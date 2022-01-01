FireGrill 1129 East Main Street

Main picView gallery

Specialty Burgers

#1 Kentucky Gentleman Burger

$6.99

#2 Black & Blue Burger

$6.99

#3 Bonzia Burger

$6.99

#4 Firegrill Chili Cheese Burger

$6.99

#5 Cajun Burger

$6.99

#6 Sriracha Burger (HOT)

$6.99

#7 Cali Burger

$6.99

#8 Pimento Cheese Burger

$6.99

#9 Cheddar Bacon Burger

$6.99

#10 Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$6.99

More Burgers

Cheese Burger

$2.99

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$3.99

Double Cheeseburger

$3.99

Double Deluxe Cheeseburger

$3.99

Southern Chili Cheeseburger

$3.99

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$3.99

Lil' Mushroom Swiss

$3.99

Phillys

Southern Philly Cheesesteak

$7.99

Screaming Philly (HOT)

$7.99

Mushroom Swiss Philly

$7.99

Bacon Cheddar Philly

$7.99

Cali Philly

$7.99

Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$6.99

4 Piece Chicken Strip Basket

$6.39

6 Piece Chicken Strip Basket

$7.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.59

Deluxe Chili Dog

$3.59

Fire Roasted Dog

$3.59

Kraut Dog

$3.59

Salads

Garden salad

$5.99

Chicken Salads

$6.99

Kids Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.79

Kids Hamburger

$4.79

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.79

Kids Hot Dog (plain)

$4.79

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$2.79

Onion Rings

$2.79

Tator Tots

$2.79

Side Salad

$2.79

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.99

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Fries

$3.99

Chili Cheese Tator Tots

$3.99

Extras

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Cheese

$0.99

chili

$1.00

sweet & sour

$0.75

mayo

$0.10

Bacon

$0.99

Dressing

$0.69

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.29+

Diet Coke

$2.29+

Sprite

$2.29+

Dr Pepper

$2.29+

Fanta Orange

$2.29+

Root Beer

$2.29+

Mellow Yellow

$2.29+

HC Punch

$2.29+

Sweet Tea

$2.29+

Unsweet Tea

$2.29+

N/A Bevs

Bottled Water

$1.99

Milk

$1.69

Choc Milk

$1.69
Burgers Philly's and More Come in and enjoy!

