Heisenberg Bowl

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast cut to pieces, fries, corns, Bucharest sauce, Jalapeno, chips, mixed cheese. Introducing the Heisenberg Bowl: Prepare to embark on a culinary adventure that will leave you craving for more! We start with tender grilled chicken breast, expertly cut into delectable pieces. But we don't stop there. We add a generous serving of golden fries, adding a delightful crunch to every bite. The burst of sweetness from the corn kernels complements the savory flavors perfectly. And the pièce de résistance? Our tantalizing Bucharest sauce, with its blend of secret spices that will leave your taste buds tingling with excitement. But wait, there's more! We kick up the heat with jalapenos, adding a fiery kick that's sure to thrill your senses. And to top it all off, we sprinkle a medley of chips and mixed cheese, creating a symphony of textures and flavors that will have you coming back for seconds. Get ready to embrace the culinary brilliance of the Heisenberg Bowl.