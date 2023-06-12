Fire Wings Fair Oaks - Fair Oaks
2,200 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5350 Sunrise Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Gallo Mexican Restaurant - Fair Oaks
4.6 • 411
11773 Fair Oaks Blvd Fair Oaks, CA 95628
View restaurant
Shangri-la Fair Oaks - 7960 Winding Way
No Reviews
7960 Winding Way Fair Oaks, CA 95628
View restaurant
15 Beach Hut Deli - 15 Citrus Heights
4.5 • 2,427
6406 Sunrise BLVD Citrus Heights, CA 95610
View restaurant
Aromas Cafe - 6555 Coyle Avenue, Carmichael, CA, 95608
No Reviews
6555 Coyle Avenue Carmichael, CA 95608
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fair Oaks
Fair Oaks Brew Pub - 7988 California Ave
4.6 • 1,217
7988 California Ave Fair Oaks, CA 95628
View restaurant
Jamba - 000775 - Madison Shopping Center
4.8 • 1,008
8878 Madison Ave. Fair Oaks, CA 95628
View restaurant
El Gallo Mexican Restaurant - Fair Oaks
4.6 • 411
11773 Fair Oaks Blvd Fair Oaks, CA 95628
View restaurant