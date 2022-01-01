Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firefly

124 Reviews

$$$

11720 Ventura Blvd

Studio City, CA 91604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

TABLE ALLERGY

French Baguette

$7.00

Charcuterie

$32.00

Cheese Platter (3)

$25.00

Cheese Platter (5)

$32.00

Crispy Manzanilla Olives

$20.00

Meatballs

$24.00

Little Gem Salad Buttermilk

$18.00

Hamachi Crudo

$25.00

Mussels

$24.00

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Beets and Burrata

$22.00

Arugula & Manchego Salad

$19.00

Chicory Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Clams

$24.00Out of stock

ENTREES

Steak Frites

$47.00

Temperature

Atlantic Salmon

$36.00

Pappardelle

$29.00

Pork Chop

$36.00

Mary's Chicken

$32.00

Kid's Pasta

$14.00

Harvest

$28.00

Striped Bass

$36.00

Duck Breast

$39.00Out of stock

SIDES

Cauliflower

$12.00

Frites

$11.00

Pommes Puree

$11.00

Roasted Asparagus

$12.00

Brussels

$12.00

Side Wonton

Side Bread

Chinese Long Beans

$12.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Berries and Cream

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Le Petit Gateau

$25.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$25.00

Scoop Ice cream

$5.00

Sticky Toffee Cake

$14.00

Trio Dessert

$31.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$18.00

bourbon, Luxardo liqueur, orange bitters, and barrel aged. Garnish: Luxardo cherries and orange peel.

Big Kiwi Energy

$18.00

Hot In The City

$17.00

Pineapple Express

$17.00

Tito’s Vodka, St. Germaine, pineapple juice, lemon juice, lemon, and flowers.

Strawberry Fields

$17.00

That'll Do, Fig

$18.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Western Sour

$17.00

COCKTAILS A - G

Amaretto Sour

$17.00

Apple Martini

$18.00

Bay Breeze

$15.00

Black Manhattan

$15.00

Black Russian

$15.00

Bear Fucker

$15.00

Boulevardier

$17.00

Buttery Nipple

$15.00

Cape Cod

$15.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

French 75

$16.00

Final Word

$16.00

Fuzzy Naval

$15.00

Georgia Peach

$15.00

Gin Fizz

$15.00

Grapefruit Riot

$16.00Out of stock

Grey Hound

$15.00

Goldenstate Sour

$15.00

Chocolate Martini

$18.00

COCKTAILS H - R

Hell Blossom

$15.00

Hemmingway Daquiri

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Irish Car Bomb

$15.00

Jaeger Bomb

$16.00

Junglebird

$17.00

Kamikaze

$15.00

Kir Royal

$15.00

Last Word

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$19.00

Mai Tai

$18.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martinez

$15.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mojito Spritz

$16.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Pimm's Cup

$15.00

Rusty Nail

$15.00

Sidecar

$18.00

COCKTAILS S - Z

Salty Dog

$15.00

Sazerac Cocktail

$15.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sea Breeze

$15.00

St. Germaine Spritz

$17.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Texas Tea

$18.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Vieux Carre

$18.00

White Russian

$16.00

Side Car

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

BEER

Fremont Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Avery White Rascal

$8.00Out of stock

Beachwood Citraholic

$9.00Out of stock

Stone IPA

$8.00

Harvest Cider

$9.00

Latte Stout

$8.00

Blonde California

$8.00

Canned Beers (Lil Yella)

$8.00Out of stock

GLASS

GL Prosecco

$15.00

GL Rose, Hubert Meyer Cremant

$17.00

GL Champagne, Feuillate

$22.00

GL Brachetto

$14.00

GL Pinot Grigio, J. Dusi

$15.00

GL Albarino Turonia

$16.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc, Tiki

$16.00

GL Chablis Brocard

$19.00

GL Sancerrre, Les 7 Hommes

$18.00

GL Chardonnay, Luli

$18.00

GL Rose, Leoube

$15.00

GL Rose, Birichino

$16.00

GL PN Lucas & Lewellen

$18.00

GL Tempranillo Reserva

$17.00

GL Vacqueyras

$18.00

GL Cab, Volunteer

$19.00

GL Yantra , Super Tuscan

$20.00

GL Malbec Balbo

$16.00

GL Zin, Bedrock

$17.00

Taster

GL Chard, ZD

$25.00

GL Barolo, Ghisolfi

$36.00

GL Chateauneuf du Pape

$34.00

GL CS Obsidian Ridge Estate

$26.00

GL Grand Vin

$32.00

GL Shiraz, Kay Brothers

$30.00

GL Moscato

$12.00

GL Port, Ramos Pinto 20 Year

$20.00

GL Port, Ramos Pinto Reserva

$14.00

GL Rhone, Banyuls

$13.00Out of stock

GL Sauternes, Domaine de Monteils

$16.00

BOTTLE

BTL PG, J. Dusi

$60.00

BTL Albarino, Turonia

$64.00

BTL Sauv Blanc, Tiki

$64.00

BTL Chablis, Brocard

$76.00

BTL Sancerre, les 7 Hommes

$74.00

BTL Chard, Luli

$74.00

BTL Rose, Leoube

$60.00

BTL Rose, Birichino

$66.00

BTL PG Santi Sortelese

$61.00

BTL Sauv Blanc, Bystander

$80.00

BTL Sauv Blanc, Cakebread Cellars

$62.00

BTL Riesling, Trefethen

$62.00

BTL Chard, Sonoma Cutrer

$57.00

BTL CdR, Ferraton

$62.00

BTL Verdejo, Castilla

$58.00

BTL Chard, Dani Gold

$48.00

BTL Chard, ZD

$106.00

Corkage

$35.00

BTL PN, Lucas & Lewellen

$78.00

BTL Rioja Reserva, Muriel

$76.00

BTL Vacqueyras, La Grangette

$82.00

BTL Cab, Volunteer

$84.00

BTL Super Tuscan, Yantra

$88.00

BTL Malbec, Susana Balbo

$70.00

BTL Zin, Bedrock

$77.00

BTL PN, Cristom

$108.00

BTL PN, Gary Farrell

$85.00

BTL Syrah Cordon

$58.00

BTL Chat du Pape, Andre Brunel

$150.00

BTL Shiraz, Kay Brothers

$126.00

BTL Cab, Chat Montelena

$120.00

BTL CS, Obsidian

$112.00

BTL Cab, Jordan

$125.00

BTL Cab, Stag's Leap "Fay"

