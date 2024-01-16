- Home
Firefly Burger- Chicago Ridge Mall

103 Chicago Ridge Mall
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Food
Meal
- Meal Smokey$21.97
8oz Angus beef, beef bacon, smoked cheese, firefly sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion. + Fries + Soft drink Introducing our mouthwatering "Smokey Burger"! Sink your teeth into a juicy 8oz Angus beef patty, perfectly cooked to perfection. Topped with crispy beef bacon, melted smoked cheese, and a drizzle of our secret firefly sauce that adds a burst of flavor. Accompanied by a medley of fresh toppings including tangy pickles, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and grilled onions, all nestled between a toasted bun. Served with a generous portion of golden fries and your choice of a refreshing soft drink. Indulge in this irresistible combination that will leave you craving for more.🍔🍟🥤
- Meal Backfire$23.47
2x5.3oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. + Fries + Soft drink Introducing our sizzling "Lava Explosion Burger"! The Backfire Burger! Prepare for an explosion of flavor with not one, but TWO mouthwatering 5.3oz beef patties grilled to perfection. Each patty is generously smothered in our fiery chili lava sauce that will set your taste buds ablaze. Topped with a kick of jalapenos, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and a layer of melted cheese that adds a creamy richness to every bite. Finished off with a sprinkle of fresh onions to add a burst of freshness. Served alongside a generous helping of golden fries and your choice of a refreshing soft drink. Brace yourself for a taste experience like no other! 🔥🍔🍟🥤
- Meal Kamikaze$23.47
2x5.3oz beef patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, grilled onion, cheese, firefly sauce. + Fries + Soft drink. Buckle up for a gastronomic thrill with our "Kamikaze Burger" – it's not just a meal, it's an adrenaline-pumping flavor extravaganza! Picture this: not one, but TWO succulent 5.3oz beef patties, perfectly grilled to juicy perfection. But what makes this burger truly wild is the mind-blowing combo of our secret firefly sauce and sweet chili sauce – a flavor symphony that'll make your taste buds dance in excitement. Fresh ingredients like ripe tomato, tangy pickles, crisp lettuce, and grilled onions add smoky depth, while a layer of melted cheese brings creamy richness. Accompanied by golden crispy fries and your choice of refreshing soft drink, Prepare for a flavor journey that's not for the faint-hearted. The Kamikaze Burger is a bold and daring choice that promises an explosion of taste with every single bite. Don't just eat – embark on an unforgettable Burger
- Meal Wallstreet$20.47
5.3oz beef patty, Wallstreet sauce, mushroom, mixed cheese, lettuce. + Fries + Soft drink "Wall Street Burger"! the taste of luxury with every mouthwatering bite. This burger is a culinary masterpiece that will transport you to the heart of the cream paradise, where flavor and indulgence reign supreme. a succulent 5.3oz beef patty, grilled to juicy perfection. But what sets this burger apart is our exclusive Wall Street sauce. This creamy mushroom sauce is a closely guarded secret, crafted with the finest ingredients to create a flavor profile that is both luxurious and irresistible. Topped with a blend of mixed cheese that melts perfectly, creating a creamy and gooey layer of deliciousness. The combination of flavors is a symphony for your taste buds, a culinary journey. For a crunch, we've added crisp lettuce that balances the richness and adds a fresh element to every bite. The meal comes with fries and a drink. Don't miss out on this extraordinary taste sensation! 🍔🍟🥤
- Meal Firefly$19.49
5.3oz beef patty, beef bacon, firefly sauce, grilled onion, pickles, cheese, tomato, lettuce. + Fries + Soft drink Firefly burger is a juicy 5.3oz beef patty that's cooked to perfection. But we didn't stop there. We've taken it up a notch by adding savory beef bacon that adds a smoky and indulgent twist to every bite. We've added our signature firefly sauce. This sauce is a secret recipe that combines the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors, creating a taste sensation that is simply irresistible. Topped with grilled onions that add a caramelized sweetness, tangy pickles for a burst of freshness, and a layer of melted cheese that adds a creamy richness, juicy tomato slices and crisp lettuce that complete this masterpiece. Meal comes with fries and a drink. Indulge in the perfect combination of savory, smoky, and tangy flavors with every bite. It's a culinary delight that will leave you coming back for more. Don't miss out on this mouthwatering experience!🍔🍟🥤
- Meal Single-Backfire$19.47
