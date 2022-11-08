Firebirds LA 21534 Devonshire Street, Unit A
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Unique fried chicken entrees that come in a variety of flavors and spice levels. Home of the original fried chicken tacos. The House of Fried Chicken.
Location
21534 Devonshire Street, Unit A, Chatsworth, CA 91311
