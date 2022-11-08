Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firebirds LA 21534 Devonshire Street, Unit A

review star

No reviews yet

21534 Devonshire Street, Unit A

Chatsworth, CA 91311

Order Again

Popular Items

Tenders
Sandwich
Tacos

Entree

Sandwich

Sandwich

$12.00

Double tenders, slaw and house sauce served on toasted brioche buns. Choose flavor, spice, and toppings. Served with a side of fries or slaw.

Tacos

Tacos

$12.00

A Firebirds original: Whole tender, slaw and house sauce served on soft flour tortillas. Two tacos. Choose flavor, spice, and toppings. Served with side of fries or slaw.

Tenders

$12.00

Three tenders served on texas toast. Choose flavor, spice, and a topping. Served with side of fries or slaw.

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Chopped tenders, slaw and house sauce served on top of our house made french fries. Choose flavor, spice, and toppings.

Chicken Poppers

$10.00

Wings

$12.00

Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Golden Crisp French Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Fries topped with melted aged cheddar cheese

Buffalo Fries

$4.00

Single Tender

$5.00

One tender, choose your flavor and spice level

Slaw

$3.00

Side of slaw, 4oz container (non-mayo based)

Pickles

$3.00

Kosher Dill Pickle Chips

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Jalapenos (Pickled)

$3.00

Banana Peppers

$3.00

Jalapenos (Fresh)

$3.00

Sauces

House Sauce

$0.25

House special sauce

Ranch

$0.25

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50

20 fl oz bottle

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

20 fl oz bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

20 fl oz bottle

Water

$2.00

Family Pack (Tenders)

10 Pieces (2 Flavors / 3 Sides)

$42.00

15 Pieces (3 Flavors / 4 Sides)

$60.00

20 Pieces (4 Flavors / 4 Sides)

$78.00

25 Pieces (5 Flavors / 5 Sides)

$95.00

Family Pack (Wings)

32 Pieces (2 Flavors / 3 Sides)

$46.00

48 Pieces (3 Flavors / 4 Sides)

$67.00

64 Pieces (4 Flavors / 5 Sides)

$86.00

80 Pieces (5 Flavors / 6 Sides)

$100.00

100 Pieces (5 Flavors / 8 Sides)

$128.00

Happy Hour **2 PM - 5 PM**

Sandwich (HAPPY HOUR)

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Unique fried chicken entrees that come in a variety of flavors and spice levels. Home of the original fried chicken tacos. The House of Fried Chicken.

Location

21534 Devonshire Street, Unit A, Chatsworth, CA 91311

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

