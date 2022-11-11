- Home
Firehouse 17 Pizza and More - Young Harris, GA 1717 State Highway 17
1717 State Highway 17
Young Harris, GA 30582
Appetizers
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, basil & sliced tomato on a fresh bed of greens with a side of Balsamic Dressing
Garlic Knots
6 pieces of fresh baked dough lathered in melted butter & topped with fresh garlic, parmesan cheese and parsley served with side of marinara
Dinky Sticks Cheese 12 pieces
Dinky Sticks Bacon 12 pieces
Tomato And Red Pepper Bisque
Italian Wedding Soup
Home Made Chilli
Chicken Noodle
Corn Chowder
Creamy Potato And Bacon Soup
South Western Ham And Bean
Minestrone
Honey Butter Knots
12 Jumbo Chicken Wings
6 Jumbo Chicken Wings
Salads
House Salad- Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Cucumbers
Mixed greens, sliced tomato, red onion, black olives & banana peppers
Spinach Salad - Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon
Spinach, mushrooms, sliced tomato, red onion & bacon
Sm Greek Salad- Fresh Greens, Black Olives, Pepperochinis, Onions, Feta, Cucumbers
Large Greek Salad - Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Pepperochinis, Feta, Cucumbers
Add Chicken
Bleu Cheese
Extra Dressing
Balsamic Dressing
Creamy Caesar dressing
Ranch dressing
1,000 Island
Italian Dressing
Small~Green Apple, Dried Cranberry And Feta Salad
Large~ Green Apple, Dried Cranberry And Feta Salad
Small - Caprese Salad
Large - Caprese Salad
Hand Tossed Pizzas
14" Medium Cheese Pizza
14" Medium Meat Lovers - Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon
14" Medium Supreme - Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms
14" Medium Hawaiian - Ham, Bacon, Pineapple
14" Medium White Pizza - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella
14" Medium Meatball Parmigiana- Meat Balls, Provolone, Parmesean, Mozzarella
14" Medium Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger - Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Carolina Bbq
14" Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Mild Sauce
14" Veggie- Spinach, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms
14" Medium Margherita - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozarella, Tomatoes
16" Large Cheese Pizza
16" Large Meat Lovers - Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni
16" Pizza with Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham
16" Large Supreme Pizza - Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Pepperoni, Mushrooms
SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, BANANA PEPPER
16" Large Hawaiian Pizza - Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
16" Large White Pizza - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella
16" White Pizza topped with Ricotta, Mozzarella Fresh Garlic and basil and a touch of Corto olive oil
16" Large Meatball Parmigiana Pizza
16" Large Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza - Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Carolina Bbq Sauce
16" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Mozzarella Mild Sauce
16" Large Margherita - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella, Tomatoes
16" Large Veggie - Spinach, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions
Large 16" pizza topped with Spinach, Green Peppers Red Onion, Mushrooms and Black Olives
18" XLarge Cheese Pizza
18" XLarge Meat Lovers - Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon
18" XLarge Supreme - Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Green Peppers, mushrooms
18" XL Hawaiian - Ham, Bacon, Pineapple
18" XLarge Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza - Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Carolina Bbq Sauce
18" XLarge Meatball Parmigiana - Meatballs, Provolone, Parmesean, Mozzarella
18" XLarge White Pizza- Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella
18" XLarge Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Mild Sauce Base
18" XLarge Margherita - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella, Tomatoes
18" Veggie- Spinach, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions
16" Captain Dinky Pizza (Deeper Dish Pizza)
10" Lieutenant Dinky Pizza (Deeper Dish)
Mains
Calzones
Freshly baked calzone with Mozzerella and Ricotta cheese. Served with side of 4ounce Marinara.
Baked Ziti
Baked Ziti W Salad
Lasagna
Lasagna W Salad
Spaghetti Meatballs w salad
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Spaghetti Meatless
Gluten Free Spaghetti * Meatless
Gluten Free Noodles & Black Angus Meatball Spaghetti
Stuffed Cabbage
Vegetable Lasagna
Portobella Stuffed Ravioli~ Dinner Special
Mama Special Philly Cheesesteak with Angus Ground beef provolone, mozzarella, onions and green peppers (no red sauce) Calzone
Mama Special Philly Cheesesteak with Chicken provolone, mozzarella, onions and green peppers (no red sauce) Calzone
Vegetarian Ziti
Merchandise
Hats - Navy
Hats Camo
Bag Of Ice
Hot Sauce
Firehouse17 Collectible Embroiderd Apron
