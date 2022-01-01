Firecreek Coffee - Sedona imageView gallery

Firecreek Coffee - Sedona

review star

No reviews yet

6586 State Route 179 #A2

Sedona, AZ 86351

Order Again

Coffee & Tea

Affogato

$6.00

Americano

$3.00+

Campfire

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai (House)

$4.00+

Chai (Hugo)

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold Brew Float

$7.00

Cortado

$3.50+

Dark Sky

$4.50+

Dream Syndicate

$4.50+

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Set

$4.00

French Press

$4.00

Golden Ratio

$4.50+

Horchata Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hugo Tea

$3.00

Ice Cream-2 scoops

$4.00

Latte

$4.00+

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Pour Over

$4.00

Cup Of Milk

$3.00+

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Soda & Packaged

Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Juice

$4.50

Izze Sodas

$2.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Galvanina Organic Soda

$4.00

Vitamin Water

$4.00

Small Bags

Big Breakfast

$14.00

Boxcar Espresso

$14.00

Campfire Blend

$14.00

Decaf

$14.00

Lucha Libre

$14.00

Stormchaser

$14.00

Ethiopa

$15.00

Columbia

$15.00

Lago

$16.00

Winter

$14.00

Honduras Washed

$15.00

Honduras Natural

$16.00

Honduras Anaerobic

$17.00

Guatemala

$15.00

Bracelet

Bracelet

$30.00

T-Shirts

Blue Horny Toad

$20.00Out of stock

xl 10, L 18, M 22, S 19

Maroon Century Plant

$20.00Out of stock

XL 10, L 23, M 22, S 12

Blue Long Sleeve

$20.00

Other

$20.00

Mugs, bottles, etc...

H2GO White, black logo

$20.00Out of stock

Firecreek Coffee Mug

$15.00

Cork black mug

$26.00

Handle Travel Press

$42.00

20 oz Travel Press

$38.00

Camp Cup

$16.00

Coffee Tumbler (no handle)

$26.00

Brutrekker Growler

$36.00

Coffee Sleeves

Coffee Sleeves

$7.00

Greeting Cards, Stickers

Firecreek Stickers

$3.50

Gina's Photography Cards

$4.50

Mia's painting cards

$4.50

Mia's Stickers

$3.50

Ally's Postcards

$4.00

Ally's Postcards

Ally's Postscards

$4.00

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Banana Muffin

$4.00

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00

GF Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

GF Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.00

Scone

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Croissant

$4.50

Muffin

$4.00

Macaroon

$3.00

Brownie

$4.50

Biscotti

$3.50

Cardimom Cookie

$3.50

Granola Bars

$4.00

Breakfast Items

Parfait

$4.50

Overnight Oats

$4.50

Chia

$7.00

Fruit/Cheese Cup

$4.50

Individual Fruit

$2.00

Snack Pack

$8.00

Granola/Milk

$7.00

Quiche

$9.00

Acai Bowl

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Copeland Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Box Lunch

$10.00

Picnic Lunches

Turkey Wrap

$8.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Bagel

Blueberry

$3.00

Everything

$3.00

Jalapeno

$3.00

Plain

$3.00

Food

Pasta Cup

$3.00

Wrap

$8.00

Ally's Art

small watercolor

$20.00

Ginas Photo Big

$150.00

Emily's Art

Space Cat

$150.00

Stars

$100.00

Concert

$300.00

Woman

$50.00

Jess's Art

Pink Bug

$444.00

Green Bug

$111.00

Skull

$122.00

Mia's Art

Poems And Prayers

$150.00

Electric

$2,350.00

Cotton Candy Clouds

$140.00

Stars and Sparks

$1,000.00

Sweet or Sour?

$150.00

Wild and Free

$150.00

Strawberry

$40.00

Kiwi

$40.00

Lemon

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6586 State Route 179 #A2, Sedona, AZ 86351

Directions

Gallery
Firecreek Coffee - Sedona image

Map
