Specialty Pizza
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese$9.00
- BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Mozzarella cheese, tomato, Mayo$9.00
- The Detroit-Er BBQ Chicken
Mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, Red Onions, Bacon, Grilled chicken$9.00
- Ultimate Supreme
Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion$9.00
- The Diggity Dog
Chili Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, thinly sliced hot dog, Red Onion$9.00
- The Hawaiian
Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Pineapple, Ham, Bacon$9.00
- Veggie Delight
Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mild Peppers$9.00
- The Fire Cracker
Mozzarella Cheese, Hot Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onions$9.00
- Pulled Pork Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Bacon, Smoked Pulled Pork, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce$9.00
- The Ultimate Blowout
Mozzarella Cheese, sauce, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Ham, Bacon, Black Olives, Mild Peppers$12.00
- Farmers Delight
Sausage Gravy, Mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham, sausage, tomato, fresh farm eggs cooked to medium cracked on top$9.00
- Chicago Style deep dish pizza
Thick "3" inch deep dish pizza stuffed full with mozzarella with any "4" toppings including pizza sauce parmesan cheese, olive oil and our signature seasoning$18.00
Build your own pizza
Salads
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, Feta, Beets, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoncini's$4.00
- Antipasto
Lettuce, tomato, ham, salami, black olives, Mozzarella, Pepperoncini$6.00
- Ceasar
Romaine Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese$6.00
- Garden
Lettuce, tomato, Red Onion, green peppers, cucumber, black olives, mild peppers, cheddar cheese$6.00
Bread
Subs and Pita's
- Chicken Rancho
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, grilled chicken, ranch dressing$6.00
- Chicken Salad
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled shredded chicken, onion$6.00
- Ham & Cheese
Ham, cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo$6.00
- Philly Steak and Cheese
Cheese, Green peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Steak$6.00
- Veggie Sub
Cheese, Lettuce, tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, green pepper, black olives, mild peppers$6.00
- Italian sub
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, mild peppers, red onions, ham, salami, Italian Dressing, Italian seasoning$6.00
- Meatball
Cheese, Meatballs, Pizza or BBQ sauce,$6.00
- Pizza Sub
Cheese, Pepperoni, Pizza sauce$6.00
Bone-in/Boneless wings
BBQ Meat Plates
Signature BBQ Sandwiches
- The Classic BBQ sandwich
Sandwich piled high with your choice of, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Cheddar Sausage Pickle and onion with a choice of your sauce$9.00
- The Hunch
Pulled pork and brisket topped with Onion ring and your choice of a sauce$9.00
- The Old Smoky
Our Smoked sausage caramelized onions and peppers topped with bbq sauce$9.00
- Beef and Cheddar
Piled high with our Chopped Brisket with a cheddar cheese sauce, coleslaw and a tangy bbq sauce$9.00
- The Rooster
Juicy and smoked pulled chicken, bacon, pickle and onion topped with our Carolina gold$9.00
- The Twist Over
Our Signature sandwich piled high with all 4 meats Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork, Brisket Sausage Topped with Coleslaw and our Sweet BBQ sauce$15.00
Specialty house Hot Dogs
- Hot Dog
Mustard and Onions$2.00
- Chili Dog
Topped with Mustard, Onion and Chili sauce$2.50
- American Dog
Topped with Chili, Mustard, Onion, and cheese$2.50
- BLT Dog
A unique bacon wrapped dog, topped with tomato, mayo and lettuce$3.50
- The BBQ Dog
A Hot dog, topped with pulled pork, coleslaw, and original BBQ sauce$3.50
- The Chicago Dog
Topped with a pickle spear, peppers, tomatoes, mustard and celery salt$3.50
- Polish Dog
Polish Sausage Topped with Mustard, Pickles$3.50
- Bratwurst
A juicy bratwurst topped with sauteed onion, and peppers$3.50
Desserts
2 Liters
BBQ Sides
Family Dining Belly Buster
- 1lb brisket, 1/2 slab of ribs, 1lb pulled pork, 1lb pulled chicken, 1lb smoked sausage that comes with 4 lg sides and 8 rolls or cornbread feeds 8-10 people
1lb brisket, 1/2 slab of ribs, 1lb pulled pork, 1lb pulled chicken, 1lb smoked sausage that comes with 4 lg sides and 8 rolls or cornbread feeds 8-10 people$85.00
Deli
Pizza specials
Coney Tuesday Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
2746 Fish Lake Road, Lapeer, MI 48446