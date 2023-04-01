Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firebird Foods

review star

No reviews yet

149 South St

Belleville, MI 48111

Order Again

A la carte

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Beverages

Bai Coconut Water

$3.50

Black Stag Iced Latte

$3.25

Coca Cola Can

$1.50

Faygo Soda

$1.25

Fiji Water

$2.50

Juice Box

$1.00

S. Pellegrino

$2.25

Smartwater

$3.15

Synergy Kombucha

$6.00

Thirster Water

$1.00

V8

Vitamin Water

$2.65

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$1.25

Desserts

assorted danish

$5.00

candied apple

$4.00

chocolate chip scone

$1.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.00

Coconut chia pudding

$7.00

cranberry carrot cake w/ cream cheese icing

$7.00

Giant Chocolate chip cookie

$2.50

Peach Custard Bake

$6.00

Vegetarian

pina colada cheesecake

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Poke Cake

$7.00

pumpkin cheesecake bars

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Trifle

$7.00

Tiramisu LRG

$8.00Out of stock

Tiramisu SM

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Dressings

Caesar Dressing

$6.00

Grilled Scallion Ranch

$6.00

Lavender honey vinaigrette

$5.00

Nonnas Red Wine Vinegar

$5.00

Pumpkin Butter

$3.00

Dry Snacks

4 pack muffin

$5.00

apple

$0.75

banana

$1.00

Belvita Breakfast Biscuit

$1.45

caramel dip

$2.00

chips

$1.00

Cliff z bar

$1.00

Country archer provisions beef stick

$1.75

hello panda vanilla cookies

$1.75

kind bar mini

$1.65

Knotts berry farm cookie

$0.75

mandarin

$0.50

nature valley honey & oats bar

$1.00

Natures bakery biscuit

$1.00

natures garden trail mix

$1.00

pear

$1.25

Red Thai Curry

$11.00

Red Thai Curry

$11.00

Single muffin

$1.50

wonderful pistachios

$2.00

Entrées

Beef Lasagna

$11.00

Pasta layered with marinara, ground beef, ricotta and cottage cheese.

Bison Balls W/ parsnip puree

$11.00

Braised Lamb

$13.00

Cabbage Rolls

$11.00

Cheese tortellini w/ marinara

$8.00

Cheese tortillini w/ pimpkin

$11.00

Chicken Fajitas

$11.00

chicken masala

$11.00

Chicken Pudding

$11.00

Green curry w/ chicken

$11.00

Grilled veggies & brown rice

$11.00

kalua pork w/ luau greens

$11.00

korean turkey meatballs w/ carrots & rice

$11.00Out of stock

polish sausage w/ peppers & onions

$10.00

Red Thai Curry

$11.00

Rotini w/ sauteed veggies and bacon

$10.00

Shrimp scampi

$11.00

spaghetti & meatballs

$11.00

Superfood Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

Quinoa, kale, sweet potato, avocado, hemp seeds w/ zesty lemon dressing. Gluten Free; Vegan

turkey taco bowl

$10.00

Turkey Tettrazini

$11.00

Turkey, mushrooms and pasta smothered in a creamy sauce.

Vietnamese chicken

$11.00

Shrimp And Grits

$12.00

Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Goulash

$11.00

Fruit trays

Fruit tray

$15.00

Lunch

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.00

biscuit bake w/ sausage gravy

$8.00

Crepe

$8.00

French Toast

$5.00

hamburger steak w/ mashed potatoes & green beans

$8.00

Meatball Sub

$5.00

Pepperoni Sub

$5.00

spaghetti w/ tomato sauce

$6.00Out of stock

bacon egg & cheese biscuit bake

$8.00

Mandarin Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Baby Gino

$10.00

Coaster

$20.00

coffee mug

$10.00

Silicon Tumbler

$10.00

Salads

apple & feta w/ burbon maple

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

harvest salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens w/ Nonna's Vinaigrette

$10.00

Gluten Free; Vegan

Pear Salad

$10.00

Spinach, Goat cheese, Lavender Vin

$10.00

Seasonal Entrées

Bacon & Veggie Rotini

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Kale Skillet

$10.00Out of stock

Seasonal Salads

Apple & Arugula

$10.00

goat cheese, candied pecans & Maple Balsamic Dressing

Sides

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.00

brussle sprouts w/ bacon

$5.00

Caprese Salad

$5.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze

grilled veggies

$5.00

Honey Ginger Carrots

$5.00Out of stock

israeli couscous jeweled pilaf

$5.00Out of stock

Lentil Salad

$5.00

Gluten Free; Vegan

mashed potatoes & gravy

$5.00

Mexican Tomato Rice

$5.00

mixed fruit cup

$3.00

Mixed Veggies in Garlic Butter

$5.00

Gluten Free; Vegetarian

parsley, buter potatoes

$5.00

Quinoa Pilaf

$5.00

Gluten Free; Vegan

Roasted Acorn Squash

$5.00

roasted cauliflower

$5.00

Roasted spaghetti squash w/ passata

$5.00

Seasonal Veg

$5.00

Side

$5.00

Smashed Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Gluten Free; Vegan

white rice

$5.00

Spaetzle

$5.00

Snacks

4 pack muffins

$5.00

almond butter pack

$1.00

Beets and Goat cheese

$3.00

Bosco Stick

$1.00

Carrots & Hummus

$3.00

Gluten Free; Vegan

Cottage Cheese & Pineapple

$3.00

Croissant

$1.00

Dip Duo Hummus and Tzatziki

$3.00

Hard Boiled Egg + Celery

$3.00

Gluten Free; Vegetarian

mixed fruit cup

$5.00

Quad Snack Pack

$5.00

Salami & Mozzarella

$3.00

Single muffin

$1.50

sunbutter & celery

$3.00

Veggies & Ranch Dip

$3.00

Gluten Free; Vegetarian

Yogurt + Berries

$3.00

Gluten Free; Vegetarian

Soups

Acorn Squash soup

$5.00

Beef & Barley

$5.00

beef stew

$5.00

Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$5.00

Gluten Free; Vegetarian

Carrot Ginger Soup

$5.00

Gluten Free; Vegan

chili w/ beans

$5.00

clam chowder

$5.00

Curried Butternut Squash Soup

$5.00

Potato beer cheese soup

$5.00

Uncle Bill's Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh, locally-made weekly heat and eat meals. Serving Belleville, MI and surrounding areas. Contact us at info@firebirdfoods.com for catering inquiries. Delicious and nutritious food should be accessible to all, and we're on a mission to make it happen!

