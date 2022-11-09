Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire Wings El Paseo West San Jose

review star

No reviews yet

1010 El Paseo de Saratoga

San Jose, CA 95130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 PIECES
20 PIECES
10 PC COMBO

MINI MEAL

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$7.79
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$7.79
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$7.79

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$12.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$15.09

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$16.69

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$12.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$14.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$28.69

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$56.09

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$84.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$106.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$136.39

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$12.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$23.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$45.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$67.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$111.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$6.69

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$7.79
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$7.79
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$7.79

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

REG - G NOODLES

$5.19
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.79
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$4.99
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.49
LRG - G NOODLES

LRG - G NOODLES

$6.19
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.79
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.49
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$4.09
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.49+
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$2.19
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$3.19
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.19

PICKLES

$4.09Out of stock
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.09

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.89

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.89

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$2.89
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.89
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.39
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.39
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$4.69
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.69
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$4.69
LRG - FIRE FRIES

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$5.69
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.19
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.19

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

LRG DRINK*

$2.99

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$13.89

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

3PC TENDERS

$7.49

3PC TENDER COMBO

$12.39
6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$11.49

5PC TENDER COMBO

$14.39

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$9.39
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$9.39
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$9.39
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$13.59
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$13.59
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$13.59

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$12.89Out of stock
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$19.29Out of stock
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$19.29Out of stock
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$6.49Out of stock

*BEYOND TENDERS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

$9.49
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

$13.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

$11.49
BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.39

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$7.49
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

$13.39
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

1010 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose, CA 95130

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Fire Wings El Paseo image
Fire Wings El Paseo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina - 1502 Saratoga Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,083
1502 Saratoga Ave San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
La Fruta Loka - 1600 Saratoga Ave. Unit FC003
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Saratoga Ave. Unit FC003 San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Westgate
orange star4.6 • 7,444
5399 Prospect Road San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Udon Mugizo San Jose - 1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose
orange starNo Reviews
1072 Saratoga Avenue San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
El Chalateco Saratoga Ave - 955 Saratoga Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
955 Saratoga Avenue San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Brew City Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,528
651 W. Hamilton ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Westgate
orange star4.6 • 7,444
5399 Prospect Road San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston