  • Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.

266 Reviews

$

6080 M-115

Cadillac, MI 49601

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Fish Dinner w/Salad
Homemade Cinnamon Sweet Roll

Breakfast

Paul Bunyan

$12.00

Dalmatian Chow

$8.50

Firehouse Hash

$11.00

Firehouse Eggs

$8.00

Smoked Pork Chop Breakfast

$10.00

Full Country Style Biscuits & Homemade Sausage Gravy

$7.00

Half Country Style Biscuits & Homemade Sausage Gravy

$5.00

2 Eggs w/Ham

$7.00

2 Eggs w/Bacon

$6.50

2 Eggs w/Sausage

$7.00

2 Eggs w/Hash Brown

$6.50

Texas Hashbrowns

$8.00

The Tradition

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Breakfast Smokey Sausage Links (3)

$3.00

Stuffed Hashbrowns

$8.00

Our Famous Omelets

You Can Build It Your Way

$8.00

L. Georges Omelet

$11.50

Southern Omelet

$10.50

Farmer's Omelet

$11.50

Firehouse Omelet

$11.50

Greek Omelet

$10.00

Pulled Pork Omelet

$8.50

Corned Beef and Swiss Omelet

$11.00

Four Alarm

$11.50

Hot Cakes, French Toast & Sides

Bacon

$4.25

All You Can Pancakes

$8.50

Extra Egg

$1.25

Extra Egg with Cheese

$1.75

Full French Texas Style Toast

$6.50

Half French Texas Style Toast

$5.00

Ham

$3.00

Hash Browns

$1.75

Hash Browns with Cheese

$2.25

Homemade Cinnamon Sweet Roll

$3.25

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Homemade Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Lemon French Toast

$7.25

Oatmeal

$2.25

Oatmeal w/Raisins

$2.75

Peanut Butter

$0.40

Pecan Cinnamon Sweet Roll

$3.95Out of stock

Sausage Pattied

$2.75

Smoked Pork Chops (2)

$6.50

Southern Style Grits

$1.75

Three Hot Cakes

$6.50

Toast

$1.35

Honey

$0.50

Pancake

$2.35

Add Blueberries

$1.00

Add Choc Chips

$1.00

Sandwiches

Reuben Daddy

$11.00

Corned Beef on Rye

$9.00

Grilled Turkey Delight

$8.50

French Dip

$12.00

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Icelandic Cod Sandwich

$9.75

Firehouse I 15 Hoagie

$12.00

Firehouse I 15 Hoagie w/mushrooms

$12.75

Firehouse I 15 Gyro

$9.00

Swiss Delight

$8.00

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Cajun Chicken Pita

$8.25

Jay's Grilled Chicken Pita

$9.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

The Big O

$9.50

B.L.T.

$9.00

Monte Chrisco

$10.00

Halligan Dog

$11.00

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

Spicey Chicken Sand

$8.50

Burgers

Bacon-n-Egg Cheese Burger

$12.00

BYO Best Tasting Burger

$9.00

Double Burger

$14.00

Firehouse 115 Patty Melt

$11.00

Junior Burger

$7.00

Firehouse Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Deep Fried Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Battered Mushrooms

$6.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.50

Coney Fries

$6.50

Cheese Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

$6.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.00

Shrimp App

$7.00

Chic Wings

$10.00

Fresh Salads and Soups

Greek Salad

$13.00

Gyro Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Tuna Boat

$11.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$4.00

M-115 Salad

$13.00

Traditional Chili

$3.00+

Coney Chili

$3.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Fish N Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Add Chic To Salad

$3.00

Add Chic To Salad

$3.00

Firehouse 115 Coney Islands

Our Famous Coney Island Dog

$3.75

Loose Coney Burger

$5.00

Two Coney's w/ Fries Week Day

$8.50

Reuben Dog

$5.00

Cadillac Dog

$5.25

Hot Dog (Plain)

$2.25

California Dog

$4.25

Bronx Dog

$4.25

Two Coney’s with Fries WeekEnd

$9.00

Flint Dog

$5.00

Sides

Add Cheese

$0.50

Bacon

$4.25

Baked Beans

$3.50

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Biscuit

$1.65

Cinn Sweet Roll

$4.25

Corned Beef Hash Side

$4.95

Cup Firehouse Chili

$4.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Extra Egg

Firehouse Mug of Chili

$4.50

Firehouse Mug of soup of the Day

$4.50

Ham

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$2.75

Honey

$0.50

Mac n’ Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

Marble Rye Toast

$2.00

Oatmeal

$3.50

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Pecan Roll

$3.95Out of stock

Quart of Chili, Coney Sauce or Soup to Go

$11.00

Rasin Toast

$3.00

Salsa

$0.50

Saugage Gravy

$2.50

Sausage Patties

$5.00

Seeded Rye Toast

$2.00

Side of Coney Sauce

$1.75

Extra Pork Chop

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sour Dough

$2.00

Southern Style Grits

$3.50

Wheat Toast

$2.00

White Toast

$2.00

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Apple Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Extra Pork Chop

$4.00

Extra Fish Swai

Extra Fish Cod

$5.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Apple Crisp

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Pita

$1.75

Half Order Tator Tots

$3.00

Whip Cream

Jalapenos

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$2.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Chic Breast

$4.00

Side Chips

$1.00

4 Tomato Slices

$1.50

4 Pickle Spears

$1.50

4oz Cream Cheese Spread

$2.00

Sandwich - Fries

$2.00

Sandwich - 1/2 Order Of Onion Rings

$2.00

Sandwich - Cup of Soup of the Day

$2.25

Sandwich - Cup Of Chili

$3.00

Sandwich - No Chips

Desserts

German Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Brownies

$3.00

Cookies

$1.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.25

Pecan Roll

$3.95Out of stock

Pie

$5.00

Apple Crisp

$3.50Out of stock

Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Float

$4.85

Al A Mode

$2.00

Two Cookies

$2.00

Turn Over

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Dumpling

$5.25Out of stock

Cake

$4.00

Pumkin Roll Slice

$2.50Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$5.75

Applesause Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Choc Chip Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00

Blueberry Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Strawberry Sgort Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberryshort Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Big Cookie

$2.25

No Bake

$2.00

Variety Cheesecake

$2.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

Baklava Cheese Cake

$6.75

Small Icecream Bar

$3.00

Large Icecream Bar

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Drinks

Reg Fresh Ground Arabica Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Fresh Ground Arabica Coffee

$3.00

To Go Sm Fresh Ground Arabica Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

To Go Lg Fresh Ground Arabica Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sm Milk

$2.00

Lg Milk

$3.00

Sm Juice

$3.00

Lg Juice

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Vernors

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

$2.85

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Kid Cocktail

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Juice With Soda

$3.25

To Go Cup

$1.00

RETAIL

Clothing

$20.00

Coffee Cups

$15.00

Hats

$20.00

Large Honey

$20.00

Wood Fish

$200.00

Jam

$4.00

Bird

$250.00

Small Honey

$10.00

2 X T

Two X T

$22.00

Employee Shirt

$13.20

Draft Beer

16oz Bud Light

$5.00

22oz Bud Light

$7.00

22oz Cider

$10.00

Bl D

$3.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$7.00

Blue Moon 22oz

$9.00

Bells

$7.00

Bells 16 Oz

$7.00

Bells 22oz

$9.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$18.00

Pitcher Bells

$24.00

Pitcher Blake

$20.00

16 Oz Cider

$8.00

10 OZ Bud Light

$3.50

10 OZ Bells

$5.00

10 OZ Tripple Jam

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Bells 2 hearted

$5.00

Bud

$4.50

Bud light

$4.50

Bud zero

$4.50

Busch light

$3.75

coors light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Seltzer Bud Light

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.50

Labatt/labbat Lite

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

White Claw

$4.25

Domestic

$3.50

Bells October Fest

$5.00

Angery Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

PBR

$3.75

Alaskan IPA

$5.00

Sierra Navada

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Guinnes

$7.50

Stella

$6.00

Blakes Caramel

$6.00

Shock Top Pretzel

$5.00

Liquor

Well Drink

$4.00

Bourbon

$4.75

Gin

$4.75

Rum

$4.75

Tequila

$4.75

Triple Sec

$4.75

Vodka

$4.75

Whiskey

$4.75

Peach Schnspps

$4.75

Seagrams 7

$4.75

Grey Goose

$9.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Bombay Gin

$7.50

Baileys

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Dewers

$6.50

Captian Morgan

$6.50

Jsmeson

$6.00

Crown Royle

$6.00

Smirnoff Blue

$5.50

Capt Morg 100

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Titos Vodka

$6.50

Beam

$6.00

SoCo

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Bulleit

$8.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Christian Bros. Brandy

$5.50

Frangelico

$6.00

Kaluha

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Chambord

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Bacardi Silver

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Dewer's

$6.00

Patrón

$10.00

José Cuervo

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Fireball

$5.50

Speciality Drinks

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Shelf Bloddy Mary

$9.00

Margarita

$7.50

Shelf Margarita

$8.50

Bay Breeze

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Madress

$6.50

Mudslide

$7.50

White Russian

$6.50

Long Island

$10.00

Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Martini

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Daiquiri

$7.50

Sex On The Beach

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Screw Driver

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Spiked Blueberry Lemon Aid

$8.00

Spanish Coffee

$8.00

Wine

Cooks

$6.00

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Barefoot Merlot

$6.00

Barefoot Chardonnay

$6.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Sav Blanc

$6.00

Dinner

Shrimp Dinner w/Salad

$18.00

Fish Dinner w/Salad

$15.00

Steak Dinner w/Salad

$30.00

Surf N Turf w/Salad

$35.00

Beef Gravy

$1.00

One Extra Cod

$4.50

Sauteed Onions

$2.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.50

Full Slab

$30.00

Half Salb

$17.00

Chic Leg Quarters

$16.00

Split Plate Full Slab

$5.00

Employee Ribs

$11.00

2 Smoked Pork Chops

$16.00

Half Slab 1 Chicken Combo

$20.00

Swai Dinner

$11.50

Swai Fish Dinner

$11.50

Fish And Shrimp

$15.00

Chicken Parm

$15.95

Chic Parm

$16.00

Special Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.00

Special Pork Ribeye w/ mash and Broc

$18.00

Special Pork Ribeye w/ Alfredo Ravioli

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where family, tradition, quality and service come together.

Location

6080 M-115, Cadillac, MI 49601

Directions

Gallery
Firehouse 115 image
Firehouse 115 image
Firehouse 115 image

