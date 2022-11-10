Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firefly Tapas Kitchen

7355 S. Buffalo Dr.

Suite 7

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Popular Items

Stuffed Dates
Albondigas
Petite Filet

Chilled Tapas

Apple Manchego Salad

$9.50

Green apples Manchego cheese Sherry vinegar dressing Salt and pepper Crushed Almonds Cilantro ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY TREE NUTS

Tomato Bread

$8.00

Tomato, garlic, sherry vinegar

Artichoke Toast

$8.50

hearts, aioli, basil, red chili pepper, chili oil

Ceviche Shrimp

$13.00

shrimp, lime, tomato, red onion, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, crispy corn tortilla

Tuna Tartare

$13.00

marinated ahi tuna, avocado, sesame dressing, taro chips

Firefly Salad

$10.00

brussel sprouts, kale, romaine, beets, pine nuts, dried cherries, sherry vin, bleu cheese, endive

Serrano & Manchego

$16.00

Fermin serrano, tomato bread, manchego cheese, marcona almonds

Avocado Toasties

$9.50

toasted focaccia, mashed avocado, lemon, pesto, marinated heirloom tomato

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Manchego

$3.00

side of manchego cheese

Side Serrano

$3.00

side serrano ham

Side Avocado

$3.00

side of avocado

Side Taro Chips

$2.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Butter To Go

$5.00

Hot Tapas

Squash Bisque Soup

Squash Bisque Soup

$10.00

Stuffed Dates

$9.50

bacon- wrapped, smoked almond, red wine reduction, bleu cheese

Padron Peppers

$9.00

flash-fried peppers, lemon & a touch of salt; most are mild

Tortilla a la Española

$9.50

egg, potato, onion, garlic, red bell pepper vinaigrette

Brussel Sprouts

$10.50

w/ romesco sauce, slivered almonds

Tomato Basil Soup

$9.50

vegetarian tomato basil soup w/ mini grilled brie sandwich

Broccolini

$9.50

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

roasted red potatoes, aioli, spicy tomato jam

Firefly Fries

$9.50

parmesan, herbs, aioli, salt and pepper

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

goat and garlic cream cheese, tomato sauce, pesto, toasted baguette

Mac & Cheese

$9.50

baked w/ baby shells, manchego cheese, tomato-pepper relish

Tierra Y Mar Skewers

$13.50

grilled shrimp, filet mingon, chorizo sausage, salsa verde

Stuffed Peppers

$12.00

Spanish piquillo peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic, cream cheese, tomato sauce, fried onions

Veggies & Lentils

$8.50

Extra Bread & Almond Butter

$3.00

$$ Hot Sauce $$

$0.50

$$ Side Red Wine Reduction $$

$1.00

$$ Side Aioli $$

$0.75

$$ Side Vegan Aioli $$

$0.75

Seafood Tapas

Fried Calamari

$13.50

spicy tartar sauce

Pulpo Asado

$15.00

grilled Spanish octopus, potato, paprika vinaigrette, grilled lemon

Pan Seared Scallops

$14.00

piquillo pepper- potato puree, herb oil, microgreens

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

white wine, leeks, lemon grass, lemon, tobasco, butter, roasted tomatoes, herb crostini

Chorizo Clams

$14.00

peppers, tomato, chorizo, white wine, herb crostini

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.50

shrimp in a sweet and spicy sauce

$$ Side Diabla Sauce [6oz] $$

$5.00

Camarones Al Ajillo

$13.50

shrimp in lemon, garlic butter, olive oil, red pepper flakes

Scallops "Escargot"

$14.00

scallops baked in garlic-herb butter

Rosemary Shrimp Skewers

$13.00

w/ heirloom cherry tomato, fresh herb vinaigrette

$$ Side Gribiche $$

$1.00

$$ Extra Crostini $$

$2.00

Meat Tapas

Albondigas

$9.50

meatballs in sherry tomato sauce, parmesan

Chicken Tinga Empanada

$9.50

pastry stuffed w/ braised chicken breast w/ chili lime crema, small salad

Croquetas

$9.00

serrano ham, manchego cheese, aioli

Steak & Mushroom Skewers

$13.50

grilled filet, roast garlic cream, red wine reduction

Chicken Skewers

$10.50

mojo- rojo glazed, roast garlic cream

Chorizo Skewers

$9.00

grilled Bilbao pork, and paprika sausage, w/ a red wine reduction

Serrano Sliders

$11.00

2 mini burgers w/ Serrano ham, bleu cheese, crispy onions

Lamb Chops

$16.00

2 chops, red wine reduction, sautéed veggies & lentils

Petite Filet

$16.00

mini filet mingon, herb cheese, roasted potato, mushrooms, spinach, red wine sauce

Babyback Ribs

$14.50

pork, mango BBQ sauce

Steak Y Papas

$15.00

sliced filet mingon w/ piquillo puree, red wine reduction

$$ Side Piquillo Pureé $$

$5.00

Paella

Veggie Paella

$27.00

artichoke, peppers, tomato, mushrooms

Chicken & Mushroom Paella

$30.00

chicken, wild mushrooms, veggies

Seafood Paella

$36.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, veggies

Mixed Paella

$36.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, chicken, chorizo, veggies

$$ Extra Chicken $$

$7.00

$$ Extra Shrimp $$

$8.00

$$ Extra Chorizo $$

$5.00

$$Extra Mussels $$

$8.00

Desserts

Caramel Flan

$8.00

w/ almond tuille cookie, berries

Sorbet of the Day

$8.00

Grand Marnier marinated berries, almond tuille cookie

Banana Nutella Sandwiches

$9.00

on brioche w/ Nutella cream dipping sauce

Passionfruit Cheesecake

$9.00

honey- passionfruit reduction, fresh whipped cream and strawberries

Chocolate Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

filled w/ dulce de leche cream, warm chocolate, vanilla ice cream, strawberries

Vanilla Gelato

$8.00

w/ berries, almond tuille cookie, dark & white chocolate shavings

Bday Ice Cream Scoop

Pumpking Apple Cake Special

Pumpking Apple Cake Special

$10.00

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Suite 7, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Directions

