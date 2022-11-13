Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

5,966 Reviews

$$

3824 Paradise Rd.

Las Vegas, NV 89169

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Skewers *
Apple Manchego Salad *
Baked Goat Cheese

Chilled Tapas

Apple Manchego Salad *

$9.50

Green apples Manchego cheese Sherry vinegar dressing Salt and pepper Crushed Almonds Cilantro ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY TREE NUTS

Tomato Bread

$8.00

Focaccia Bread Tomato, Garlic Olive oil, Sherry vinegar Salt and pepper Upsell: Serrano or Manchego ALLERGIES: WHEAT-GLUTEN MILK- DAIRY IF ADDED FISH IF ADDED

Ceviche Shrimp *

$13.00

Shrimp Lime juice Cilantro, Jalapeno Avocado, Tomato Onions Salt and pepper Served w/ tortilla chips ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD SOY

Tuna Tartare *

$13.00

Raw Ahi tuna (4 oz.) Avocado, Chives Sesame seeds Served with Taro chip The ahi tuna is mixed with a sauce made with: Soy sauce Sesame oil Olive oil Sriracha Lime juice ALLERGIES: FISH SOY

Serrano and Manchego *

$16.00

Brussel Sprouts, kale, romaine Beets, pine nuts, dried cherries Sherry Vinaigrette, blue cheese, endive ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY TREE NUTS

Avocado Toasties

$9.50

Focaccia Bread Avocado Lime Pesto marinated heirloom tomatoes Chili oil ALLERGIES: WHEAT-GLUTEN

Taro Chips Side

$2.00

Tortilla Chips Side

$2.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Hot Tapas

Piquillo peppers Mozzarella cheese Cream cheese Tomato sauce Fried Onions Garnish with Parsley and Green onions ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN
Squash Bisque Soup

$10.00

Squash Bisque Soup

$10.00

Stuffed Dates *

$9.50

Dates, Bacon Smoked Almonds Red wine reduction sauce Blue cheese Garnished: Parsley and Chili oil ALLERGIES: TREE NUTS MILK- DAIRY SOY

Padron Peppers *

$9.00

5 oz. SHISHITO peppers Salt and pepper Sliced roasted garlic Served with a lemon wedge ALLERGIES: SOY

Tortilla a la Espanola *

$9.50

Eggs, Onions, Potato We use the oil where the garlic is cooked to cook the potatoes Piquillo Pepper Vinaigrette ALLERGIES: EGGS

Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts *

$10.50

Brussel Sprouts Romesco sauce Silvered almonds Oil, salt ALLERGIES: GLUTEN FREE SAUCE Vegan Sauce DAIRY ALLERGY

Tomato Basil Soup *

$9.50

Onions, Celery Tomatoes, Garlic EVOO Tomato juice, Thyme Butter, Sugar Salt and pepper Sandwich with brie cheese Butter, Garnished with Basil ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN

Broccolini *

$9.50

Blanched Broccolini then sauteed with extra virgin olive oil and sliced garlic The cheese is added at the very end and plated, The broccoli is sauced with the oil and garlic it was sauteed with and garnished with marcona almonds

Patatas Bravas *

$9.00

Red potatoes are prepared with: Oil, Paprika Granulated garlic Italian seasoning Salt and pepper Spicy tomato jam, Aioli sauce Green onions Garnished with Parsley and Chili oil Can be made vegan ALLERGIES: EGGS SOY

Firefly* Fries *

$9.50

Potatoes, Parmesan cheese Parsley, Salt and pepper Aioli sauce ALLERGIES: SOY MILK- DAIRY EGGS

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

Goat cheese mix with cream cheese Pesto, Panko Tomato sauce Served with Baguette bread ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN

Manchego Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Pasta (Small shell), Manchego cheese, Cream cheese Parmesan cheese Milk, Butter, Flour Italian seasoning Salt and pepper Parmesan cheese, Tomatoes Garnished with Parsley ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN

Tierra Y Mar Skewers *

$13.50

3 Wooden skewers Marinated in PESTO Steak, Shrimp, Spanish Chorizo Tomato, Salsa Verde Garnished: Parsley and chili oil ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD

Stuffed Peppers *

$12.00

Spanish piquillo peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic cream cheese, tomato sauce

Veggies & Lentils

$8.50

Seafood Tapas

Fried Calamari

$13.50

Calamari (The Calamari is kept in milk until is prepared) Gribiche sauce Garnished with parsley and lemon wedge The calamari is prepared with: Flour, Cayenne pepper Lemon pepper, Salt ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD SOY MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN

Pulpo Asado *

$15.00

Paprika Vinaigrette Red Potatoes Grilled Lemon Chopped Parsley PULPO is boiled with: White wine, Bay leaves Onion, Whole black pepper PULPO is marinated with: Vegetable oil, Parsley Sugar, Lemon juice Garlic, Red crushed pepper ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD SOY

Pan Seared Scallops *

$14.00

4-5 Scallops Oil, Salt & Pepper Piquillo puree Pesto, Chili Oil, Micro greens ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD WHEAT-GLUTEN

Steamed Mussels *

$14.00

10 Black mussels White wine Shellfish stock Leeks, Lemon grass Lemon zest, Lemon juice Tabasco sauce Finished with butter, roasted tomatoes, salt & pepper Parmesan crostini ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN

Chorizo Clams *

$14.00

10 Little neck clams Ground chorizo Spanish Chorizo White wine, Oil Red pepper, Tomato Green onions, Garlic Butter, Shellfish stock Tomato Sauce, Sofrito sauce Garnished with Parsley Served with Parmesan Bread ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN

Camarones A La Diabla *

$13.50

5 Shrimp size 16/20 Butter, Oil DIABLA SAUCE, TUNA SAUCE Sriracha, Tomatoes Red crushed pepper Garnished with parsley ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN

Camarones Al Ajillo *

$13.50

5 Shrimp size 16/20 Olive oil Lemon juice Sliced garlic Lemon zest Chile de arbol Red crushed pepper Salt and black pepper ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD WHEAT-GLUTEN

Scallop Escargots *

$14.00

Sea Scallops, Garlic butter Salt and black pepper Panko Served with lemon wedge ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN

Rosemary Shrimp Skewers *

$13.00

2 Shrimp 16/20 Rosemary Heirloom cherry tomatoes Pesto Sauce GLUTEN FREE SAUCE

Extra Crostini

$3.00

Meat/Poultry Tapas

Chicken tinga: Chicken breast, onions Cilantro, chipotle, tomato Lettuce, Tomato Sherry vinegar dressing Chili cream sauce ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY EGGS WHEAT-GLUTEN SOY

Albondigas

$9.50

Ground beef Panko, Heavy cream Eggs, Parsley Salt and pepper Paprika Parmesan cheese Tomatoes, Parmesan cheese Tomato sauce Garnished with parsley ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY EGGS WHEAT-GLUTEN

Empanadas

$9.50

Pork, Cream cheese Red pepper Sriracha with soy sauce Romaine lettuce Sherry vinegar dressing Tomatoes, Aioli Sauce Garnished with parsley and chili oil ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY EGGS WHEAT-GLUTEN SOY

Chicken Tinga Empanada

$9.50

pastry stuffed w/spicy chicken breast, tomato, onion, chili-lime crema

Ham & Cheese Croquetas

$9.00

Serrano ham Parmesan cheese Manchego cheese Butter, Milk, Flour This mix is breaded using: Eggs, Flour, Panko Garnished with aioli and parsley ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY EGGS WHEAT-GLUTEN SOY

Steak & Mushroom Skewers *

$13.50

3 Skewers of 4.5” Marinated in PESTO Filet mignon, Mushroom Garnished with: Onions Tomato mixed w/red pepper Garlic cream sauce Red wine reduction sauce Garnished with parsley and chili oil ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY

Chicken Skewers *

$10.50

3 Chicken breast skewers of 4.5” Paprika vinaigrette Garlic cream sauce Salt & Pepper Parsley ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY

Chorizo Skewers *

$9.00

3 skewers Chorizo Bilbao & Paprika sausage Red wine reduction sauce Garnished with parsley

Sliders

$11.00

Ground beef Serrano ham Caramelized onions Salt and pepper Aioli sauce (This aioli is spicier because extra Sriracha is added) Blue cheese crumbled Green onions, Fried onions Garnished with parsley FRIED ONIONS Onions, Flour Salt and pepper Paprika, Milk ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY-EGGS WHEAT-GLUTEN SOY

Lamb Chops *

$16.00

2 French lamb chops Marinated in PESTO Zucchini, Green lentils Red peppers, Artichokes Tomatoes, Onions Red wine reduction sauce Garnished with parsley Served with Cous-Cous

Petite Filet *

$16.00

4 oz Petite filet mignon Marinated in PESTO Salt and pepper Potato, Mushrooms Spinach, Fried onions Red wine reduction sauce Cream cheese ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN SOY

