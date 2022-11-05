Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firehouse 37

2,790 Reviews

$$

250 Market Pl

San Ramon, CA 94583

Order Again

Popular Items

Cali Chicken
Wedge
REG Pepperoni

Shareable Apps & Snacks

Battered Mozz

$11.99

Battered Zucchini

$8.99

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Crispy Calamari

$14.99

Garlic Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.99

Potato Skins

$10.99

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Spicy Green Beans

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Sliders & Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99+

Original Wings

$11.99+

Original Sliders

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$13.99

Salads & Soups

BBQ Chix Salad

$16.99

Classic Ceasar

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$16.99

House Salad

$6.99

Salmon Ceasar

$18.99

Salmon Cobb

$19.99

Shrimp Ceasar

$15.99

Shrimp Cobb

$15.99

Steak Cobb

$17.99

Steak Salad

$20.99

Wedge

$11.99

Clam Chowder

$5.99+

Side Ceasar

$5.99

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.99+

Sandwiches & Things

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Burger Single

$10.99

Burger Double

$12.99

Cali Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Philly

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Classic Reuben

$16.99

Crispy Buffalo

$16.99

Philly Sandwich

$14.99

Southwest Philly

$14.99

Big Texas Burger

$15.99

Calzones & Flatbread

BBQ Chix Flatbread

$13.99

Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Cheese Flatbread

$12.99

Medit Flatbread

$13.99

Pepp Flatbread

$13.99

REG Pizza

REG Cheese

$8.99

REG Pepperoni

$9.99

REG Backdraft

$12.99

REG Firemans Combo

$12.99

REG Meat Lovers

$12.99

REG Captains Combo

$12.99

REG Pesto Bacon

$12.99

REG Rookie

$12.99

REG Hawaiin

$12.99

LRG Pizza

LRG Cheese

$26.99

LRG Pepperoni

$30.49

LRG Backdraft

$32.99

LRG Firemans Combo

$32.99

LRG Hawaiin

$32.99

LRG Captains Choice

$32.99

LRG Pesto Bacon

$32.99

LRG Rookie

$32.99

LRG Meat Lovers

$32.99

Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$17.99

Fett Alfredo

$14.99

Pesto Chix

$17.99

Sausage Penne

$16.99

Breadstick

$0.85

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Steak Tacos

$14.99

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Salmon

$22.99

Tuscon Chicken

$16.99

Kids

Kids Corndog Bites

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Penne

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.99

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Choc Lava Cake

$7.99

Creme Brulee

$7.99

Apple Pie

$8.99

Salted Caramel

$8.99

Scoop Vanilla

$1.99

Scoop Chocolate

$1.99

Cake Cutting Fee

$5.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Garlic Mashed

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Loaded Mash

$5.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Rustic Potatoes

$3.99

Pesto Mash

$5.99

Protien A La Carte

Salmon A La Carte

$13.99

Chicken Breast A La Carte

$8.99

Shrimp A La Carte

$8.99

Steak A La Carte

$9.99

Burger Patty

$4.99

Other

Adult Brunch

$15.99

Kid Brunch

$8.99

Shirts

Shirt

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

250 Market Pl, San Ramon, CA 94583

Directions

Gallery
Firehouse 37 image
Firehouse 37 image
Firehouse 37 image

