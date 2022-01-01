- Home
Firefly's BBQ - Marlborough
4,629 Reviews
$$
350 East Main Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
Popular Items
Apps
Burnt Ends
(As available) Double-smoked brisket, coated with Memphis BBQ sauce, these are the “point” (fattiest part) of the brisket, slow-smoked for 14 hours, then trimmed into mouth-watering chunks (available gluten-free - choose "no toast")
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
Hand-battered jumbo fried chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce, tossed or on the side
Candy Lacquered Bacon
Hand-cut, apple-smoked bacon strips, with a brown sugar glaze, served with a sunny-side up fried egg
Crazy Roo's Wings
Rubbed with a blend of spices, apple-smoked and fried to a golden brown, tossed in a sriracha, molasses and lime cilantro glaze, served with blue cheese dressing, celery and carrot sticks
Firefly’s Jumbo Wings
Jumbo wings, smoked and served with honey hot sauce, Memphis ranch, red hot dip, celery sticks
Fried Pickles
Sliced dill pickles, dredged in our Cajun cornmeal, flash fried, served with spicy Cajun remoulade
Fried Onion Straws
Sliced onions, breaded and flash fried, served with Memphis ranch dressing
Rachel’s Rockin’ Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips layered with your choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken, grilled corn, queso blanco cheese, jalapeños, our roasted tomato and chipotle salsa and pico de gallo, topped with avocado sour cream
Southern Porked Mac ’n Cheese
Pulled pork, mac ’n cheese (cheddar), seasoned panko crumbs
Thai Sticky Ribs
Salads
Caesar
Fresh romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, served with homemade smoked garlic caesar dressing on the side
Firefly's Garden
Fresh garden greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, sweet bell peppers, cornbread croutons
S.W.A.T. Blue
Chopped greens, apple-smoked bacon, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, , balsamic drizzle, blue cheese crumbles, fried onions, buttermilk blue cheese dressing served on the side
Entrees
Fried Chicken
Four pieces of our famous buttermilk fried chicken, served with your choice of white cream gravy or honey on the side, corn bread and your choice of two sides
Firecracker Salmon
Grilled or blackened with Firecracker Sauce (ginger, garlic, honey, sriracha and soy sauce), topped with scallions, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
Sirloin Tips
Marinated sirloin tips, sautéed onions, button mushrooms, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
Waffle ’n Chicken
Homemade waffle, topped with your choice of southern fried chicken or buttermilk chicken tenders, served with white cream gravy or pure maple syrup on the side and your choice of two sides
Grilled Chicken Dinner
BBQ
Ribs Only
Baby Back Ribs Platter
Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
St. Louis Ribs Platter
Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides.
Yard Bird Platter
Half chicken, apple cider brined, dry-rubbed, smoked, basted with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
Pulled Chicken Platter
Boneless smoked chicken in our Memphis BBQ sauce served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
Pulled Pork Platter
Smoked pulled pork with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
Combos
2 Meat Combo
Choose two of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
3 Meat Combo
Choose three of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
4 Meat Combo
Choose four of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
5 Meat Combo
Choose five of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
Sandwich
Bodacious BBQ Burger
Brioche roll, cheddar cheese, apple-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Memphis BBQ sauce, fried pickles and Memphis ranch dressing on the side, served with fries or homemade potato chips and coleslaw or cucumber salad
Bodacious BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Brioche roll, cheddar cheese, apple-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Memphis BBQ sauce, fried pickles and Memphis ranch dressing on the side, served with fries or homemade potato chips and coleslaw or cucumber salad
Bodacious BBQ Veggie Burger
Brioche roll, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, Memphis BBQ sauce, fried pickles and Memphis ranch dressing on the side, served with fries or homemade potato chips and coleslaw or cucumber salad
Build Your Own Veggie Burger
Pulled Pork Po' Boy
