Fire Wings Fair Oaks - Fair Oaks

2,200 Reviews

$$

5350 Sunrise Blvd

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Popular Items

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$16.69

Choice of 2 Flavors


*BONELESS SPECIAL ONLINE

Nothing but the bare bones (dips not included)

5 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$4.25

Choice of 1 Flavor

10 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$8.50

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$17.00

Choice of 4 Flavors

25 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$21.25

Choice of 5 Flavors

30 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$25.50

Choice of 6 Flavors

35 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$29.75

Choice of 7 Flavors

40 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$34.00

Choice of 8 Flavors

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a medium soda
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$12.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$15.09

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$16.69

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$12.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$14.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$28.69

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$56.09

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$84.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$106.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$136.39

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$12.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$23.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$45.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$67.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$111.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$6.69

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$7.79
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$7.79
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$7.79

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$2.89
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.89
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.39
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.39
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.19
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.19
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$4.69
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.69
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$4.69
LRG - FIRE FRIES

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$5.69

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$4.09
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.09

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.89

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.89
REG - G NOODLES

REG - G NOODLES

$5.19
LRG - G NOODLES

LRG - G NOODLES

$6.19
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.79
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.79
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$3.19
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.19
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$2.19
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$4.99
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.49
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.49
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.49+

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$12.89Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$19.29Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$19.29Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$6.49Out of stock

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*BEYOND TENDERS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

$9.49Out of stock
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

$13.39Out of stock

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

$11.49Out of stock
BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.39Out of stock

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$7.49Out of stock
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

$13.39Out of stock

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99Out of stock
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49Out of stock
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99Out of stock

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

SMALL DRINK*

SMALL DRINK*

$1.99Out of stock
LRG DRINK*

LRG DRINK*

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5350 Sunrise Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Directions

Gallery
Fire Wings Fair Oaks image
Banner pic
Fire Wings Fair Oaks image
Fire Wings Fair Oaks image

