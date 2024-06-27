This restaurant does not have any images
Firebird Fried Chicken 33140 Groesbeck Highway
Fraser, MI 48026
MEALS
NUMBER 3
TENDERS
TENDERS ONLY
THIGHS
THIGHS ONLY
- 1 PC THIGH
Hand-breaded in our special mix, they are crispy, tender, and full of flavor.$2.99
- 3 PC THIGHS
3 PC boneless thighs hand-breaded in our special mix. They are crispy, tender, and full of flavor.$8.88
- 5 PC THIGHS
5 PC boneless thighs hand-breaded in our special mix. They are crispy, tender, and full of flavor.$14.75
- 10 PC THIGHS
10 PC boneless thighs hand-breaded in our special mix. They are crispy, tender, and full of flavor.$29.00
WING DINGS
- 6 PC WINGS
Crispy and flavorful, our hand-breaded wings can also be fried naked upon request.$10.99
- 10 PC WINGS
Crispy and flavorful, our hand-breaded wings can also be fried naked upon request.$15.79
- 15 PC WINGS
Crispy and flavorful, our hand-breaded wings can also be fried naked upon request.$21.99
- 20 PC WINGS
Crispy and flavorful, our hand-breaded wings can also be fried naked upon request.$27.00
- 30 PC WINGS
Crispy and flavorful, our hand-breaded wings can also be fried naked upon request.$39.00
- 50 PC WINGS
Crispy and flavorful, our hand-breaded wings can also be fried naked upon request.$64.00
SANDWICHES
COMBOS
- O.G. Classic Sandwich Combo
2 Tenders, Lettuce, tomato & mayo on a fluffy bun. Served with Fries.$11.99
- Buffalo Ranch Sandwich Combo
2 Tenders, Lettuce, tomato, pickles, Ranch & Chipotle Buffalo sauce on a fluffy bun. Served with Fries.$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
2 Grilled tenders, Lettuce, tomato & mayo on a fluffy bun. Served with Fries.$13.99
SANDWICH ONLY
WRAPS
COMBOS
- Classic wrap Combo
Our Chicken Tenders in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato & mayo served with fries.$12.99
- Ranch Rapture Combo
Our Chicken Tenders in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & ranch served with fries.$13.99
- Buffalo Ranch wrap Combo
Our Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and ranch served with fries.$14.49
WRAPS ONLY
- Classic wrap
Our Chicken Tenders in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato & mayo.$9.99
- Ranch Rapture
Our Chicken Tenders in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, Shredded cheese & ranch.$10.99
- Buffalo Ranch wrap
Our Chicken Tenders tossed in buffalo in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & ranch.$11.49
SIDES
PHOENIX FRIES
MOM'S POTATO SALAD
VAL'S PASTA SALAD
FRIED MUSHROOMS
MOZZA STICKS
ONION RINGS
SIDE SALAD
DIPS & FLAVORS
DIPS
SALADS & RICE BOWLS
SALADS
RICE BOWLS
FAMILY SPECIAL
Family Meal Special
LIMITED TIME OFFERS
CRISPY CHICKEN PITA
BALLER PLATE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
