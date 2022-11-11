  • Home
Firehouse 17 Pizza and More - Young Harris, GA 1717 State Highway 17

No reviews yet

1717 State Highway 17

Young Harris, GA 30582

Popular Items

18" XLarge Cheese Pizza
16" Large Cheese Pizza
Calzones

Appetizers

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.95+

Fresh mozzarella, basil & sliced tomato on a fresh bed of greens with a side of Balsamic Dressing

Garlic Knots

$8.95

6 pieces of fresh baked dough lathered in melted butter & topped with fresh garlic, parmesan cheese and parsley served with side of marinara

Dinky Sticks Cheese 12 pieces

$10.95

Dinky Sticks Bacon 12 pieces

$11.95

Tomato And Red Pepper Bisque

$6.95Out of stock

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.95Out of stock

Home Made Chilli

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$6.95Out of stock

Corn Chowder

$6.95Out of stock

Creamy Potato And Bacon Soup

$6.95Out of stock

South Western Ham And Bean

$6.95Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.95Out of stock

Minestrone

$6.95Out of stock

Honey Butter Knots

$8.95

12 Jumbo Chicken Wings

$19.95

6 Jumbo Chicken Wings

$12.95
Caprese Salad (Copy)

Caprese Salad (Copy)

$13.95+Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, basil & sliced tomato on a fresh bed of greens with a side of Balsamic Dressing

Salads

House Salad- Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Cucumbers

$6.95+

Mixed greens, sliced tomato, red onion, black olives & banana peppers

Spinach Salad - Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon

$5.95+

Spinach, mushrooms, sliced tomato, red onion & bacon

Sm Greek Salad- Fresh Greens, Black Olives, Pepperochinis, Onions, Feta, Cucumbers

$8.95

Large Greek Salad - Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Pepperochinis, Feta, Cucumbers

$13.95

Add Chicken

$3.00

Bleu Cheese

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Dressing

Creamy Caesar dressing

Ranch dressing

1,000 Island

Italian Dressing

Small~Green Apple, Dried Cranberry And Feta Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Large~ Green Apple, Dried Cranberry And Feta Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Small - Caprese Salad

$8.95

Large - Caprese Salad

$13.95

Hand Tossed Pizzas

14" Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.95

14" Medium Meat Lovers - Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

$23.95

14" Medium Supreme - Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms

$23.95

14" Medium Hawaiian - Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

$23.95
14" Medium White Pizza - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella

14" Medium White Pizza - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella

$20.95

14" Medium Meatball Parmigiana- Meat Balls, Provolone, Parmesean, Mozzarella

$23.95

14" Medium Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger - Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Carolina Bbq

$23.95
14" Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Mild Sauce

14" Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Mild Sauce

$23.95

14" Veggie- Spinach, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms

$20.95

14" Medium Margherita - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozarella, Tomatoes

$22.95

16" Large Cheese Pizza

$15.95

16" Large Meat Lovers - Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni

$24.95

16" Pizza with Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham

16" Large Supreme Pizza - Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Pepperoni, Mushrooms

$24.95

SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, BANANA PEPPER

16" Large Hawaiian Pizza - Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

$24.95
16" Large White Pizza - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella

16" Large White Pizza - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella

$21.95

16" White Pizza topped with Ricotta, Mozzarella Fresh Garlic and basil and a touch of Corto olive oil

16" Large Meatball Parmigiana Pizza

$24.95

16" Large Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza - Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Carolina Bbq Sauce

$24.95
16" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Mozzarella Mild Sauce

16" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Mozzarella Mild Sauce

$24.95

16" Large Margherita - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella, Tomatoes

$23.95

16" Large Veggie - Spinach, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions

$21.95

Large 16" pizza topped with Spinach, Green Peppers Red Onion, Mushrooms and Black Olives

18" XLarge Cheese Pizza

$18.95

18" XLarge Meat Lovers - Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

$26.95

18" XLarge Supreme - Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Green Peppers, mushrooms

$26.95

18" XL Hawaiian - Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

$26.95

18" XLarge Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza - Ground Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella, Carolina Bbq Sauce

$26.95

18" XLarge Meatball Parmigiana - Meatballs, Provolone, Parmesean, Mozzarella

$26.95
18" XLarge White Pizza- Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella

18" XLarge White Pizza- Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella

$23.95
18" XLarge Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Mild Sauce Base

18" XLarge Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Mild Sauce Base

$26.95

18" XLarge Margherita - Ricotta, Garlic, Basil, Mozzarella, Tomatoes

$25.95

18" Veggie- Spinach, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions

$23.95

16" Captain Dinky Pizza (Deeper Dish Pizza)

$19.95

10" Lieutenant Dinky Pizza (Deeper Dish)

$12.95

Mains

Calzones

$12.95

Freshly baked calzone with Mozzerella and Ricotta cheese. Served with side of 4ounce Marinara.

