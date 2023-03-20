Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar on Flamingo
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Tapas kitchen and bar serving Spanish food, drinks, an enticing atmosphere and intoxicating experience.
Location
335 Hughes Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89169
