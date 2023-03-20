Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar on Flamingo

335 Hughes Center Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89169

Chilled Tapas

Apple Manchego Salad

$11.00

Green apples Manchego cheese Sherry vinegar dressing Salt and pepper Crushed Almonds Cilantro ALLERGIES: MILK- DAIRY TREE NUTS

Tomato Bread

$9.00

Tomato, garlic, sherry vinegar

Artichoke Toast

$10.50

hearts, aioli, basil, red chili pepper, chili oil

Ceviche Shrimp

$14.00

shrimp, lime, tomato, red onion, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, crispy corn tortilla

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

marinated ahi tuna, avocado, sesame dressing, taro chips

Firefly Salad

$12.00

brussel sprouts, kale, romaine, beets, pine nuts, dried cherries, sherry vin, bleu cheese, endive

Serrano & Manchego

$18.00

Fermin serrano, tomato bread, manchego cheese, marcona almonds

Avocado Toasties

$11.00

toasted focaccia, mashed avocado, lemon, pesto, marinated heirloom tomato

Boquerones

$11.00

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Chopped Chicken Salad

$12.00

Garden Variety Salad

$11.00

Gazpacho

$9.00

Golden Beet salad

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$11.00

Hot Tapas

Stuffed Dates

$9.50

bacon- wrapped, smoked almond, red wine reduction, bleu cheese

Padron Peppers

$11.00

flash-fried peppers, lemon & a touch of salt; most are mild

Tortilla a la Española

$11.00

egg, potato, onion, garlic, red bell pepper vinaigrette

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

w/ romesco sauce, slivered almonds

Tomato Basil Soup

$9.50

vegetarian tomato basil soup w/ mini grilled brie sandwich

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

roasted red potatoes, aioli, spicy tomato jam

Firefly Fries

$9.50

parmesan, herbs, aioli, salt and pepper

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

goat and garlic cream cheese, tomato sauce, pesto, toasted baguette

Mac & Cheese

$9.50

baked w/ baby shells, manchego cheese, tomato-pepper relish

Tierra Y Mar Skewers

$14.00

grilled shrimp, filet mingon, chorizo sausage, salsa verde

Stuffed Peppers

$12.00

Spanish piquillo peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic, cream cheese, tomato sauce, fried onions

Veggies & Lentils

$8.50

Sauted Asparagus

$9.00

Huevos Estrellados

$11.00

Spicy Beef Salad

$13.00

Baked Tetilla

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$12.00

Extra Bread & Almond Butter

$3.00

Veggie Empanada

$9.00

Seafood Tapas

Fried Calamari

$14.00

spicy tartar sauce

Pulpo Asado

$15.00

grilled Spanish octopus, potato, paprika vinaigrette, grilled lemon

Pan Seared Scallops

$14.00

piquillo pepper- potato puree, herb oil, microgreens

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

white wine, leeks, lemon grass, lemon, tobasco, butter, roasted tomatoes, herb crostini

Chorizo Clams

$14.00

peppers, tomato, chorizo, white wine, herb crostini

Camarones A La Diabla

$14.00

shrimp in a sweet and spicy sauce

Camarones Al Ajillo

$14.00

shrimp in lemon, garlic butter, olive oil, red pepper flakes

Scallops "Escargot"

$14.00

scallops baked in garlic-herb butter

Rosemary Shrimp Skewers

$13.00

w/ heirloom cherry tomato, fresh herb vinaigrette

Fish Sticks

$12.00

Baked Cod

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Skewers

$14.00

Meat Tapas

Albondigas

$9.50

meatballs in sherry tomato sauce, parmesan

Chicken Tinga Empanada

$9.50

pastry stuffed w/ braised chicken breast w/ chili lime crema, small salad

Croquetas

$9.00

serrano ham, manchego cheese, aioli

Steak & Mushroom Skewers

$14.00

grilled filet, roast garlic cream, red wine reduction

Chicken Skewers

$10.50

mojo- rojo glazed, roast garlic cream

Chorizo Skewers

$9.00

grilled Bilbao pork, and paprika sausage, w/ a red wine reduction

Serrano Sliders

$11.00

2 mini burgers w/ Serrano ham, bleu cheese, crispy onions

Lamb Chops

$16.00

2 chops, red wine reduction, sautéed veggies & lentils

Petite Filet

$16.00

mini filet mingon, herb cheese, roasted potato, mushrooms, spinach, red wine sauce

Babyback Ribs

$15.00

pork, mango BBQ sauce

Steak Y Papas

$15.00

sliced filet mingon w/ piquillo puree, red wine reduction

Pork Empanada

$9.50

Entrees

Firefly Burger

$18.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Bravas Chicken

$24.00

Paella

Veggie Paella

$32.00

artichoke, peppers, tomato, mushrooms

Chicken & Mushroom Paella

$36.00

chicken, wild mushrooms, veggies

Seafood Paella

Seafood Paella

$42.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, veggies

Mixed Paella

$42.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, chicken, chorizo, veggies

Desserts

Caramel Flan

$9.00

w/ almond tuille cookie, berries

Sorbet of the Day

$9.00

Grand Marnier marinated berries, almond tuille cookie

Vanilla Gelato

$9.00

w/ berries, almond tuille cookie, dark & white chocolate shavings

Banana Nutella Sandwiches

$10.00

on brioche w/ Nutella cream dipping sauce

Passionfruit Cheesecake

$10.00

honey- passionfruit reduction, fresh whipped cream and strawberries

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Chocolate Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Churros

$10.00

filled w/ dulce de leche cream, warm chocolate, vanilla ice cream, strawberries

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Basque Cheesecake

$10.00

Bday Ice Cream Scoop

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$2.00

Sides

3 Grilled Jalapeños Sd

$2.00

Aioli Side

$1.00

Aioli Vegan Side

$1.00

Almond Butter To Go 6 balls

$5.00

Avocado side

$3.00

Bananas side

$1.00

Beets side

$1.00

Blue Cheese side

$2.00

Blueberries side

$1.00

Blueberry Compote side

$1.00

Brie Sandwich

$3.00

Chilli Cream side

$1.00

Chilli Oil side

$1.00

Chocolate Sauce side

$1.00

Chorizo Bilbao side

$5.00

Crossin Extra

$2.00

Diabla sauce

$5.00

Dried Cherries side

$2.00

Fried Onions

$1.00

Garlic Cream side

$2.00

Goat Cheese side

$2.00

Gribiche side

$1.00

Herb Goat Cheese side

$2.00

Hollandaise side

Manchego Side

$3.00

Marcona Almonds side

$2.00

Paprika Vinaigrette side

$2.00

Parmesan Cheese side

$2.00

Pepper Relish side

$1.00

Pesto side

$2.00

Pine Nuts side

$4.00

piquillo Pure side

$5.00

Red Wine Reduction side

$2.00

Romesco side

$2.00

Salad Dressing side

$1.00

Salsa Verde side

$2.00

Sesame Dressing side

$1.00

Sliced Almonds side

$2.00

Smoked Almonds side

$2.00

Spice Tomato Jam side

$2.00

Taro Chips side

$2.00

Tomato Sauce side

$2.00

Tortilla Chips side

$2.00

🍴Disposable Utensils 🌎

Disposable Utensils will be added only if you requested. Thank you.

No Utensils

Add utensils (one set)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tapas kitchen and bar serving Spanish food, drinks, an enticing atmosphere and intoxicating experience.

Location

335 Hughes Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Directions