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Baked Ziti W Salad

$18.95

Lasagna

$15.95Out of stock

Lasagna W Salad

$19.95Out of stock

Spaghetti Meatballs w salad

$17.95Out of stock

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$12.95Out of stock

Spaghetti Meatless

$9.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Spaghetti * Meatless

$8.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Noodles & Black Angus Meatball Spaghetti

$10.95Out of stock

Stuffed Cabbage

$9.95Out of stock

Vegetable Lasagna

$12.95Out of stock

Portobella Stuffed Ravioli~ Dinner Special

$13.95Out of stock

Mama Special Philly Cheesesteak with Angus Ground beef provolone, mozzarella, onions and green peppers (no red sauce) Calzone

$12.95Out of stock

Mama Special Philly Cheesesteak with Chicken provolone, mozzarella, onions and green peppers (no red sauce) Calzone

$12.95Out of stock

Vegetarian Ziti

$12.95Out of stock

Merchandise

Hats - Navy

$22.00

Hats Camo

$22.00

Bag Of Ice

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$9.95

Firehouse17 Collectible Embroiderd Apron

$30.00

Tanks

$10.00

T-Shirts short sleeve

$20.00

Long sleeve t-shirts

$25.00

Camo Shirts

$25.00

Polo Shirts

$22.00

License Plate

$14.00

Sticker

$1.95

Magnet

$1.95

Embroidered Apron

$29.99

Angus Ground Beef

$7.99

Angus Cubed Steak

$7.99Out of stock

Angus Stew Meat

$6.99Out of stock

Angus Filets

$22.99

Angus Ribeye Pack

$22.99

Angus Sirloin Pack

$12.99

Angus NY Strip

$18.99Out of stock

Koozie small

$5.00

Koozie tall

$8.00

Koozie velcro

$10.00

Beanie Wool

$14.00

Wine glass Large

$18.00

Balsamic Glaze Epicureon

$23.99

Wine Glass Stemless

$16.00

Wine Glass Small

$12.00

Wine Glass lid/straw

$6.00

Wine Glassf Charm

$3.00

Sides

Side Marinara 4oz Souffle Cup

$0.50

Side Of Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Ranch side

$0.50

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Miss Vickie's Chips

$1.50

4 Meatballs Side

$8.95

8oz Fresh in-house made Marinara Sauce

$2.50

12oz Fresh in-house made Pizza Dough

$4.50

14oz Fresh in-house made Pizza Dough

$4.95

Side 51/49 Corto Olive Oil 4 Oz Souffle Cup

$1.95

Side Corto 100% Olive Oil 4 ounce Souffle Cup

$1.95

Homemade Smoked Mac And Cheese With Bacon

$4.95

Crab Mac and Cheese for 1

$8.50

4 Meatball Ghosts

$10.95

Dessert

Cinnamon knots

$7.95

6 pieces of freshly baked dough lathered in butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

Cherry Cream Cheese Knots

$9.95

Apple Cinnamon Knots

$9.95

Peach fruit knots

$9.95Out of stock

Variety fruit knots

$9.95

Pineapple Upside Down Knots

$8.95Out of stock

Chocolate Caramel Brownie

$3.50+Out of stock

Chocolate cherry cake whole 12 Pieces

$45.00

Chocolate Cherry Cake Slice

$6.95

Mini Banana Nut Loaf

$8.95Out of stock

Blueberry bread

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Personal Pizza W crumbles

$9.95

Pumpkin Pie Personal Pizza W Crumbles and Creme Cheese frosting

$9.95

Pumpkin pie slice

$3.95

Chocolate chip pie slice

$3.95

Reese Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Personal Pizza

$9.95

Reese Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip slice

$3.95

Homemade Cheesecake slice

$7.95

Homemade full Cheesecake 8 pieces

$59.95

Cheesecake BITE SIZE

$3.00

Personals

Personal 10" Pizza

$7.95

10" Calzone

$10.95

10" Gluten Free

$12.95

10" White Pizza

$10.95

10" Margherita Pizza

$11.95

10" Hawaiin Pizza

$13.95

10" Meatball Parmesean

$12.95

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.95

10" Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.95

10" Supreme Pizza

$12.95

10" Meat Lover's

$13.95

10" Cuban Pizza

$14.95Out of stock

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.50

Meatball Parm hero Meal

$13.50

Hot Ham And Cheese Hero

$10.50

Hot ham and cheese Meal

$13.50

Cuban Hero

$10.50Out of stock

Chicken Parm Hero

$10.50

Chicken Parm Hero Meal

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Hero

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Meal

$13.50

The DOMinator Hero- Sausage, Green Pepper, Onions, Mozzarella

$10.50

The DOMinator Hero Meal

$13.50

* As A Panini

Caprese Salad Panini

$10.95

Philly Cheesesteak hero with Angus Ground beef provolone, mozzarella, onions and green peppers (no red sauce)

