Firefly Restaurant & Alfredo Pizza
4718 South Flamingo Road
Cooper City, FL 33330
ALFREDO PIZZA
Large 16 inch Pizza
- Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
The pizza is topped with a flavorful tomato sauce that's a perfect balance of sweet and tangy. The sauce is then covered with a generous layer of rich, melted special blend of mozzarella cheese.
- Large Alfredo’s Five Toppings Pizza$23.00
Local favorite Alfredo’s selection of toppings - contains Pepperoni, Sausage Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$19.00
Contains sweet, juicy pineapple chunks and savory, smoky ham. The pineapple adds a burst of tropical sweetness that perfectly complements the salty, smoky flavor of the ham.
- Large Meat Lovers Pizza$24.00
To satisfy any carnivore, meat lovers contain a generous assortment of meats. Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, and Ham. with each type of meat adding its own unique flavor, creating a complex and satisfying blend of tastes.
- Large Mexican Chorizo Pizza$23.00
Chorizo is a spicy pork sausage, seasoned with chili peppers and other spices, giving it a bold, robust flavor. The chorizo is cooked and crumbled before being spread across the pizza. Contains toppings like Cherry Tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, & sweet bell pepper sweet bell peppers.
- Large Tandoori Chicken Pizza$20.00
Chicken is marinated in a mixture of yogurt and tandoori spices, then grilled to perfection with smoky, spicy flavors of traditional Indian tandoori Chicken. Then its topped up with sliced red onions, bell peppers, and sometimes even chunks of fresh pineapple as your wish. Fresh cilantro is often sprinkled on top after baking for an added burst of flavor.
- Large Vegetable Pizza$21.00
Loaded with fresh, vibrant toppings such as mix of mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, bell peppers & onions
- Large White Pizza$16.00
Also known as Pizza Bianca, characterized by the absence of tomato sauce, which is replaced by a rich and creamy white sauce, often made from a blend of cheeses such as ricotta, mozzarella
- Large Caribbean Jerk Chicken Pizza$20.00
Spread with a layer of rich, spicy jerk sauce with a distinctive heat and flavor, contains Jerk chicken - which is marinated in the same jerk seasoning, then grilled to perfection. Contains toppings like Cherry Tomatoes & red onions.
- Large Margarita Pizza$16.00
- Large Pomodoro pizza$16.00
- Large Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
- Large Customized Pizza$16.00
Extra Large 18 inch Pizza
- XL Cheese Pizza$18.00
- XL Alfredo’s Five Toppings Pizza$25.00
- XL Caribbean Jerk Chicken Pizza$22.00
- XL Hawaiian Pizza$21.00
- XL Margarita Pizza$20.00
- XL Meat Lovers Pizza$26.00
- XL Mexican Chorizo Pizza$25.00
- XL Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
Pepperoni - thin slices of this spicy, slightly smoky sausage are spread across the pizza, ensuring you get a taste of its bold flavor in every bite.
- XL Pomodoro pizza$20.00
- XL Tandoori Chicken Pizza$22.00
- XL Vegetable Pizza$23.00
- XL White Pizza$18.00
- XL Customized Pizza$18.00
Medium 14 inch Pizza
- M Cheese Pizza$14.00
- M Alfredo’s Five Toppings Pizza$21.00
- M Caribbean Jerk Chicken Pizza$18.00
- M Hawaiian Pizza$17.00
- M Margarita Pizza$16.00
- M Meat Lovers Pizza$22.00
- M Mexican Chorizo Pizza$21.00
- M Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
- M Pomodoro Pizza$16.00
- M Tandoori Chicken Pizza$18.00
- M Vegetable Pizza$19.00
- M White Pizza$14.00
- M Customized Pizza$14.00
PASTA
Traditional Pasta
- Baked Ziti with Fresh Mozzarella & Ricotta$11.99
Consists of Rigatoni pasta, tomato sauce, and fresh mozzarella and ricotta cheese. The dish is baked in the oven, which gives it a crispy, golden-brown top layer. Includes your choice of Side
- Beef Lasagna$13.99
Made with layers of wide flat pasta sheets, tomato sauce, cheese, and meat, This dish is baked in the oven until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Includes your choice of Side
- Chicken Alfredo Penne$13.99
Chicken Alfredo penne pasta is made with tender chicken breast, cooked to perfection and served over a bed of al dente penne pasta. The pasta is coated in a creamy Alfredo sauce that is rich and flavorful Includes your choice of Side
- Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti$13.99
The tender chicken breast is breaded and fried until crispy, then smothered in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. The spaghetti is cooked until just tender and tossed with additional marinara sauce. Includes your choice of Side
- Creamy Vegetable Penne$11.99
Combines tender pasta with a creamy sauce and fresh vegetables such as Spinach, Mushroom, Cherry Tomatoes, Peppers and onion. This is coated with homemade cream sauce unique to Firefly Includes your choice of Side
- Eggplant Parmesan$11.99
- Eggplant Rigatoni$11.99
The eggplant is sliced and then cooked until tender, then added to the tomato sauce with garlic and other seasonings. The rigatoni is cooked and then tossed with the eggplant tomato sauce - cooked in the oven Includes your choice of Side
- Macaroni and Cheese$10.99
Cooked elbow macaroni pasta and a cheese sauce made by melting butter, flour, milk, and shredded cheese together. As per request this will contain added protein - Bacon or Chicken Includes your choice of Side
- Penne Sorrentino$11.99
Consists of penne pasta cooked until al dente, then tossed with a tomato-based sauce containing garlic, and olive oil. Include onions, basil, and red pepper flakes, which give it a spicy kick & topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese before baking in the oven. Includes your choice of Side
- Spaghetti Meatballs$12.99
The meatballs are made from ground beef , seasoned with herbs and spices as per the Firefly recipe. The spaghetti is boiled until al dente and then served with a tomato-based sauce and the meatballs & Parmigiana Cheese on top. Includes your choice of Side
HOT HEROES SANDWICHES
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub Jumbo$8.25
Beef meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese served on a hoagie, seasoned with garlic, herbs, and Parmesan cheese.
