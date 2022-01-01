Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firefly's BBQ - Marlborough

4,629 Reviews

$$

350 East Main Street

Marlborough, MA 01752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Bowl
2 Meat Combo
Mac & Cheese

Apps

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$15.00

(As available) Double-smoked brisket, coated with Memphis BBQ sauce, these are the “point” (fattiest part) of the brisket, slow-smoked for 14 hours, then trimmed into mouth-watering chunks (available gluten-free - choose "no toast")

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Hand-battered jumbo fried chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce, tossed or on the side

Candy Lacquered Bacon

Candy Lacquered Bacon

$12.00

Hand-cut, apple-smoked bacon strips, with a brown sugar glaze, served with a sunny-side up fried egg

Crazy Roo's Wings

Crazy Roo's Wings

$16.00

Rubbed with a blend of spices, apple-smoked and fried to a golden brown, tossed in a sriracha, molasses and lime cilantro glaze, served with blue cheese dressing, celery and carrot sticks

Firefly’s Jumbo Wings

$20.50

Jumbo wings, smoked and served with honey hot sauce, Memphis ranch, red hot dip, celery sticks

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Sliced dill pickles, dredged in our Cajun cornmeal, flash fried, served with spicy Cajun remoulade

Fried Onion Straws

Fried Onion Straws

$9.00

Sliced onions, breaded and flash fried, served with Memphis ranch dressing

Rachel’s Rockin’ Nachos

Rachel’s Rockin’ Nachos

$14.00

Homemade tortilla chips layered with your choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken, grilled corn, queso blanco cheese, jalapeños, our roasted tomato and chipotle salsa and pico de gallo, topped with avocado sour cream

Southern Porked Mac ’n Cheese

$12.00

Pulled pork, mac ’n cheese (cheddar), seasoned panko crumbs

Thai Sticky Ribs

$14.00

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, served with homemade smoked garlic caesar dressing on the side

Firefly's Garden

$10.00

Fresh garden greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, sweet bell peppers, cornbread croutons

S.W.A.T. Blue

$13.00

Chopped greens, apple-smoked bacon, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, , balsamic drizzle, blue cheese crumbles, fried onions, buttermilk blue cheese dressing served on the side

Entrees

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$20.00

Four pieces of our famous buttermilk fried chicken, served with your choice of white cream gravy or honey on the side, corn bread and your choice of two sides

Firecracker Salmon

Firecracker Salmon

$23.00

Grilled or blackened with Firecracker Sauce (ginger, garlic, honey, sriracha and soy sauce), topped with scallions, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides

Sirloin Tips

$25.00

Marinated sirloin tips, sautéed onions, button mushrooms, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides

Waffle ’n Chicken

Waffle ’n Chicken

$20.00

Homemade waffle, topped with your choice of southern fried chicken or buttermilk chicken tenders, served with white cream gravy or pure maple syrup on the side and your choice of two sides

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$20.00

BBQ

Ribs Only

Baby Back Ribs Platter

Baby Back Ribs Platter

$3.00

Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides

St. Louis Ribs Platter

St. Louis Ribs Platter

$3.00

Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides.

Yard Bird Platter

Yard Bird Platter

$18.00

Half chicken, apple cider brined, dry-rubbed, smoked, basted with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides

Pulled Chicken Platter

$18.00

Boneless smoked chicken in our Memphis BBQ sauce served with corn bread and your choice of two sides

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$18.00

Smoked pulled pork with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides

Combos

2 Meat Combo

$24.50

Choose two of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides

3 Meat Combo

3 Meat Combo

$27.50

Choose three of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides

4 Meat Combo

$31.50

Choose four of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides

5 Meat Combo

$37.50

Choose five of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides

Sandwich

Bodacious BBQ Burger

Bodacious BBQ Burger

$16.00

Brioche roll, cheddar cheese, apple-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Memphis BBQ sauce, fried pickles and Memphis ranch dressing on the side, served with fries or homemade potato chips and coleslaw or cucumber salad

Bodacious BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brioche roll, cheddar cheese, apple-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Memphis BBQ sauce, fried pickles and Memphis ranch dressing on the side, served with fries or homemade potato chips and coleslaw or cucumber salad

Bodacious BBQ Veggie Burger

$14.00

Brioche roll, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, Memphis BBQ sauce, fried pickles and Memphis ranch dressing on the side, served with fries or homemade potato chips and coleslaw or cucumber salad