Babyback Ribs *

$14.50

4 Baby back ribs (pork) Chicken stock BBQ sauce Garnished with: Mango, onions and parsley ALLERGIES: SOY

Steak Y Papas *

$15.00

4oz Filet Sliced Butter, Oil, Chili oil Rosemary, Red Wine Reduction Parsley Piquillo puree ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD WHEAT-GLUTEN

Paella

Paella- Veggie *

$27.00

Olive-canola Oil Mushrooms mix: Shitake, Oyster and White Button Red and Yellow bell pepper Tomatoes, Tomato sauce Onions, Garlic, Artichoke Green peas, Zucchini Veggie stock Paprika, Saffron Water Salt and pepper Garnished with parsley and Padron peppers ***Expect 40 minute cook time***

Paella - Chicken & Mushroom *

$30.00

Chicken thigh meat Olive-canola Oil Mushrooms mix: Shitake, Oyster and White Button Red bell pepper Tomatoes, Tomato sauce Onions, Garlic, Artichoke Green peas Chicken stock Paprika, Saffron Water Salt and pepper Garnished with parsley ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY IF CHORIZO ***Expect 40 minute cook time***

Paella - Seafood *

$36.00

Olive-canola Oil Calamari Shrimp Mussels Clams Red bell pepper Tomatoes, Tomato sauce Onions, Garlic, Artichoke Green peas Shellfish stock Paprika, Saffron water Salt and pepper Garnished with parsley ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD MILK- DAIRY IF CHORIZO FISH ***Expect 40 minute cook time***

Paella - Mixed *

$36.00

Olive-canola Oil Calamari Shrimp Mussels Clams Chicken thigh meat Chorizo Bilbao, Ground chorizo Red bell pepper Tomatoes, Tomato sauce Onions, Garlic, Artichoke Green peas Chicken stock Shellfish stock Paprika, Saffron Water Salt and pepper Garnished with parsley ALLERGIES: SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD MILK- DAIRY FOR CHORIZO ***Expect 40 minute cook time***

Preorder National Paella Day **ONLY**

$95.00

Please note that this item is only to be preordered for the National Paella Day on March 27th. Pick up will be on Sunday March 27th between 10am and 11am, and 2pm and 5pm at FIREFLY* SOUTHWEST LOCATION 7355 S. Buffalo Dr. #7 Las Vegas, NV. 89113

Desserts

Caramel Flan *

$8.00

Eggs, Milk, Heavy cream Sugar, Extract vanilla flavor Garnished with: Strawberry salad Almond cookie Powdered sugar ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY TREE NUTS EGGS

Sorbet of the Day *

$8.00

Ask daily for flavor 3 scoops On the top we put a mix of blueberries, strawberries and GRAND MARNIER Garnished with powdered sugar

Trio of Gelatos *

$8.00

Vanilla Garnished with: Almond cookie Powdered sugar ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY TREE NUTS WHEAT-GLUTEN

Banana Nutella Sandwiches

$9.00

Brioche bread Bananas sautéed with brown sugar and butter Nutella is mixed with heavy cream Garnished with Strawberries and powdered sugar ALLERGIES: WHEAT-GLUTEN MILK- DAIRY TREE NUTS

Passionfruit Cheesecake

$9.00

Philadelphia cream cheese Eggs, Sugar, Heavy cream Sour cream, Passion fruit puree Ground cookie mix Strawberries Whipped cream Passion fruit sauce Garnished with powdered sugar and mint leave ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN EGGS

Flourless Chocolate Cake *

$9.00

FLOURLESS C. CAKE Eggs Butter Sugar Semi-sweet chocolate Served warm with chocolate fudge sauce, Raspberry sauce Vanilla gelato Powdered sugar, mint ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY EGGS

Chocolate Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Chocolate chips CACAO Sugar, Flour, Eggs Milk, Extract vanilla flavor Baking soda The cake is mixed with: Condensed milk Heavy cream Coconut milk Cream of cacao liqueur Strawberries Powdered sugar Chocolate shavings ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY WHEAT-GLUTEN EGGS

Apple Cake

$12.50Out of stock

Almond Tuille Cookie

$2.50

Pumpkin Apple Cake

$10.00

Staff Uniforms

Firefly Busser Shirt

$12.00+

Firefly Server Shirt

$28.00+

Firefly Fleece

$32.30+

Firefly Merchandise

Women Tank Top

$25.00

Logo Plates

$15.00

Logo Stickers

$3.00

Pins

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Firefly* has been a Las Vegas favorite for tapas since 2003. Come on in and experience it for yourself!

Website

Location

3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89169

Directions