$10.50Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak hero with Chicken provolone, mozzarella, onions and green peppers (no red sauce)

$10.50Out of stock

Kids- Noodles And Marinara, Kids Drink

$5.95

Kids Meal- Spaghetti And Meatbal, Kids Drink

$6.95

Add Chicken

$3.00

12 Jumbo Chicken Wings

$19.95

Large 1 topping pizza w 2 liter

$19.99

Special event

Ladies Painting Night

$50.00

Mamas Special Event with Apron

$65.00

Pizza Buffet

$25.00

Vendor Night

$10.00

Catering

Half pan lasagna serves 6-8

$79.95

Full lasagna serve 10-12

$139.95

Half pan baked ziti serves 6-8

$75.95

Full pan baked ziti serves 10-12

$129.95

Full Pan of Garlic Knots serves 10-12

$59.95

Half pan fresh garden salad serves 6-8

$35.95

Half pan Vegetable Lasagna serves 6-8

$65.95

Angus Meatballs and sauce (20 meatballs)

$39.95

Angus meatballs and spaghetti serves 6-8

$44.95

Mixed broiled veggies w olive oil/balsamic serves 6-8

$34.95

Variety fruit dessert knots serves 8-10

$59.95

Homemade Beef Brisket serves 6-8

$64.95

Smokey Provolone and Bacon Macaroni and Cheese serves 6-8

$35.99

Home cooked Barbecue Baked Beans serves 4-6

$15.99

Crabmeat Mac and cheese serves 4

$29.99

NA Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke Bottled

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Fruit Punch Bottle

$2.50

Fanta Bottled

$2.50

Lemonade Bottle

$2.50

Smart Water Bottle

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.50Out of stock

Mello Yellow Bottle

$2.50

Monster Watermelon

$5.95

Monster Rehab

$4.95

Monster Ultra Paradise

$4.95

Kids Chug

$1.50

2 Liter Coke

$4.50

2 Liter Coke Zero

$4.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.50

2 Liter Sprite

$4.50

2 Liter Strawberry Fanta

$4.50

2 Liter Watermelon Punch

$4.50

2 Liter Gingerale

$4.50

2 Liter Mello Yellow

$4.50

2 Liter Cherry Cola

$4.95

2 Liter Barq's Rootbeer

$4.50

Half sweet/Half unsweet

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser's

$4.25

Yuengling

$4.25

Hop Dang

$5.25

Green Man

$5.25

Hershey Yuengling

$5.25

Landshark

$4.95

Bold Rock Apple

$5.25

Shocktop

$5.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$2.00

Budlight Sour

$2.00

O'Douls N/A

$4.25

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Craft Bucket

$25.00

Domestic 6 Pack

$15.00

Craft 6 Pack

$20.00

Budlight Sour 12 Pack

$15.95

Lucky Scars

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Blackberry Cider

$5.25

Wild Leep

$5.50

Wine

Glass Gladiator Chardonnay

$7.95

Glass Dough Chardonnay

$9.95

Glass Dough Sauv Blanc

$9.95

Glass Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie

$8.95

Glass Stella Moscato

$5.99

Glass Gladiator Cabernet

$7.95

Glass Gladiator Pinot Noir

$7.95Out of stock

Glass Old Vine Zin

$8.95

Glass Dough Cabernet

$9.95

Glass Dough Pinot Noir

$9.95

Glass Bliss Merlot

$9.95

Glass High Note Malbec

$9.95

Bottle Bliss Merlot

$31.95

Bottle High Note Malbec

$31.95

Bottle Stella Moscato

$14.99

Bottle Gladiator Chardonnay

$21.00

Bottle Dough Chardonnay

$31.00

Bottle Dough Sauv Blanc

$31.00

Bottle Pinot Grigo Delle Venezie

$24.00

Bottle Dough Pinot Noir

$39.00

Bottle Gladiator Cabernet

$21.00

Bottle Gladiator Pinot Noir

$21.00

Bottle Dough Cabernet

$31.00

Bottle Old Vine Red

$27.00

Glass CR Chardonay

$5.95

Glass CR Grigio

$5.95

Glass CR Cab

$5.95

Glass CR Merlot

$5.95

Bottle CR Chardonay

$14.95

Bottle CR Grigio

$14.95

Bottle CR Cab

$14.95Out of stock

Bottle CR Merlot

$14.95

Chianti Bottle

$21.00

Chianti Glass

$6.95

Lunch special 12 - 4pm M - F

10" Personal Pizza w one topping/drink/chips

$9.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand tossed brick oven and traditional pizzas made from in house dough and sauce fresh to order. Dine in and carry out available. Beer and Wine. Ask about our fresh made daily "Mama's Special" Pizza and Hot Subs. Private dining room available and kid friendly.

Location

1717 State Highway 17, Young Harris, GA 30582

Directions

