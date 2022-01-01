Firecreek Coffee - Flagstaff imageView gallery

Firecreek Coffee - Flagstaff

review star

No reviews yet

22 E. Route 66

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Order Again

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$3.50+

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Au Lait

$3.50+

Barista's Choice

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Chai, House

$4.50+

Chai, Hugo

$4.50+

Coffee Box

$28.00

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cortado

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Set

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

French Press

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hugo Tea

$4.00+

Latte

$4.50+

London Fog

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.50+

Pour Over

$5.00+

Red Eye

$4.00

Refill

$1.00

Single O Espresso

$3.00

Syrup

$0.75

Syrup Steamer/Milk

$2.00+

White mocha

$5.50+

Coffee Cocktails

Whiskey Chai

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$12.00

Pecan Pie

$12.00

Specialty Drinks

Campfire Latte

$5.50+

Dark Sky Latte

$5.50+

Dream Syndicate

$5.50+

Golden Ratio

$5.50+

Horchata Latte

$5.50+

Beer & Wine

Wanderlust Pan Am

$7.00Out of stock

Wanderlust 928

$7.00

Mother Road Tower Station

$6.25

Cider

$7.00

House Rose

$7.00

House Red Wine

$7.00

House White Wine

$7.00

Moscato Mimosa

$6.00

Golden Monkey

$8.50

Cider

$8.00

Liquor

Appleton Estate Reserve Blend: Jamaica Rum

$7.00

Beefeaters: Gin

$7.00

Boodles: Gin

$6.00

Bulldog: London Dry Gin

$7.00

Campari

$6.00

Crater Lake: Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Dulce Vida: Tequila

$7.00

Fernet

$7.00

Flor De Cana: Rum

$7.00

Four Roses: Bourbon

$6.00

Green Mark: Vodka

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Los Vecinos: Mezcal

$10.00

Old Overholt: Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Peanut butter Whiskey

$8.00

St. Germain

$6.00

Tito’s: Vodka

$8.00

Uncle Val’s Botanical: Gin

$10.00

$7 Cocktail

$7.00

$8 Cocktail

$8.00

$9 Cocktail

$9.00

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

Pecan Whiskey

$8.00

Early Times Whiskey

$7.00

Soda & Packaged

Bottle Water

$2.50

Acqua Panna

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Simply OJ

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Dry Soda

$2.00

Kombucha

$4.00

La Croix

$2.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Sedona Water

$2.00

Stubborn Sodas

$2.00

Virgil's Cream Soda

$2.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$2.00

Yerba Matte

$3.00

Small Bags

Big Breakfast

$15.00

Boxcar Espresso

$15.00

Campfire Blend

$15.00

Decaf

$15.00

Lucha Libre

$15.00

Stormchaser

$15.00

Honduras Anerobic

$17.00

Honduras Washed

$15.00

Hondurus Natural

$16.00

T-Shirts

Blue Horny Toad

$20.00

Maroon Century Plant

$20.00

Long Sleeve Blue Pocket

$20.00

Black Logo

$22.00

Yellow Cup Shirt

$12.00

Kellie Diffie Art

$45.00

Seahorse Chocolate Bars

Honduras 2oz

$9.00

Vietnam 2oz

$9.00

Trinidad 2oz

$9.00

Dark Milk .5oz

$3.00Out of stock

Vietnam .5oz

$3.00

Peru .5oz

$3.00Out of stock

Sleeves

Sleeves

$7.00

Pour Overs

V60 Brewer

$25.00

Filters

$8.00

Bottles, Mugs, etc...

H2GO White

$20.00

Firecreek Mug

$14.00

Firecreek Cork Mug

$26.00

Handle Travel Press

$42.00

20 oz Travel Press

$38.00

Camp Cup

$16.00

Coffee Tumbler (no handle)

$26.00

Brutrekker Growler

$36.00

Ancient Custom Works Jewelry

Jewelry

$80.00

Cards, Stickers, Etc...

Card

$7.00

Stickers

$2.00

Mayday Concert Tix Presale

$20.00

Card: Painting: Brandon Rawls

Slot Canyon

$7.00

Drum Circle

$7.00

Wyatt Desert Demon Art

$26.66

Wyan Desert Demon Art

$16.66

Pastries

Donut

$3.00

Bar, Lemon

$4.00

Biscotti

$3.00

Brownie

$3.50

Cake

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Cookie

$3.50

Croissant

$4.50

Croissant, Chocolate

$5.00

Cupcake

$4.00

Savory Filled Croisant

$5.00

Danish

$4.00

Macaroon

$3.00

Muffin

$4.00

Scone

$4.50

Small Bread

$4.00

Tart

$5.00

Turnover

$4.00

Bagel

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Brunch

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Daily Quiche

$10.00

Avocado Side

$1.00

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$1.50

Avocado Toast

$1.50

Toasts

Fava Bean Puree

$9.00

Avocado

$9.00

Egg Salad

$9.00

Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Panini's

Truffled Goat Cheese

$10.00

Egg, Cheddar & Bacon

$12.00

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$12.00

Turkey

$11.00

**Egg & Cheese (no Bacon)

$10.00

Custom Catering

Custom Order

$545.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
Firecreek Coffee - Flagstaff image

Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
