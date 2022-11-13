Mediterranean
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
5,966 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Firefly* has been a Las Vegas favorite for tapas since 2003. Come on in and experience it for yourself!
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89169
