Nothing but the bare bones (dips not included)

5 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$4.25

Choice of 1 Flavor

10 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$8.50

Choice of 2 Flavors

15 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$12.75

Choice of 3 Flavors

20 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$17.00

Choice of 4 Flavors

25 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$21.25

Choice of 5 Flavors

30 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$25.50

Choice of 6 Flavors

35 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$29.75

Choice of 7 Flavors

40 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$34.00

Choice of 8 Flavors

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a medium soda
$12.29

Choice of 1 Flavor

$14.39

Choice of 2 Flavors

$15.89

Choice of 2 Flavors

$11.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

$13.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
$27.29

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

$53.49

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

$80.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

$101.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

$129.99

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
$12.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

$22.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

$43.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

$64.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

$106.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

Choice of 1 Flavor

$6.49

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
$7.39
$7.39

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
$4.99
$5.99
$4.59
$5.59
$3.89
$4.89

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.69Out of stock

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.69Out of stock
$2.99
$3.99
$4.79
$5.29
$5.29
$1.39+
$1.99

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
$2.69
$3.69
$3.19
$4.19
$4.49
$5.49
$4.49
$5.49
$4.99Out of stock
$5.99Out of stock

*SALADS

$7.49Out of stock
$9.79Out of stock
$7.49Out of stock

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

$9.49

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

$9.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

$9.49

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

$13.09

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

$13.09

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

$13.09

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*BEYOND TENDERS

$8.99Out of stock
$12.59Out of stock

Choice of 1 Flavor

$10.99Out of stock
$14.59Out of stock

Choice of 1 Flavor

$6.99Out of stock
$12.59Out of stock

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

$12.09Out of stock
$17.89Out of stock
$17.89Out of stock
$5.99Out of stock

*TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$8.99
$12.99
$8.99
$12.99
$8.99
$12.99

*DRINKS

$1.99Out of stock
$2.89

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
$0.50
$0.50
$0.50
$0.50
$0.50
$0.50
$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

JUST WING IT!

Website

Location

6625 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95207

Directions