Build Your Own Veggie Burger

$11.00

Pulled Pork Po' Boy

$16.00

Pulled pork with your favorite BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw

Pulled Chicken Po'Boy

$16.00

Pulled chicken with Memphis BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw

Chicken Po' Boy

$16.00

Choice of marinated grilled chicken, buttermilk tenders or buttermilk red hot tenders, with Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Cajun fried shrimp, Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Slow-smoked pulled chicken in our Memphis bbq sauce, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pork shoulder smoked for 12 hours, with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

Sides

BBQ Beans

$3.50+

Chips

$3.50+

Coleslaw

$3.50+

Collard Green

$3.50+

Cornbread

$1.50+

Cucumber Salad

$3.50+

Dirty Rice

$3.50+

French Fries

$3.50+

Green Bean

$3.50+

Mac & Cheese

$3.50+

Mashed & Gravy

$3.50+

Mashed Potato's

$3.50+

Smiley Fries :)

$2.50

Sweet Potato

$3.50+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50+

Veggies

$3.50+

Rice & Beans

$3.50+

Picnics

Smokin’ Picnic Pack

Smokin’ Picnic Pack

$40.00

1 1/2 lbs pulled pork or pulled chicken, 1 pint BBQ beans, 1 pint coleslaw, 4 rolls, 4 pieces of corn bread **Note** if you do not select the rolls or cornbread you will not receive them

Dessert

I Want S'more Cake

I Want S'more Cake

$8.00

Chocolate cake, marshmallow frosting, graham cracker crumbles, and hot fudge and whipped cream on the side

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Firefly's southern classic, served with chocolate syrup and whipped cream on the side

Cookie

$1.00

Warm, home-baked chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate Beignets

Chocolate Beignets

$10.00

Chocolate filled, New Orleans style fried dough topped with powdered sugar, served with chocolate, caramel and strawberry sauces on the side

Kids

Kids Meals (to go) come with homemade cookie.

Kid Burger

$10.99

Hamburger (no cheese), Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.99

Cheeseburger, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Buttermilk chicken tenders, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie

Kid Cheese Pizza

$10.99Out of stock

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Grilled cheese sandwich, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie

Kid Hot Dog

$10.99

All-beef hot dog, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie

Kid Mac ’n Cheese

$10.99

Macaroni & cheese, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie

Kid Ribs

$11.99

St. Louis Ribs, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie

Kid Salad

$10.99

Garden salad, available with choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork or pulled chicken, served with Smiley Fries and a chocolate chip cookie

Kid Waffle

$10.99

Homemade waffle with syrup on the side, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie

Gluten Free

*Gluten Free* 1/2 Slab Ribs

$25.00

1/2 slab of dry-rubbed and slow-smoked ribs and lightly glazed with your choice of your favorite bbq sauce & choice of two side

*Gluten Free* 1/2 Slab Ribs ONLY

$22.00

*Gluten Free* Full Slab Ribs

$39.50

dry-rubbed and slow-smoked ribs and lightly glazed with your choice of your favorite bbq sauce & choice of two side

*Gluten Free* Full Slab Ribs ONLY

$36.00

*Gluten Free* 10oz Pork Platter

$19.50

smoked pulled pork with your choice of your favorite bbq sauce & choice of two sides

*Gluten Free* 10oz Slice Brisket

$25.50

sliced beef brisket rubbed and smoked for 14 hours served with choice of two sides

*Gluten Free* Steak Tips

$26.50

marinated sirloin tips with bourbon onions and mushrooms & choice of two sides

*Gluten Free* Pulled Chicken Platter

$19.50

boneless smoked chicken in our memphis bbq sauce served choice of two sides

*Gluten Free* 10oz Gr Chx

$16.00

boneless grilled chicken with your choice of your favorite bbq sauce served choice of two sides

*Gluten Free* Burger

$16.00

*Gluten Free* SWAT Salad

$13.00

*Gluten Free* Kid ChzBrg

$10.99

*Gluten Free* Kid Brg

$10.99

*Gluten Free* Kid Dog

$10.99

*Gluten Free* Kid Salad

$10.90

Specials

Chocolate Beignets

Chocolate Beignets

$10.00

Chocolate filled, New Orleans style fried dough topped with powdered sugar, served with chocolate, caramel and strawberry sauces on the side

Crazy Roo Calamari

$11.00

Gumbo

$8.00+

Jumbo Crab Cakes

$17.00

Gobbler Po'Boy

$18.00

Banana Puddin

$7.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$30.00

Crabby Pig

$34.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

BBQ Bowls

BBQ Bowl

BBQ Bowl

Choose mac ’n cheese or dirty rice, topped with BBQ beans, coleslaw, onion straws and your choice of smoked brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken or pan-seared vegetables, served with our homemade corn bread

Bottled Beer

All liquor received will require a current, proper ID for someone aged 21 or over. NO EXCEPTIONS. Liquor sales requires the purchase of food as well. We reserve the right to refuse a sale to anyone.