5.3oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. + Fries + Soft drink Introducing our sizzling "Lava Explosion Burger"! Prepare for an explosion of flavor with a mouthwatering 5.3 oz beef patty grilled to perfection. This patty is generously smothered in our fiery chili lava sauce that will set your taste buds ablaze. Topped with a kick of jalapenos, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and a layer of melted cheese that adds a creamy richness to every bite. Finished off with a sprinkle of fresh onions to add a burst of freshness. Served alongside a generous helping of golden fries and your choice of a refreshing soft drink. Brace yourself for a taste experience like no other! 🔥🍔🍟🥤
- Meal Single-Kamikaze$19.47
5.3oz beef patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, grilled onion, cheese, firefly sauce. + Fries + Soft drink Get set for a taste sensation with our "Single-Kamikaze Burger"! This isn't your ordinary burger—it's a flavor powerhouse that demands your taste buds' full attention. A succulent 5.3oz beef patty, grilled to juicy perfection, is just the beginning. Brace yourself for the extraordinary combo of our secret firefly sauce and sweet chili sauce, creating a flavor symphony like no other. Decked out with fresh ingredients like ripe tomato slices, tangy pickles, crisp lettuce, and grilled onions, it's a burger that takes your taste buds on a thrilling adventure. And, of course, a layer of melted cheese adds a creamy richness that elevates every bite. crispy golden fries, and your choice of refreshing soft drinks to complete this masterpiece. be ready to indulge in a flavor expedition that'll keep you hooked. Don't miss out on this exhilarating culinary escapade! 🍔🍟🥤✨
- Meal Egg Bacon$20.47
5.3oz beef burger, fried egg, beef bacon, cheese, mayo, pickles, tomato, lettuce, grilled onion. + Fries + Soft drink. Experience the mouthwatering delight of our "Egg Bacon Burger"! This culinary masterpiece boasts a juicy 5.3oz beef patty, perfectly cooked and enhanced with a perfectly fried egg – the golden, runny yolk adding a burst of richness to every bite. Crispy beef bacon and a generous layer of melted cheese elevate the indulgence, while fresh lettuce, ripe tomato slices, grilled onions, and tangy pickles provide a symphony of flavors. Paired with golden, crispy fries and a wide selection of refreshing soft drinks, this burger promises a harmonious combination of textures and tastes. Don't miss out on this irresistible journey to burger paradise – savor the Egg Bacon Burger today! 🍔🍳🥓🧀🍅🥬🧅🍟🥤
- Meal Cheese Burger$18.97
5.3oz beef patty, ketchup, pickles, tomato, cheese, grilled onion, mayo, lettuce. + Fries + Soft drink Savor the timeless delight of our Classic Cheese Burger! This menu gem features a juicy 5.3 oz beef patty, cooked to perfection, crowned with melted cheese for a creamy touch. Tangy ketchup, pickles, juicy tomato slices, and grilled onions enhance the flavors, while creamy mayo and fresh lettuce provide a rich and crisp texture. Accompanied by golden fries and a variety of refreshing soft drinks, each bite is a harmonious blend of satisfying classic elements. Don't miss out on the deliciousness – indulge in our Classic Cheese Burger today! 🍔🍟🥤
- Meal Blue on Black$20.47
- Meal Mystic$18.97
5.3oz beef patty, BBQ sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. + Fries + Soft drink Introducing our Mystic Burger with BBQ Sauce – a big, satisfying treat for those craving the classic burger with a smoky twist! Featuring a generous 5.3 oz juicy beef patty slathered in signature BBQ sauce, this burger delights with tangy pickles, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato slices, melted cheese, and zesty onions. Accompanied by golden fries and refreshing soft drinks, each bite offers a tantalizing blend of flavors. Indulge in the mouthwatering mystique – a classic burger experience with an irresistible twist. Don't miss out – experience the Mystic Burger with BBQ Sauce today! 🍔🍟🥤
- Meal Bucharest Grilled$20.47
Grilled chicken breast, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese, + Fries + Soft drink Introducing our sensational "Bucharest Chicken Burger"! A delight for chicken enthusiasts, this extraordinary burger features a tender, grilled chicken breast marinated in our special Bucharest sauce. Bursting with sweetness and flavor, each bite is an unforgettable taste sensation. Layered with tangy pickles, juicy tomato slices, and crisp lettuce, these fresh ingredients provide a vibrant contrast to the richness of the chicken and the sweetness of the Bucharest sauce. Topped with a generous layer of melted cheese for that creamy touch, every bite is a symphony of flavors. Paired with perfectly cooked golden fries – crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside – and a variety of refreshing soft drinks. Indulge in this symphony of succulent chicken, sweet and savory sauce, tangy pickles, juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and creamy cheese. Come and savor this Chicken Burger today!