Tanks
T-Shirts short sleeve
Long sleeve t-shirts
Camo Shirts
Polo Shirts
License Plate
Sticker
Magnet
Embroidered Apron
Angus Ground Beef
Angus Cubed Steak
Angus Stew Meat
Angus Filets
Angus Ribeye Pack
Angus Sirloin Pack
Angus NY Strip
Koozie small
Koozie tall
Koozie velcro
Beanie Wool
Wine glass Large
Balsamic Glaze Epicureon
Wine Glass Stemless
Wine Glass Small
Wine Glass lid/straw
Wine Glassf Charm
Sides
Side Marinara 4oz Souffle Cup
Side Of Garlic Sauce
Ranch side
Extra Salad Dressing
Miss Vickie's Chips
4 Meatballs Side
8oz Fresh in-house made Marinara Sauce
12oz Fresh in-house made Pizza Dough
14oz Fresh in-house made Pizza Dough
Side 51/49 Corto Olive Oil 4 Oz Souffle Cup
Side Corto 100% Olive Oil 4 ounce Souffle Cup
Homemade Smoked Mac And Cheese With Bacon
Crab Mac and Cheese for 1
4 Meatball Ghosts
Dessert
Cinnamon knots
6 pieces of freshly baked dough lathered in butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar
Cherry Cream Cheese Knots
Apple Cinnamon Knots
Peach fruit knots
Variety fruit knots
Pineapple Upside Down Knots
Chocolate Caramel Brownie
Chocolate cherry cake whole 12 Pieces
Chocolate Cherry Cake Slice
Mini Banana Nut Loaf
Blueberry bread
Chocolate Chip Personal Pizza W crumbles
Pumpkin Pie Personal Pizza W Crumbles and Creme Cheese frosting
Pumpkin pie slice
Chocolate chip pie slice
Reese Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Personal Pizza
Reese Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip slice
Homemade Cheesecake slice
Homemade full Cheesecake 8 pieces
Cheesecake BITE SIZE
Personals
Personal 10" Pizza
10" Calzone
10" Gluten Free
10" White Pizza
10" Margherita Pizza
10" Hawaiin Pizza
10" Meatball Parmesean
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
10" Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
10" Supreme Pizza
10" Meat Lover's
10" Cuban Pizza
Meatball Parm Hero
Meatball Parm hero Meal
Hot Ham And Cheese Hero
Hot ham and cheese Meal
Cuban Hero
Chicken Parm Hero
Chicken Parm Hero Meal
Buffalo Chicken Hero
Buffalo Chicken Meal
The DOMinator Hero- Sausage, Green Pepper, Onions, Mozzarella
The DOMinator Hero Meal
* As A Panini
Caprese Salad Panini
Philly Cheesesteak hero with Angus Ground beef provolone, mozzarella, onions and green peppers (no red sauce)
Philly Cheesesteak hero with Chicken provolone, mozzarella, onions and green peppers (no red sauce)
Kids- Noodles And Marinara, Kids Drink
Kids Meal- Spaghetti And Meatbal, Kids Drink
12 Jumbo Chicken Wings
Large 1 topping pizza w 2 liter
Special event
Catering
Half pan lasagna serves 6-8
Full lasagna serve 10-12
Half pan baked ziti serves 6-8
Full pan baked ziti serves 10-12
Full Pan of Garlic Knots serves 10-12
Half pan fresh garden salad serves 6-8
Half pan Vegetable Lasagna serves 6-8
Angus Meatballs and sauce (20 meatballs)
Angus meatballs and spaghetti serves 6-8
Mixed broiled veggies w olive oil/balsamic serves 6-8
Variety fruit dessert knots serves 8-10
Homemade Beef Brisket serves 6-8
Smokey Provolone and Bacon Macaroni and Cheese serves 6-8
Home cooked Barbecue Baked Beans serves 4-6
Crabmeat Mac and cheese serves 4
NA Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Coke Bottled
Diet Coke Bottle
Ginger Ale Bottle
Sprite Bottle
Fruit Punch Bottle
Fanta Bottled
Lemonade Bottle
Smart Water Bottle
Smart Water
Mello Yellow Bottle
Monster Watermelon
Monster Rehab
Monster Ultra Paradise
Kids Chug
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Coke Zero
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Sprite
2 Liter Strawberry Fanta
2 Liter Watermelon Punch
2 Liter Gingerale
2 Liter Mello Yellow
2 Liter Cherry Cola
2 Liter Barq's Rootbeer
Half sweet/Half unsweet
Arnold Palmer
Beer
Michelob Ultra
Bud Light
Budweiser's
Yuengling
Hop Dang
Green Man
Hershey Yuengling
Landshark
Bold Rock Apple
Shocktop
Golden Road Mango Cart
Budlight Sour
O'Douls N/A
Domestic Bucket
Craft Bucket
Domestic 6 Pack
Craft 6 Pack
Budlight Sour 12 Pack
Lucky Scars
Stella
Blackberry Cider
Wild Leep
Wine
Glass Gladiator Chardonnay
Glass Dough Chardonnay
Glass Dough Sauv Blanc
Glass Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie
Glass Stella Moscato
Glass Gladiator Cabernet
Glass Gladiator Pinot Noir
Glass Old Vine Zin
Glass Dough Cabernet
Glass Dough Pinot Noir
Glass Bliss Merlot
Glass High Note Malbec
Bottle Bliss Merlot
Bottle High Note Malbec
Bottle Stella Moscato
Bottle Gladiator Chardonnay
Bottle Dough Chardonnay
Bottle Dough Sauv Blanc
Bottle Pinot Grigo Delle Venezie
Bottle Dough Pinot Noir
Bottle Gladiator Cabernet
Bottle Gladiator Pinot Noir
Bottle Dough Cabernet
Bottle Old Vine Red
Glass CR Chardonay
Glass CR Grigio
Glass CR Cab
Glass CR Merlot
Bottle CR Chardonay
Bottle CR Grigio
Bottle CR Cab
Bottle CR Merlot
Chianti Bottle
Chianti Glass
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Hand tossed brick oven and traditional pizzas made from in house dough and sauce fresh to order. Dine in and carry out available. Beer and Wine. Ask about our fresh made daily "Mama's Special" Pizza and Hot Subs. Private dining room available and kid friendly.