Bottle Bud

$4.75

Bottle Bud Light

$4.75

Bottle Corona

$6.25

Bottle Corona Light

$6.25Out of stock

Bottle Corona Premier

$6.25

Bottle Heineken

$6.75

Btl Heineken 0.0

$6.75

Bottle Kaliber N.A.

$6.25

Bottle Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Bottle Sam Adams Lager

$6.00

Btl Shiner Bock

$6.00

Cans

Can Coors Lt

$5.50

Can High Noon Peach

$6.25

CAN High Noon Pineapple

$6.25

Can Miller Lite

$5.50

Can Shiner Bock

$6.00Out of stock

Can White Claw Black Cherry

$6.25

Can White Claw Mango

$6.25

Can White Claw Raspberry

$6.25

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Berry

$6.25Out of stock

Truly Wild Berry

$6.25

Can Bud

$4.75

Can Bud Light

$4.75Out of stock

High Noon Passion Fruit

$6.25

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.25Out of stock

Bottle Sam Adams Lager

$6.00

Bottled Wine

BTL Backhouse Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL Beach House Pinot Grigio

$29.00

BTL Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Cielo Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Allen Scott SB

$40.00

BTL Line 39 Cabernet

$33.00

BTL Intercept Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Zolo Malbec

$33.00

BTL Rose All Day

$30.00

BTL Milbrandt Riesling

$32.00

BTL Line 39 Pinot Noir

$50.00

Retail

BTL Memphis Sauce

$5.99

BTL Beelzebar Sauce

$5.99Out of stock

BTL Dixie Kiss Sauce

$5.99

Fireflys Dry Rub

$4.99

Guest T-Shirt

$20.00

Reg Sweatshirt

$35.00

Hat

$20.00

Box Of Masks

$30.00

Firefly Mask

$8.00

Pint Beelz

$4.99

Draft

64oz Abita Purple Haze

$15.00Out of stock

64oz Allagash White

$18.00Out of stock

64oz Anchor Porter

$19.00Out of stock

64oz Fiddlehead IPA

$18.00Out of stock

64oz Jack's Post Shift

$18.00Out of stock

64oz Main Lunch

$25.00Out of stock

64oz Modelo

$17.00Out of stock

64oz Newburyport Green Head

$15.00Out of stock

64oz Sam Adams Cold Snap

$15.00Out of stock

64oz Sloop Juice Bomb

$16.00Out of stock

64oz Soul Purpose CrushGroove

$15.00Out of stock

64oz Wormtown Be Hoppy

$17.00Out of stock

64oz Smuttynose Finest Kind

$15.00Out of stock

64oz Greater Good Pulp

$32.00Out of stock

64oz Wally

$18.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Firefly's is a a full service casual dining restaurant serving award winning BBQ and Southern Fare. Located in Marlborough, we are also the area's largest BBQ Caterer, serving parties big or small, and at our place or yours.

Website

Location

350 East Main Street, Marlborough, MA 01752

Directions

Gallery
Firefly's BBQ image
Firefly's BBQ image
Firefly's BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zarape Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,216
33 Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Kennedy's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
247A Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Kennedy's Market - 247 Maple St
orange starNo Reviews
247 Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar - 500 Boston Post Road East
orange starNo Reviews
500 Boston Post Road East Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough - 547 Boston Post Road East
orange starNo Reviews
547 Boston Post Road East Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Vin Bin - Marlborough - 91 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
91 Main St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marlborough

Hot Table - Marlborough
orange star4.7 • 1,652
160F Apex Drive Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Zarape Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,216
33 Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Chill Kitchen and Bar - 416 Boston Post Rd E
orange star4.5 • 742
416 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
THE FIX BURGER BAR - FIX MARLBOROUGH
orange star4.0 • 6
139 Lakeside Ave Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marlborough
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston