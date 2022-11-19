Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firefly

20 N St Clair St

Toledo, OH 43604

Dinner

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Assorted Meats & Fruits

Hummus

$11.00

House-Made Hummus, Served With Seasonal Veggies

Chicken Drummies

$12.00Out of stock

Frenched Drumsticks Braised & Roasted, Choice of BBQ, Hot, Garlic Parmesan

Tacos

$10.00

Firestyx

$10.00

Hoagie

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Flatbread

BYO Flatbread

$12.00

Choice of two toppings and then $1 per topping after that

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Red Onion & BBQ Sauce

Garlic Butter Cheese Bread

$11.00

Serve with House Marinara

Margherita

$10.00

Pesto, Roma Tomato, Micro Basil, Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze

Mediterranean Chicken

$12.00

Pesto,Spinach, Feta, Mozzarella & Roasted Tomato

Jalapeno Popper

$11.00

Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon & Jalapenos

Pickle Flatbread

$11.00

Cream Cheese, House Pickles, Mozzarella & Bacon

Vegetarian

$10.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Roasted Tomato, Spinach & Bell Pepper

Dessert

Cinnamon Bread

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Crème Brulee

$7.00

Salads

Berry Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix Goat Cheese, Berries, Cucumber & Balasmic Glaze

Caprese Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze & Micro Basil

House Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Onion

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Orange Pop

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Bottle Tea

Tonic

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
An upscale experience with big city vibes specializing in craft cocktails & elevated small bites + shareables.

20 N St Clair St, Toledo, OH 43604

