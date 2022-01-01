Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Firebrew Bar & Grill 1253 Nimmo Pkwy, Suite 117 Virginia Beach, VA 23456

review star

No reviews yet

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117

Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Popular Items

Sweet Thai Chili Salmon
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree
Six Baked Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Maple Brussel Sprouts

Maple Brussel Sprouts

$12.50Out of stock

Fresh Brussel sprouts and grilled kielbasa sausage topped with a maple bacon glaze roasted in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. (Seasonal Delight Special)

Tuna Bites

Tuna Bites

$12.50

(Gluten Free) - Ahi Tuna bites seared with our house blackening seasoning. Served with our roasted corn, poblano peppers, and coconut lime Sriracha sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp App

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp App

$10.50

(Gluten Free) - Five jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood bacon, served with honey BBQ and coconut lime Sriracha sauces.

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

(Gluten Free) Shishito peppers blistered in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with cilantro lime aioli for dipping.

Six Baked Chicken Wings

$7.50

(Gluten Free) - Traditional chicken wings baked in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven, then tossed in your choice of honey BBQ, sweet thai chili sauce or hot buffalo sauce.

Twelve Baked Chicken Wings

$15.00

(Gluten Free) - Traditional chicken wings baked in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven, then tossed in your choice of honey BBQ, sweet thai chili sauce or hot buffalo sauce.

BBQ Rib Sliders

BBQ Rib Sliders

$12.00

Pulled "fall off the bone" baby back rib meat tossed with our honey BBQ sauce and topped with caramelized onions and Gruyere cheese on three mini brioche buns.

Potato & Cheddar Pierogies

Potato & Cheddar Pierogies

$8.50

Five sauteed dumplings stuffed with creamy potatoes and white cheddar cheese, tossed with sour cream and caramelized onions.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.00

8 oz. dip served with pita points.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00
Dip Duo

Dip Duo

$9.00

4 oz. of Spinach and Artichoke Dip and 4 oz. of Buffalo Chicken Dip served with pita points.

Soups & Salads

Test Test

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.50

French Onion (Crock)

$6.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with our house Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons.

Entrée Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our house Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our house Caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons.

Side Garden Salad

$5.50

(Gluten Free) - Cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, and red peppers over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.

Entrée Garden Salad

$10.00

(Gluten Free) - Cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, and red peppers over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.

Steakhouse Salad

$22.00

(Gluten Free) - Grilled 8 oz. Angus flat iron steak, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and blue cheese crumbles over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens, topped with cheddar jack cheese.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

(Gluten Free) - Grilled 8 oz. fresh salmon, grape tomatoes, egg, and avocado over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.

FIREBREW Cobb Salad

$15.00

(Gluten Free) - Grilled chicken breast, egg, applewood bacon, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and avocado over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.

Seasonal Salad

$18.00

(Gluten Free) - 6 oz. blackened shrimp, avocado, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, roasted corn, poblano peppers, and onions over a bed of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.

Entrees

Sweet Thai Chili Salmon

Sweet Thai Chili Salmon

$23.00

(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with a creamy mushroom and parmesan risotto and roasted asparagus.

Salmon Roulade

Salmon Roulade

$26.00Out of stock

(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon stuffed with spinach, mushrooms and parmesan cheese baked in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven, then topped with a white wine lemon shallot sauce. Served with a creamy mushroom and parmesan risotto and roasted asparagus.

Sesame & Wasabi Ahi Tuna

Sesame & Wasabi Ahi Tuna

$24.00

(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. pan seared ahi tuna coated with sesame seeds and our wasabi spice blend, topped with wasabi mustard aioli. Served with a creamy mushroom and parmesan risotto and roasted asparagus.

Scallops & Shrimp Florentine

Scallops & Shrimp Florentine

$32.00

Pan seared jumbo sea scallops and sautéed shrimp over a bed of penne pasta, grape tomatoes and fresh spinach, tossed in a white wine shallot sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree

$18.50

(Gluten Free) - Seven baked jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood bacon. Served with tequila mango BBQ and coconut lime Sriracha sauces, roasted potatoes and our vegetable of the day.

Autumn Sea Scallops

$29.00

(Gluten Free) Pan seared sea scallops over a creamy sweet pea and asparagus risotto, topped with parmesan cheese.

Flat Iron Steak

$24.00

(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. Angus flat iron grilled to your desired temperature. Served with a honey bourbon glaze, roasted red potatoes and our vegetable of the day.

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

(Gluten Free) - Grilled 12 oz. ribeye steak, topped with garlic herb compound butter. Served with roasted potatoes and asparagus.

Bison Strip Loin

$34.00Out of stock

Grilled 12 oz. Bison strip loin steak topped with garlic herb compound butter. Served with fingerling sweet potatoes and roasted asparagus.

1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

(Gluten Free) - Cooked "low and slow" overnight in our fire deck oven, resulting in fall off the bone tender baby back ribs smothered with our honey BBQ sauce. Served with baked potato wedges and our vegetable of the day.

Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$32.00Out of stock

(Gluten Free) - Cooked "low and slow" resulting in fall off the bone tender baby back ribs smothered with our honey BBQ sauce. Served with baked potato wedges and our vegetable of the day.

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$24.00

Grilled 12 oz. bone-in pork chop topped with our honey bourbon glaze. Served with roasted red potatoes and our vegetable of the day.

Sweet Thai Glazed Pork Chop

$24.00

Grilled 12 oz. bone-in pork chop topped with our sweet thai chili glaze. Served with roasted red potatoes and our vegetable of the day.

Bruschetta Chicken

$18.50

(Gluten Free) Grilled chicken breasts topped with roasted tomatoes, onions, basil, and our house cheese blend, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with garlic buttered angel hair pasta and roasted asparagus.

Maple & Sage Pork Loin

$28.00

10 oz. applewood smoked pork loin topped with a maple and sage glaze. Serve3d with roasted fingerling sweet potatoes and our vegetable of the day.

Sausage & Chicken Mac N' Cheese

$18.50

Penne pasta, grilled kielbasa (Polish sausage) and chicken, tossed in a creamy roasted garlic alfredo, gouda and cheddar jack cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan cheese.

Seafood Mac N' Cheese

$24.00

Penne pasta, sautéed shrimp, and pan seared bay scallops tossed in a creamy roasted garlic alfredo, gouda and cheddar jack cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan cheese.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.00

Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz. Bison beef with lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a brioche bun. Served with choice of potato wedges or our vegetable of the day.

FIREBREW Cheeseburger

FIREBREW Cheeseburger

$12.00

Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz Bison beef topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a brioche bun. Served with choice of potato wedges or our vegetable of the day.

Chipotle BBQ Burger

Chipotle BBQ Burger

$14.00

Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz. Bison beef with applewood bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli, honey BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Bourbon Mushroom & Onion Burger

Bourbon Mushroom & Onion Burger

$14.00

Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz. Bison beef with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, Gruyere cheese, and bourbon glaze.

Gouda Vibrations Burger

Gouda Vibrations Burger

$14.00

Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz Bison beef applewood bacon, gouda cheese, mushrooms, lettuce tomato, and honey sriracha aioli on a brioche bun.

FIREBREW Dip

FIREBREW Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced top round roast beef and Gruyere cheese. Served on a toasted French roll with a side of au jus.

FIREBREW Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled honey chipotle marinated chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, bacon, jalapeños, cheddar jack cheese, mixed greens, tomato, and a honey baja drizzle.

Pizzas & Flatbreads

Hand tossed and baked in our 600+ degre open flame fire deck oven.

FIREBREW Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, romano, cheddar jack, and parmesan cheese.

Chicago Southside Pizza

Chicago Southside Pizza

$15.00

Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, white onions, crushed red pepper, oregano, and our house cheese blend.

FIREBREW Piggy Pizza

FIREBREW Piggy Pizza

$15.00

Honey BBQ sauce, baby back rib meat, caramelized onions, applewood bacon, house cheese, and gouda cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing.

Jalapeno & BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Tequila mango BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, caramelized onions, and cheddar jack cheese.

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, and our house cheese blend on a grilled garlic herb flatbread. Topped with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

FIREBREW Flatbread

$11.50

Spinach artichoke spread, tomatoes, fire roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions and our house cheese blend on a grilled garlic herb flatbread. Drizzled with southwest ranch dressing.

Meat Lover's Flatbread

Meat Lover's Flatbread

$13.50

Pizza sauce, kielbasa (Polish sausage), Italian sausage, bacon and cheddar jack cheese on a grilled garlic herb flatbread.

Roasted Veggie & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$13.50

Goat cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, and artichoke hearts, topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

Pepperoni, Spinach & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$13.50

Pizza sauce, fresh spinach, pepperoni, house cheese blend, and goat cheese, over a garlic herb flatbread, topped with balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.

Quesadillas

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, baja seasoning and cheddar jack cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with southwest ranch dressing.

Seafood Quesadilla

$17.00

Sautéed shrimp, pan seared bay scallops, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, baja seasoning, and cheddar jack cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with chipotle aioli.

Kids Menu

All kid's meals come with choice of kid's beverage (soda, juice, milk). Please just let us know in comments which beverage you would like with each kid's meal.

Kid's Pizza

$6.99

Kid's Penne Marinara

$6.99

Kid's Penne Garlic Alfredo

$6.99

Kid's Penne Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's Burger Sliders

$8.99

Sides

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Potato Wedges

$4.00

Side of Pita

$2.00

Roasted Asparagus

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato

$5.00

Bacon MAC

$5.00

Parm & Mushroom Risotto

$6.00

Seasonal Risotto

$6.00

Sweet Pea & Asparagus Risotto.

Desserts

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$7.50

New York Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Tuxedo Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cake

$7.50

Lemon Bundt Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Chip Cake

$7.50

Protein Mods

Add Chicken

$6.00

6 oz. breast

Add Ahi Tuna

$12.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Add Salmon

$11.00

8 oz.

Add Shrimp

$10.00

6 oz.

Add 1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$15.00Out of stock

Add Steak

$14.00

8 oz.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (3)

$8.00

3 ea.

Beers

Bud Light

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Coors Light

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.75

Yuengling

$2.75

St. Pauli N/A

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.50

Stella Artios

$3.50

Heineken

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

O'Connor El Guapo IPA

$4.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$4.00

Bold Rock Apple Cider

$4.00
Proper Lager Growler

Proper Lager Growler

$21.00

O'Connor Brewing Company, Norfolk, VA, Lager | ABV 4.7% | IBU 17

Vienna Lager Growler

Vienna Lager Growler

$21.00

Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Roseland, VA, Vienna Lager | ABV 5.2% | IBU 18

Hoptopus Growler

Hoptopus Growler

$28.00

Reaver Beach Brewing Company, Virginia Beach, VA, Imperial IPA | ABV 8.8% | IBU 108

Tavern Brown Ale Growler

Tavern Brown Ale Growler

$21.00

Alewerks Brewing Company, Williamsburg, VA, Brown Ale I ABV 5.7% I IBU 0.0

Hazy Like A Fox Growler

Hazy Like A Fox Growler

$21.00

New Realm Brewing Company, Virginia Beach, VA, New England IPA | ABV 6.4% | IBU 45

Flying Dog The Truth Growler

$28.00
Red Molly Growler

Red Molly Growler

$21.00

Pale Fire Brewing Company, Harrisonburg, VA, Red Ale I ABV 5.6% I IBU 20

Safety Dance Growler

$21.00

Pineapple Grenade Growler

$21.00
Free Verse IPA Growler

Free Verse IPA Growler

$21.00

Virginia Brewing Company, Williamsburg, VA, IPA | ABV 8.8% | IBU 108

Pick of the Litter Growler

$21.00

HW Raspberry Stout Growler

$28.00Out of stock

Three Notch'd Local Lager Growler

$21.00

Wine

BTL Salmon Creek Pinot Noir

$17.50

BTL Salmon Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.50

BTL Vineyards Pinot Noir

$21.00

BTL District 7 Pinot Noir

$25.20

BTL Carlos Serres Crianza

$23.80

BTL Lapostolle Carmenere

$23.80

BTL Les Volets Malbec

$25.20

BTL Cline Farmhouse Red

$21.00

BTL Robert Mond Cab Sauv

$25.20

BTL Silver Peak Cabernet

$25.20

BTL Bonanza Cabernet

$28.00

BTL Matthews Winery Merlot

$25.20

BTL Wild Hills Pinot Noir

$25.20

BTL Bastide Miraflors

$28.00

BTL Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio

$17.50

BTL Salmon Creek Chardonnay

$17.50Out of stock

BTL Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$17.50

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$21.00

BTL Sassi Pinot Grigio

$21.00

BTL Torrent Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$25.20

BTL Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$23.80

BTL Villa Wolf PN Rose

$23.80

BTL Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$23.80

BTL Oxford Landing Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL Novellum Chardonnay

$25.20Out of stock

BTL Fable Chardonnay

$25.20

BTL Willamette Valley Riesling

$25.20

BTL Stella Moscato

$21.00

BTL Yalumba Chardonnay

$23.80

BTL Clean Slate Riesling

$21.00

BTL Campo Viejo Cava

$17.50

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Casual Dining. WOW Experience. We proudly DO NOT have any microwaves or fryers in our restaurant!

Website

Location

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Directions

Gallery
FIREBREW Bar & Grill image
FIREBREW Bar & Grill image
FIREBREW Bar & Grill image