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub Jumbo$9.95
Pork sausage , tomato sauce, and Parmesan cheese, served on a hoagie- cooked in the oven for perfect toast
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub Jumbo$9.25
Vegetarian sandwich with layers of breaded and fried eggplant slices, tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, served on a hoagie roll
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub Jumbo$9.75
The tender chicken breast is breaded and fried until crispy, then smothered in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served on a hoagie roll
- Steak Combo Sub Jumbo$9.95
Grilled steak, melted cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion, all stacked between two slices of freshly baked hoagie roll
SOUP & SALAD
Healthy Salads
Soups
- Creamy Tomato Soup Cup$4.00
Creamy soup made by cooking onions and garlic in butter until soft, then adding tomatoes & vegetable broth
- Creamy Tomato Soup Bowl$6.00
Creamy soup made by cooking onions and garlic in butter until soft, then adding tomatoes & vegetable broth
- Soup of the Week -Cup$4.00
Call in or ask your server for this week’s special soup
- Soup of the Week - Bowl$6.00
Call in or ask your server for this week’s special soup
APPETIZERS
- Garlic Rolls 1/2 Dozen$3.99
Originated in NY Brooklyn - made with Pizza Dough - Garlic bread knots are contains Garlic and rich Olive oil flavor
- Garlic Rolls Dozen$7.99
Originated in NY Brooklyn - made with Pizza Dough - Garlic bread knots are contains Garlic and rich Olive oil flavor
- Rolls 1/2 Dozen$3.99
Originated in NY Brooklyn - made with Pizza Dough - Bread knots contain Buttery and a rich Olive oil flavor - This does not contain Garlic
- Rolls Dozen$7.99
Originated in NY Brooklyn - made with Pizza Dough - Bread knots contain Buttery and a rich Olive oil flavor - This does not contain Garlic
- Caprese Salad$7.99
Originated at Capri , Island in Italy- it is a salad of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil drizzled with Balsamic Vinnegar
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Slicks of mozzarella cheese coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried until crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. 6 sticks served with marinara sauce for dipping
- Chicken Tenders$6.99
3 breaded Chicken tenders
- Mussels in White Wine Sauce$12.00
1 lb mussels tossed in white source & white wine
LUNCH SPECIALS
Fried Rice
FAMILY SPECIAL
Family Special Packages
- Family Special Package 1 (4 People)$33.99
1 Large Cheese Pizza 1 Salad 1/2 Dzn Garlic knots 2 from Lasagna/ Baked Ziti/Pasta with Marinara Sauce/ Penne Alfredo/Egg Plant Parmigiana
- Family Special Package 2 (4 People)$36.99
1 Large Cheese Pizza 10 Chicken Wings 1/2 Dozen Garlic knots 2L Soda Bottle
- Family Special Package 3 (6-8 People)$46.99
2 Large Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza 2 from Lasagna/ Baked Ziti/Pasta with Marinara Sauce/ Penne Alfredo/Egg Plant Parmigiana 2 Salads (Cesar /House Salad) 1/2 Dozen Garlic knots
- Family Special Package 4 (10 People)$80.00
2 Large Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza 30 Chicken wings 1 & 1/2 Dozen Garlic Rolls 2 Salads (Cesar /House Salad) 2 Soda bottles
- Family Special Package 5 (2 People)$25.00
1 Medium Cheese Pizza 1 from Lasagna/ Baked Ziti/Pasta with Marinara Sauce/ Penne Alfredo/Egg Plant Parmigiana 4 Garlic knots 2 Soda Cans
STROMBOLI & CALZONE
Small Stromboli & Calzone
Large Stromboli & Calzone
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Light up your moments We are an Italian Fusion restaurant . We proudly take forward 30 years known Alfredo's Pizza & Pasta menu with Personal training from Alfredo himself. Menu is enhanced with new additions of Chicken Wings for Lunch and Dinner, Create you own Bowl served for Lunch , Pasta Bar- serving personalized pasta & Breakfast with Coffee.
4718 South Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL 33330