Fire Wings imageView gallery

Fire Wings Turlock, CA

review star

No reviews yet

1050 West Monte Vista Ave.

Turlock, CA 95382

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

*BONELESS SPECIAL ONLINE

Nothing but the bare bones (dips not included)

5 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$4.25

Choice of 1 Flavor

10 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$8.50

Choice of 2 Flavors

15 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$12.75

Choice of 3 Flavors

20 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$17.00

Choice of 4 Flavors

25 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$21.25

Choice of 5 Flavors

30 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$25.50

Choice of 6 Flavors

35 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$29.75

Choice of 7 Flavors

40 PIECE BONELESS SPECIAL

$34.00

Choice of 8 Flavors

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a medium soda
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$12.29

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$14.39

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$15.89

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$11.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$27.29

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$53.49

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$80.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$101.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$129.99

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$12.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$22.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$43.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$64.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$106.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$6.49

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$7.39
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$7.39

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

REG - G NOODLES

$4.99
LRG - G NOODLES

LRG - G NOODLES

$5.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.59
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.59
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$3.89
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$4.89

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.69

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.69
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$2.99
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$3.99
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$4.79
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.29
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.29
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.39+
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$1.99

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$2.69
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.69
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.19
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.19
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$4.49
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.49
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$4.49
LRG - FIRE FRIES

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$5.49
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.99
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$7.49
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$9.79
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.49

*BEYOND TENDERS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

$8.99
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

$12.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.99
BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$14.59

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$6.99
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

$12.59

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$12.09
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$17.89
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$17.89
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$5.99

*TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$7.99
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$12.99
REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$8.99
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$12.99
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$8.99
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$12.99

*DRINKS

SMALL DRINK*

SMALL DRINK*

$1.99
LRG DRINK*

LRG DRINK*

$2.89

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

1050 West Monte Vista Ave., Turlock, CA 95382

Directions

Gallery
Fire Wings image
Fire Wings image

Similar restaurants in your area

Daraman - Turlock, CA
orange starNo Reviews
1050 West Monte Vista Ave. Turlock, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Mariachi's Restaurant and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
2669 Geer Road Turlock, CA 95382
View restaurantnext
My Garden Cafe - Turlock
orange star4.5 • 350
1501 Geer Rd Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext
Roth SocialHouse
orange starNo Reviews
3100 Hotel Drive Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Turlock
orange starNo Reviews
3210 West Monte Vista Avenue Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext
Kaitlyn and Ashlee's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
553 North Golden State Blvd Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Turlock

Jamba - 000494 - Monte Vista Crossing
orange star4.6 • 3,385
3100 Countryside Dr. Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext
Table 26
orange star4.3 • 1,451
2600 Geer Rd Turlock, CA 95382
View restaurantnext
My Garden Cafe - Turlock
orange star4.5 • 350
1501 Geer Rd Turlock, CA 95380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Turlock
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Modesto
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Oakdale
review star
No reviews yet
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Sonora
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston