Firebrew Bar & Grill 1253 Nimmo Pkwy, Suite 117 Virginia Beach, VA 23456
No reviews yet
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Appetizers
Maple Brussel Sprouts
Fresh Brussel sprouts and grilled kielbasa sausage topped with a maple bacon glaze roasted in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. (Seasonal Delight Special)
Tuna Bites
(Gluten Free) - Ahi Tuna bites seared with our house blackening seasoning. Served with our roasted corn, poblano peppers, and coconut lime Sriracha sauce.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp App
(Gluten Free) - Five jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood bacon, served with honey BBQ and coconut lime Sriracha sauces.
Shishito Peppers
(Gluten Free) Shishito peppers blistered in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with cilantro lime aioli for dipping.
Six Baked Chicken Wings
(Gluten Free) - Traditional chicken wings baked in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven, then tossed in your choice of honey BBQ, sweet thai chili sauce or hot buffalo sauce.
Twelve Baked Chicken Wings
(Gluten Free) - Traditional chicken wings baked in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven, then tossed in your choice of honey BBQ, sweet thai chili sauce or hot buffalo sauce.
BBQ Rib Sliders
Pulled "fall off the bone" baby back rib meat tossed with our honey BBQ sauce and topped with caramelized onions and Gruyere cheese on three mini brioche buns.
Potato & Cheddar Pierogies
Five sauteed dumplings stuffed with creamy potatoes and white cheddar cheese, tossed with sour cream and caramelized onions.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
8 oz. dip served with pita points.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Dip Duo
4 oz. of Spinach and Artichoke Dip and 4 oz. of Buffalo Chicken Dip served with pita points.
Soups & Salads
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
French Onion (Crock)
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our house Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons.
Entrée Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our house Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our house Caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons.
Side Garden Salad
(Gluten Free) - Cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, and red peppers over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
Entrée Garden Salad
(Gluten Free) - Cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, and red peppers over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
Steakhouse Salad
(Gluten Free) - Grilled 8 oz. Angus flat iron steak, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and blue cheese crumbles over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens, topped with cheddar jack cheese.
Grilled Salmon Salad
(Gluten Free) - Grilled 8 oz. fresh salmon, grape tomatoes, egg, and avocado over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
FIREBREW Cobb Salad
(Gluten Free) - Grilled chicken breast, egg, applewood bacon, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and avocado over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
Seasonal Salad
(Gluten Free) - 6 oz. blackened shrimp, avocado, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, roasted corn, poblano peppers, and onions over a bed of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
Entrees
Sweet Thai Chili Salmon
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with a creamy mushroom and parmesan risotto and roasted asparagus.
Salmon Roulade
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon stuffed with spinach, mushrooms and parmesan cheese baked in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven, then topped with a white wine lemon shallot sauce. Served with a creamy mushroom and parmesan risotto and roasted asparagus.
Sesame & Wasabi Ahi Tuna
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. pan seared ahi tuna coated with sesame seeds and our wasabi spice blend, topped with wasabi mustard aioli. Served with a creamy mushroom and parmesan risotto and roasted asparagus.
Scallops & Shrimp Florentine
Pan seared jumbo sea scallops and sautéed shrimp over a bed of penne pasta, grape tomatoes and fresh spinach, tossed in a white wine shallot sauce.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree
(Gluten Free) - Seven baked jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood bacon. Served with tequila mango BBQ and coconut lime Sriracha sauces, roasted potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
Autumn Sea Scallops
(Gluten Free) Pan seared sea scallops over a creamy sweet pea and asparagus risotto, topped with parmesan cheese.
Flat Iron Steak
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. Angus flat iron grilled to your desired temperature. Served with a honey bourbon glaze, roasted red potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
Ribeye Steak
(Gluten Free) - Grilled 12 oz. ribeye steak, topped with garlic herb compound butter. Served with roasted potatoes and asparagus.
Bison Strip Loin
Grilled 12 oz. Bison strip loin steak topped with garlic herb compound butter. Served with fingerling sweet potatoes and roasted asparagus.
1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
(Gluten Free) - Cooked "low and slow" overnight in our fire deck oven, resulting in fall off the bone tender baby back ribs smothered with our honey BBQ sauce. Served with baked potato wedges and our vegetable of the day.
Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
(Gluten Free) - Cooked "low and slow" resulting in fall off the bone tender baby back ribs smothered with our honey BBQ sauce. Served with baked potato wedges and our vegetable of the day.
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop
Grilled 12 oz. bone-in pork chop topped with our honey bourbon glaze. Served with roasted red potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
Sweet Thai Glazed Pork Chop
Grilled 12 oz. bone-in pork chop topped with our sweet thai chili glaze. Served with roasted red potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
Bruschetta Chicken
(Gluten Free) Grilled chicken breasts topped with roasted tomatoes, onions, basil, and our house cheese blend, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with garlic buttered angel hair pasta and roasted asparagus.
Maple & Sage Pork Loin
10 oz. applewood smoked pork loin topped with a maple and sage glaze. Serve3d with roasted fingerling sweet potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
Sausage & Chicken Mac N' Cheese
Penne pasta, grilled kielbasa (Polish sausage) and chicken, tossed in a creamy roasted garlic alfredo, gouda and cheddar jack cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan cheese.
Seafood Mac N' Cheese
Penne pasta, sautéed shrimp, and pan seared bay scallops tossed in a creamy roasted garlic alfredo, gouda and cheddar jack cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan cheese.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hamburger
Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz. Bison beef with lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a brioche bun. Served with choice of potato wedges or our vegetable of the day.
FIREBREW Cheeseburger
Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz Bison beef topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a brioche bun. Served with choice of potato wedges or our vegetable of the day.
Chipotle BBQ Burger
Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz. Bison beef with applewood bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli, honey BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
Bourbon Mushroom & Onion Burger
Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz. Bison beef with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, Gruyere cheese, and bourbon glaze.
Gouda Vibrations Burger
Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz Bison beef applewood bacon, gouda cheese, mushrooms, lettuce tomato, and honey sriracha aioli on a brioche bun.
FIREBREW Dip
Thinly sliced top round roast beef and Gruyere cheese. Served on a toasted French roll with a side of au jus.
FIREBREW Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled honey chipotle marinated chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, bacon, jalapeños, cheddar jack cheese, mixed greens, tomato, and a honey baja drizzle.
Pizzas & Flatbreads
FIREBREW Cheese Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, romano, cheddar jack, and parmesan cheese.
Chicago Southside Pizza
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, white onions, crushed red pepper, oregano, and our house cheese blend.
FIREBREW Piggy Pizza
Honey BBQ sauce, baby back rib meat, caramelized onions, applewood bacon, house cheese, and gouda cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing.
Jalapeno & BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tequila mango BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, caramelized onions, and cheddar jack cheese.
Pesto Chicken Flatbread
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, and our house cheese blend on a grilled garlic herb flatbread. Topped with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.
FIREBREW Flatbread
Spinach artichoke spread, tomatoes, fire roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions and our house cheese blend on a grilled garlic herb flatbread. Drizzled with southwest ranch dressing.
Meat Lover's Flatbread
Pizza sauce, kielbasa (Polish sausage), Italian sausage, bacon and cheddar jack cheese on a grilled garlic herb flatbread.
Roasted Veggie & Goat Cheese Flatbread
Goat cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, and artichoke hearts, topped with balsamic glaze and fresh basil.
Pepperoni, Spinach & Goat Cheese Flatbread
Pizza sauce, fresh spinach, pepperoni, house cheese blend, and goat cheese, over a garlic herb flatbread, topped with balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.
Quesadillas
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, baja seasoning and cheddar jack cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with southwest ranch dressing.
Seafood Quesadilla
Sautéed shrimp, pan seared bay scallops, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, baja seasoning, and cheddar jack cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with chipotle aioli.
Kids Menu
Sides
Desserts
Protein Mods
Beers
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Yuengling
St. Pauli N/A
Corona Light
Stella Artios
Heineken
Blue Moon
O'Connor El Guapo IPA
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
Bold Rock Apple Cider
Proper Lager Growler
O'Connor Brewing Company, Norfolk, VA, Lager | ABV 4.7% | IBU 17
Vienna Lager Growler
Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Roseland, VA, Vienna Lager | ABV 5.2% | IBU 18
Hoptopus Growler
Reaver Beach Brewing Company, Virginia Beach, VA, Imperial IPA | ABV 8.8% | IBU 108
Tavern Brown Ale Growler
Alewerks Brewing Company, Williamsburg, VA, Brown Ale I ABV 5.7% I IBU 0.0
Hazy Like A Fox Growler
New Realm Brewing Company, Virginia Beach, VA, New England IPA | ABV 6.4% | IBU 45
Flying Dog The Truth Growler
Red Molly Growler
Pale Fire Brewing Company, Harrisonburg, VA, Red Ale I ABV 5.6% I IBU 20
Safety Dance Growler
Pineapple Grenade Growler
Free Verse IPA Growler
Virginia Brewing Company, Williamsburg, VA, IPA | ABV 8.8% | IBU 108
Pick of the Litter Growler
HW Raspberry Stout Growler
Three Notch'd Local Lager Growler
Wine
BTL Salmon Creek Pinot Noir
BTL Salmon Creek Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Vineyards Pinot Noir
BTL District 7 Pinot Noir
BTL Carlos Serres Crianza
BTL Lapostolle Carmenere
BTL Les Volets Malbec
BTL Cline Farmhouse Red
BTL Robert Mond Cab Sauv
BTL Silver Peak Cabernet
BTL Bonanza Cabernet
BTL Matthews Winery Merlot
BTL Wild Hills Pinot Noir
BTL Bastide Miraflors
BTL Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio
BTL Salmon Creek Chardonnay
BTL Coastal Vines Chardonnay
BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio
BTL Sassi Pinot Grigio
BTL Torrent Bay Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Villa Wolf PN Rose
BTL Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc
BTL Oxford Landing Chardonnay
BTL Novellum Chardonnay
BTL Fable Chardonnay
BTL Willamette Valley Riesling
BTL Stella Moscato
BTL Yalumba Chardonnay
BTL Clean Slate Riesling
BTL Campo Viejo Cava
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Casual Dining. WOW Experience. We proudly DO NOT have any microwaves or fryers in our restaurant!
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach, VA 23456