$195.00

BTL Cab, Cakebread Benchland Select

$225.00

BTL Cab, Caymus Spec Select

$315.00

BTL Bordeaux, Chateau Macquin

$70.00

BTL Blend, Opus One

$495.00

BTL Justin Isosceles

$235.00

BTL Chateau de Sales, Pomerol

$105.00

BTL Grand Vin, Cuvelier Los Andes

$148.00

BTL Barbera D' Alba, Luca Bosio

$88.00

BTL Barolo, Ghisolfi

$158.00

BTL Chianti , Carobbio

$84.00

BTL Rosso di Mont, Mannella

$65.00

BTL Tuscan Blend, Tignanello

$225.00

Corkage

$35.00

BTL M&C Brut Imperial

$108.00

BTL Taittinger

$104.00

BTL Dom Perignon 2012

$495.00Out of stock

BTL Jules de Souzy Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Borgo Conventi PG

$56.00

BTL Jordan Chardonnay

$85.00

BTL Miner Rosato

$58.00

BTL Domaine Eden PN

$76.00Out of stock

BTL Sea Smoke PN

$268.00

BTL Coppola Zinfandel

$64.00

BTL Joel Gott Zinfandel

$52.00Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGES

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Evian Bottle

$8.00

Ferrarelle Sparkling Bottle

$8.00

Arnie Palmer

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coca Cola

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Oj

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Soda Refill

Ginger Beer

$6.00

BOURBON

Basil Hayden's Whiskey

$17.00

Blanton's

$30.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

George T. Stagg

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jefferson's

$14.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Old Forester

$14.00

Pappy Van Winkle's 23 yr

$225.00Out of stock

Well Bourbon Evan

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Old Rip Van Winkle

$36.00Out of stock

COGNAC

Hennessey V.S.O.P

$18.00

Hennessey X.O

$49.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P

$18.00

Remy Martin X.O

$44.00

GIN

Gin

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Botanist

$15.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

LIQUEURS

Amaretto

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Fernet Vallet

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Meletti Amaro

$12.00

S. Maria Al Monte

$14.00Out of stock

Sambuca

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Midori

$14.00

St Germain

$14.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Chartrouse

$16.00

RUM

Rum

$14.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Bacardi Ocho

$14.00

Blackwell Gold Jamaican

$14.00

Plantation Single Cask

$18.00

Plantation X.O

$20.00Out of stock

Flor de Caña

$14.00

Malibu Rum

$14.00

WHISKEY

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Angel's Envy

$22.00

High West

$16.00

Whistle Pig

$20.00

Sazerac Rye Whiskey

$14.00

Templeton

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Redbreast 12 yr

$16.00

Pappy Van Winkle 10yr

$42.00Out of stock

Kikori

$15.00Out of stock

Nikka Whisky

$25.00

SCOTCH

Ardbeg 10 yr

$18.00

Balvenie 14 yr

$16.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$17.00

Glenfiddich 14 yr

$19.00

Glenlevit 12 yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 15 yr

$20.00

Glenmorangie

$16.00

Highland Park 12 yr

$17.00

Highland Park 18 yr

$38.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Lagavulin 16 yr

$17.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$16.00

Macallan 12 yr

$20.00

Macallan 18 yr

$45.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Oban 14 yr

$22.00

Royal Brackla 12 yr

$20.00Out of stock

Royal Brackla 21 yr

$48.00

Royal Salute

$48.00

Talisker 10 yr

$18.00

Johnny Walker Red

$14.00

TEQUILA & MEZCAL

Casa Noble Anejo

$24.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$38.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Don Julio Anejo

$24.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$14.00

Tequila

$14.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$23.00

La Luna 'Mansa'

$32.00

VODKA

Vodka

$14.00

Chopin

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Tito's

$14.00

FIRE

FIRE APP

FIRE ENTREE

FIRE SIDE

FIRE DESSERT

HOLD

HOLD APP

HOLD ENTREE

HOLD SIDE

HOLD DESSERT

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Location

11720 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

Directions

Gallery
Firefly image
Firefly image
Firefly image

Similar restaurants in your area

Leona's Sushi House
orange starNo Reviews
11814 Ventura Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Teru Sushi - 11940 Ventura Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
11940 Ventura Boulevard Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Mazza Modern Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 285
12050 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Mister O's - 11838 Ventura Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
11838 Ventura Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Laurel Tavern
orange star4.2 • 3,810
11938 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Studio City - 12080 Ventura Place
orange starNo Reviews
12080 Ventura Place Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Studio City

Spitz - Studio City
orange star4.6 • 3,722
3737 Cahuenga Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Studio City
orange star4.0 • 2,191
11262 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Studio City
orange star4.5 • 1,294
13029 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Vitello's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 866
4349 Tujunga Ave Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Rouge
orange star4.1 • 735
11282 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
orange star4.5 • 711
12747 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston