Chicken
Sandwiches
American

Fire Wings Story Road San Jose

210 Reviews

$$

779 STORY RD

STE 30

SAN JOSE, CA 95122

Popular Items

10 PC COMBO
20 PACK
10 PIECES

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$12.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$15.09

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$16.69

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$12.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$14.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$28.69

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$56.09

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$84.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$106.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$136.39

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$12.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$23.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$45.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$67.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$111.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$6.69

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$7.79
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$7.79
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$7.79

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

REG - G NOODLES

$5.19
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.79

REG RICE

$1.99
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$4.99
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.49
LRG - G NOODLES

LRG - G NOODLES

$6.19
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.79
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.49
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$4.09
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.49+
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$2.19
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$3.19
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.19

PICKLES

$4.09
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.09

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.89

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.89

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$2.89
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.89
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.39Out of stock
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.39Out of stock
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$4.69
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.69
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$4.69
LRG - FIRE FRIES

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$5.69
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.19
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.19

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

LRG DRINK*

$2.99

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

3PC TENDERS

$7.49

3PC TENDER COMBO

$12.39
6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$11.49

5PC TENDER COMBO

$14.39

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$9.39
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$9.39
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$9.39
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$13.59
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$13.59
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$13.59

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$12.89Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$19.29Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$19.29Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$6.49Out of stock

*BEYOND TENDERS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

$9.49
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

$13.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

$11.49
BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$7.49
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

$13.39
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

779 STORY RD, STE 30, SAN JOSE, CA 95122

Directions

Fire Wings Story Road image