- Meal Bucharest Crispy$20.47
Crispy chicken tenders, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese. + Fries + Soft drink Get ready for a flavor explosion with our Crispy Chicken Burger featuring Bucharest Sauce! This menu sensation redefines the classic chicken burger, boasting succulent chicken tenders with a satisfying crunch, perfectly complemented by our sweet Bucharest sauce. Layered with tangy pickles, juicy tomatoes, and crisp lettuce, each bite is a textural adventure. Melted cheese add creamy and savory notes, creating a symphony of flavors. Paired with golden crispy fries and a variety of refreshing soft drinks, this burger promises a mouthwatering experience that leaves you satisfied and eager for more. Don't miss the chance to savor the crave-worthy Crispy Chicken Burger with Bucharest Sauce today! 🍔🍟🥤
- Beef Burger Kids - Palin$9.99
Small classic burger, cheese, fries, drink.
- Chicken Nuggets Kids$9.99
Fired chicken nuggets with fries, drink.
Sandwich
- Smokey$16.49
8oz Angus beef, beef bacon, smoked cheese, firefly sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion. Introducing our mouthwatering "Smokey Burger"! Sink your teeth into a juicy 8oz Angus beef patty, perfectly cooked to perfection. Topped with crispy beef bacon, melted smoked cheese, and a drizzle of our secret firefly sauce that adds a burst of flavor. Accompanied by a medley of fresh toppings including tangy pickles, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and grilled onions, all nestled between a toasted bun. Indulge in this irresistible combination that will leave you craving for more.🍔
- Backfire$17.99
2x5.3oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. Introducing our sizzling "Lava Explosion Burger"! The Backfire Burger! Prepare for an explosion of flavor with not one, but TWO mouthwatering 5.3oz beef patties grilled to perfection. Each patty is generously smothered in our fiery chili lava sauce that will set your taste buds ablaze. Topped with a kick of jalapenos, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and a layer of melted cheese that adds a creamy richness to every bite. Finished off with a sprinkle of fresh onions to add a burst of freshness. Brace yourself for a taste experience like no other! 🔥🍔🍟🥤
- Kamikaze$17.99
2x5.3oz beef patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, grilled onion, cheese, firefly sauce. Buckle up for a gastronomic thrill with our "Kamikaze Burger" – it's not just a meal, it's an adrenaline-pumping flavor extravaganza! Picture this: not one, but TWO succulent 5.3oz beef patties, perfectly grilled to juicy perfection. But what makes this burger truly wild is the mind-blowing combo of our secret firefly sauce and sweet chili sauce – a flavor symphony that'll make your taste buds dance in excitement. Fresh ingredients like ripe tomato, tangy pickles, crisp lettuce, and grilled onions add smoky depth, while a layer of melted cheese brings creamy richness. Prepare for a flavor journey that's not for the faint-hearted. The Kamikaze Burger is a bold and daring choice that promises an explosion of taste with every single bite. Don't just eat – embark on an unforgettable Burger
- Wallstreet$14.99
5.3oz beef patty, Wallstreet sauce, mushroom, mixed cheese, lettuce. "Wall Street Burger"! the taste of luxury with every mouthwatering bite. This burger is a culinary masterpiece that will transport you to the heart of the cream paradise, where flavor and indulgence reign supreme. a succulent 5.3oz beef patty, grilled to juicy perfection. But what sets this burger apart is our exclusive Wall Street sauce. This creamy mushroom sauce is a closely guarded secret, crafted with the finest ingredients to create a flavor profile that is both luxurious and irresistible. Topped with a blend of mixed cheese that melts perfectly, creating a creamy and gooey layer of deliciousness. The combination of flavors is a symphony for your taste buds, a culinary journey. For a crunch, we've added crisp lettuce that balances the richness and adds a fresh element to every bite. Don't miss out on this extraordinary taste sensation! 🍔🍟🥤