Pulled pork with your favorite BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw
Pulled Chicken Po'Boy
Pulled chicken with Memphis BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw
Chicken Po' Boy
Choice of marinated grilled chicken, buttermilk tenders or buttermilk red hot tenders, with Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw
Shrimp Po' Boy
Cajun fried shrimp, Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Slow-smoked pulled chicken in our Memphis bbq sauce, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pork shoulder smoked for 12 hours, with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw
Build Your Own Burger
Sides
Picnics
Dessert
I Want S'more Cake
Chocolate cake, marshmallow frosting, graham cracker crumbles, and hot fudge and whipped cream on the side
Red Velvet Cake
Firefly's southern classic, served with chocolate syrup and whipped cream on the side
Cookie
Warm, home-baked chocolate chip cookie
Chocolate Beignets
Chocolate filled, New Orleans style fried dough topped with powdered sugar, served with chocolate, caramel and strawberry sauces on the side
Kids
Kid Burger
Hamburger (no cheese), Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie
Kid Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie
Kid Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk chicken tenders, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie
Kid Cheese Pizza
Kid Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie
Kid Hot Dog
All-beef hot dog, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie
Kid Mac ’n Cheese
Macaroni & cheese, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie
Kid Ribs
St. Louis Ribs, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie
Kid Salad
Garden salad, available with choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork or pulled chicken, served with Smiley Fries and a chocolate chip cookie
Kid Waffle
Homemade waffle with syrup on the side, Smiley Fries, chocolate chip cookie
Gluten Free
*Gluten Free* 1/2 Slab Ribs
1/2 slab of dry-rubbed and slow-smoked ribs and lightly glazed with your choice of your favorite bbq sauce & choice of two side
*Gluten Free* 1/2 Slab Ribs ONLY
*Gluten Free* Full Slab Ribs
dry-rubbed and slow-smoked ribs and lightly glazed with your choice of your favorite bbq sauce & choice of two side
*Gluten Free* Full Slab Ribs ONLY
*Gluten Free* 10oz Pork Platter
smoked pulled pork with your choice of your favorite bbq sauce & choice of two sides
*Gluten Free* 10oz Slice Brisket
sliced beef brisket rubbed and smoked for 14 hours served with choice of two sides
*Gluten Free* Steak Tips
marinated sirloin tips with bourbon onions and mushrooms & choice of two sides
*Gluten Free* Pulled Chicken Platter
boneless smoked chicken in our memphis bbq sauce served choice of two sides
*Gluten Free* 10oz Gr Chx
boneless grilled chicken with your choice of your favorite bbq sauce served choice of two sides
*Gluten Free* Burger
*Gluten Free* SWAT Salad
*Gluten Free* Kid ChzBrg
*Gluten Free* Kid Brg
*Gluten Free* Kid Dog
*Gluten Free* Kid Salad
Specials
Chocolate Beignets
Chocolate filled, New Orleans style fried dough topped with powdered sugar, served with chocolate, caramel and strawberry sauces on the side
Crazy Roo Calamari
Gumbo
Jumbo Crab Cakes
Gobbler Po'Boy
Banana Puddin
Crab Cake Dinner
Crabby Pig
Strawberry Shortcake
BBQ Bowls
Bottled Beer
Cans
Can Coors Lt
Can High Noon Peach
CAN High Noon Pineapple
Can Miller Lite
Can Shiner Bock
Can White Claw Black Cherry
Can White Claw Mango
Can White Claw Raspberry
Mike's Hard Lemonade
Truly Berry
Truly Wild Berry
Can Bud
Can Bud Light
High Noon Passion Fruit
High Noon Black Cherry
Bottle Sam Adams Lager
Bottled Wine
BTL Backhouse Chardonnay
BTL Beach House Pinot Grigio
BTL Bread & Butter Chardonnay
BTL Cielo Pinot Grigio
BTL Allen Scott SB
BTL Line 39 Cabernet
BTL Intercept Pinot Noir
BTL Zolo Malbec
BTL Rose All Day
BTL Milbrandt Riesling
BTL Line 39 Pinot Noir
Draft
64oz Abita Purple Haze
64oz Allagash White
64oz Anchor Porter
64oz Fiddlehead IPA
64oz Jack's Post Shift
64oz Main Lunch
64oz Modelo
64oz Newburyport Green Head
64oz Sam Adams Cold Snap
64oz Sloop Juice Bomb
64oz Soul Purpose CrushGroove
64oz Wormtown Be Hoppy
64oz Smuttynose Finest Kind
64oz Greater Good Pulp
64oz Wally
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Firefly's is a a full service casual dining restaurant serving award winning BBQ and Southern Fare. Located in Marlborough, we are also the area's largest BBQ Caterer, serving parties big or small, and at our place or yours.
350 East Main Street, Marlborough, MA 01752