- Firefly$14.49
5.3oz beef patty, beef bacon, firefly sauce, grilled onion, pickles, cheese, tomato, lettuce. Firefly burger is a juicy 5.3oz beef patty that's cooked to perfection. But we didn't stop there. We've taken it up a notch by adding savory beef bacon that adds a smoky and indulgent twist to every bite. We've added our signature firefly sauce. This sauce is a secret recipe that combines the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors, creating a taste sensation that is simply irresistible. Topped with grilled onions that add a caramelized sweetness, tangy pickles for a burst of freshness, and a layer of melted cheese that adds a creamy richness, juicy tomato slices and crisp lettuce that complete this masterpiece. Indulge in the perfect combination of savory, smoky, and tangy flavors with every bite. It's a culinary delight that will leave you coming back for more. Don't miss out on this mouthwatering experience!🍔🍟🥤
- Single-Backfire$13.99
5.3oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. Introducing our sizzling "Lava Explosion Burger"! Prepare for an explosion of flavor with a mouthwatering 5.3 oz beef patty grilled to perfection. This patty is generously smothered in our fiery chili lava sauce that will set your taste buds ablaze. Topped with a kick of jalapenos, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and a layer of melted cheese that adds a creamy richness to every bite. Finished off with a sprinkle of fresh onions to add a burst of freshness. Brace yourself for a taste experience like no other! 🔥🍔
- Single-Kamikaze$13.99
5.3oz beef patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, grilled onion, cheese, firefly sauce. Get set for a taste sensation with our "Single-Kamikaze Burger"! This isn't your ordinary burger—it's a flavor powerhouse that demands your taste buds' full attention. A succulent 5.3oz beef patty, grilled to juicy perfection, is just the beginning. Brace yourself for the extraordinary combo of our secret firefly sauce and sweet chili sauce, creating a flavor symphony like no other. Decked out with fresh ingredients like ripe tomato slices, tangy pickles, crisp lettuce, and grilled onions, it's a burger that takes your taste buds on a thrilling adventure. And, of course, a layer of melted cheese adds a creamy richness that elevates every bite. be ready to indulge in a flavor expedition that'll keep you hooked. Don't miss out on this exhilarating culinary escapade! 🍔🍟🥤✨
- Egg Bacon$14.99
5.3oz beef burger, fried egg, beef bacon, cheese, mayo, pickles, tomato, lettuce, grilled onion. Experience the mouthwatering delight of our "Egg Bacon Burger"! This culinary masterpiece boasts a juicy 5.3oz beef patty, perfectly cooked and enhanced with a perfectly fried egg – the golden, runny yolk adding a burst of richness to every bite. Crispy beef bacon and a generous layer of melted cheese elevate the indulgence, while fresh lettuce, ripe tomato slices, grilled onions, and tangy pickles provide a symphony of flavors. This burger promises a harmonious combination of textures and tastes. Don't miss out on this irresistible journey to burger paradise – savor the Egg Bacon Burger today! 🍔🍳🥓🧀🍅🥬🧅
- Cheese Burger$13.99
5.3oz beef patty, ketchup, pickles, tomato, cheese, grilled onion, mayo, lettuce. Savor the timeless delight of our Classic Cheese Burger! This menu gem features a juicy 5.3 oz beef patty, cooked to perfection, crowned with melted cheese for a creamy touch. Tangy ketchup, pickles, juicy tomato slices, and grilled onions enhance the flavors, while creamy mayo and fresh lettuce provide a rich and crisp texture. Each bite is a harmonious blend of satisfying classic elements. Don't miss out on the deliciousness – indulge in our Classic Cheese Burger today! 🍔
- Blue on Black$14.99
- Mystic$13.99
5.3oz beef patty, BBQ sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. Introducing our Mystic Burger with BBQ Sauce – a big, satisfying treat for those craving the classic burger with a smoky twist! Featuring a generous 5.3 oz juicy beef patty slathered in signature BBQ sauce, this burger delights with tangy pickles, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato slices, melted cheese, and zesty onions. Each bite offers a tantalizing blend of flavors. Indulge in the mouthwatering mystique – a classic burger experience with an irresistible twist. Don't miss out – experience the Mystic Burger with BBQ Sauce today! 🍔
- Bucharest Grilled$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese. Introducing our sensational "Bucharest Chicken Burger"! A delight for chicken enthusiasts, this extraordinary burger features a tender, grilled chicken breast marinated in our special Bucharest sauce. Bursting with sweetness and flavor, each bite is an unforgettable taste sensation. Layered with tangy pickles, juicy tomato slices, and crisp lettuce, these fresh ingredients provide a vibrant contrast to the richness of the chicken and the sweetness of the Bucharest sauce. Topped with a generous layer of melted cheese for that creamy touch, every bite is a symphony of flavors. Indulge in this symphony of succulent chicken, sweet and savory sauce, tangy pickles, juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and creamy cheese. Come and savor this Chicken Burger today!
- Bucharest Crispy$14.99
Crispy chicken tenders, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese. Get ready for a flavor explosion with our Crispy Chicken Burger featuring Bucharest Sauce! This menu sensation redefines the classic chicken burger, boasting succulent chicken tenders with a satisfying crunch, perfectly complemented by our sweet Bucharest sauce. Layered with tangy pickles, juicy tomatoes, and crisp lettuce, each bite is a textural adventure. Melted cheese add creamy and savory notes, creating a symphony of flavors. This burger promises a mouthwatering experience that leaves you satisfied and eager for more. Don't miss the chance to savor the crave-worthy Crispy Chicken Burger with Bucharest Sauce today! 🍔
Side
- French Fries$3.99
French fries seasoned with our own homemade spices. (salt included)
- Curly Fries$4.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Onion Rings$4.99
Gourmet Onion rings (5 pieces)
- Cheesy French Fries$4.99
French fries seasoned with our own homemade spices served with a creamy cheese sauce. (salt included)
- Cheesy Fries$5.99
Served with a creamy cheese sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Thick Mozzarella sticks (5 Sticks)
- Mozzarella & Marin$7.99
Thick Mozzarella sticks (5 Sticks) served with Marinara sauce.
- Fried Jalapeno Bites$6.99
White crunchy creamy Jalapeño bites (5 Pieces).
- Chicken Nuggets$6.99
7 pieces of nuggets
- 3x Tenders$9.99
- 3x Cheesy Tenders$10.99
- Single Tender$3.50
Salad & Bowls
- Wallstreet Bowl$9.99
Grilled chicken breast cut to pieces, macaroni elbows , corns, Wallstreet Sauce (Our home made luxurious creamy mushroom sauce), Mixed cheese. Introducing the Wallstreet Bowl: A tantalizing fusion of flavors and textures that will take your taste buds on a thrilling ride! Picture this: succulent grilled chicken breast, tender macaroni elbows, and juicy corn kernels, all generously smothered in our signature Wallstreet Sauce. This luxurious creamy mushroom sauce will transport you to a world of indulgence with its rich and velvety smoothness. And as if that wasn't enough, we sprinkle a blend of mixed cheeses on top for the ultimate cheesy delight. Get ready to elevate your dining experience with every mouthful of this exciting creation!
- Heisenberg Bowl$9.99
Grilled chicken breast cut to pieces, fries, corns, Bucharest sauce, Jalapeno, chips, mixed cheese. Introducing the Heisenberg Bowl: Prepare to embark on a culinary adventure that will leave you craving for more! We start with tender grilled chicken breast, expertly cut into delectable pieces. But we don't stop there. We add a generous serving of golden fries, adding a delightful crunch to every bite. The burst of sweetness from the corn kernels complements the savory flavors perfectly. And the pièce de résistance? Our tantalizing Bucharest sauce, with its blend of secret spices that will leave your taste buds tingling with excitement. But wait, there's more! We kick up the heat with jalapenos, adding a fiery kick that's sure to thrill your senses. And to top it all off, we sprinkle a medley of chips and mixed cheese, creating a symphony of textures and flavors that will have you coming back for seconds. Get ready to embrace the culinary brilliance of the Heisenberg Bowl.
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Caesar dressing, tomato, herbed croutons, topped with parmesan cheese. Embark on a tantalizing journey with our Classic Caesar Euphoria! 🥗 This timeless masterpiece transcends the ordinary, offering a bed of crisp lettuce as the lush green canvas for a culinary experience that will elevate your taste buds. Plump, sun-kissed tomatoes burst forth, adding a juicy burst to every forkful. The pièce de résistance? Golden herbed croutons, a delightful dance of textures transforming each bite into a sensory celebration. The true star? Our exquisite Caesar dressing, a velvety elixir draping every leaf in a cloak of creamy indulgence. The final crescendo? Parmesan cheese, delicately shaved to perfection, offering a nutty and savory finale. This isn't just a salad; it's a symphony of taste, a harmonious blend dancing on your palate. Caesar Euphoria is an invitation to revel in the simplicity and grandeur of classic flavors.
- Large Wallstreet Bowl$13.49
One and a half grilled chicken breast cut to pieces, fries, corns, Bucharest sauce, Jalapeno chips, mixed cheese. Introducing the Wallstreet Bowl: A tantalizing fusion of flavors and textures that will take your taste buds on a thrilling ride! Picture this: succulent grilled chicken breast, tender macaroni elbows, and juicy corn kernels, all generously smothered in our signature Wallstreet Sauce. This luxurious creamy mushroom sauce will transport you to a world of indulgence with its rich and velvety smoothness. And as if that wasn't enough, we sprinkle a blend of mixed cheeses on top for the ultimate cheesy delight. Get ready to elevate your dining experience with every mouthful of this exciting creation!
- Large Hiesenberg Bowl$13.49
One and a half grilled chicken breast cut to pieces, fries, corns, Bucharest sauce, Jalapeno chips, mixed cheese. Introducing the Heisenberg Bowl: Prepare to embark on a culinary adventure that will leave you craving for more! We start with tender grilled chicken breast, expertly cut into delectable pieces. But we don't stop there. We add a generous serving of golden fries, adding a delightful crunch to every bite. The burst of sweetness from the corn kernels complements the savory flavors perfectly. And the pièce de résistance? Our tantalizing Bucharest sauce, with its blend of secret spices that will leave your taste buds tingling with excitement. But wait, there's more! We kick up the heat with jalapenos, adding a fiery kick that's sure to thrill your senses. And to top it all off, we sprinkle a medley of chips and mixed cheese, creating a symphony of textures and flavors that will have you coming back for seconds.
- Chicken Ceaser Salad$12.99
One and a half grilled chicken breast cut to pieces, lettuce, Caesar dressing, tomato, herbed croutons, topped with parmesan cheese. Get ready for the culinary spectacle of our Royal Chicken Caesar Extravaganza! 🌿 Featuring one and a half succulent grilled chicken breasts, expertly cut into bite-sized pieces, this salad promises a symphony of flavors. Immerse yourself in crisp lettuce, embraced by our rich Caesar dressing. Juicy tomatoes add freshness, while herbed croutons deliver the perfect crunch. The pièce de résistance is a generous shower of Parmesan cheese, gracefully adorning the ensemble, providing a decadent finish that leaves you craving more. This isn't just a salad; it's a gastronomic odyssey of taste, texture, and tantalizing combinations. Join us in this culinary adventure, where each bite tells a tale of indulgence and prowess. Elevate your dining escapade with the regal Chicken Caesar Extravaganza.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Burger and grill restaurant, partnering with a Mocktail and coffee shop. Come in and enjoy!
103 Chicago Ridge Mall, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415