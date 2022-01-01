Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Firehouse BBQ

33875 LA HIGHWAY 16

STE C2D

Denham Springs, LA 70706

HANGRY Po-Boys & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$7.99

Hamburger Po-Boy

$13.49

BACON Hamburger

$8.99

BACON Hamburger Po-Boy

$14.49

DOUBLE Hamburger

$12.49

DOUBLE BACON Hamburger

$13.49

Double Hamburger Poboy

$19.49

BUNLESS Hamburger (NOT ADDED TO SANDWICH)

$6.99

Bunless Hamburger Poboy

$12.49

Crazy Liz's Meatless Burger

$4.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger Po-Boy

$14.49

Double Cheeseburger

$13.49

Double Cheeseburger Po-Boy

$20.49

BACON Cheeseburger

$9.99

BACON Cheeseburger Po-Boy

$15.49

DOUBLE BACON Cheeseburger

$14.49

BUNLESS Cheeseburger (NOT ADDED TO SANDWICH)

$7.99

PULLED Pork Bun

$7.49

CHOPPED Pork Bun

$7.49

SLICED Brisket Bun

$9.49

CHOPPED Brisket Bun

$9.49

BBQ Chicken Bun

$7.49

Sausage Bun

$7.49

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

PULLED Pork Po-Boy

$8.99

CHOPPED Pork Po-Boy

$8.99

SLICED Brisket Po-Boy

$11.49

CHOPPED Brisket Po-Boy

$11.49

BBQ Chicken Po-boy

$8.99

Sausage Po-Boy

$8.99

Sides

Small Firehouse Signature Homemade Baked Mac & Cheese

$3.49Out of stock

Small Sweet & Spicy Cajun Corn

$3.49

Small Firehouse Signature GREEN Beans

$3.49

Small Baked Beans

$3.49

Small Potato Salad

$3.49

Small Coleslaw

$3.49

Small Garden Salad

$3.49

Single Fries (Feeds 1)

$2.49

Single Pork Rinds

$2.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Large Firehouse Signature Homemade Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

LG Sweet & Spicy Cajun Corn

$6.99

LG Firehouse Signature GREEN Beans

$6.99

LG Baked Beans

$6.99

LG Fries (Feeds 2-3)

$3.49

LG Pork Rinds

$3.49

LG Potato Salad

$6.99

LG Coleslaw

$6.99

LG Garden Salad

$6.99

Family Fries (Feeds 5-6)

$6.99

1 Extra Dinner Roll

$0.60

Double Order Onion Rings

$6.99

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.50Out of stock

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.50Out of stock

Fritos Original Corn Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Fritos Flavor Twists Honey BBQ

$1.50

Lays Classic Potato Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Funyuns

$1.50

Cheetos Cheese Puffs

$1.50

Cheetos Crunchy

$1.50Out of stock

Ruffles Cheese and Sour Cream

$1.50

Lays Barbeque

$1.50Out of stock

Snack Portions

Hamburger Snack

$7.99

Cheeseburger Snack

$8.99

Chopped Brisket Bun Snack

$8.49

Sliced Brisket Bun Snack

$8.99

Chopped Pork Bun Snack

$7.49

Pulled Pork Bun Snack

$7.49

Smoked Sausage Bun Snack

$7.99

Smoked Chicken Snack (Dark Only)

$6.99

Fried Chicken Nugget Snack (6)

$5.99

Smoked Pulled Pork Snack Plate

$6.99

Smoked Sliced Brisket Snack Plate

$8.49

Smoked Sausage Snack Plate

$6.99

Smoked Rib Snack Plate (2)

$7.99

Petite Plates

Fried Chicken Nugget Petite Plate (10)

$9.49

Smoked Sausage Petite Plate

$9.49

Pulled Pork Petite Plate

$9.99

Smoked Chicken Petite Plate

$10.49

Sliced Brisket Petite Plate

$13.49

Smoked Rib Petite Plate (3)

$12.49

HANGRY Meat Plates

Hangry 1/4 Chicken Plate

$11.49

Hangry 1/2 Chicken Plate

$13.49

Hangry Sausage Plate

$12.99

Hangry Pulled Pork Plate

$13.99

Hangry Brisket Plate

$17.99

Hangry Rib Plate (5)

$17.99

2 Meat Plate

$15.99

3 Meat Plate

$17.99

4-Meat Plate

$20.99

5 Meat Plate

$28.99

Add 1 Rib to a Dinner Plate

$1.75

Meats by the Pound

1/4 Chicken

$3.99

1/2 Chicken

$7.49

Whole Chicken

$12.99

1 LB Sausage

$12.99

1 LB Pulled Pork

$16.49

1 LB Brisket

$27.49

Half Slab of Ribs

$13.99

Slab of Ribs

$24.99

Add a Single Rib

$1.75

Small (8 oz.) Chopped Pork In Sauce

$6.49

Large (16 oz.) Chopped Pork In Sauce

$8.49

Small (8 oz) Chopped Brisket in Sauce

$9.49

Large (16 oz) Chopped Brisket in Sauce

$17.59

Catering Whole Chicken

$12.99

Catering 1 LB Sausage

$12.99

Loaded Nachos/Fries/Rinds

Meatless Nachos

$8.49

BBQ Bean Nachos

$8.99

Pork Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Chicken Loaded Nachos

$10.49

Brisket Loaded Nachos

$13.99

Cheese Fries (Meatless) Loaded Fries

$8.49

BBQ Bean Loaded Fries

$8.99

Pork Loaded Fries

$9.99

Chicken Loaded Fries

$10.49

Brisket Loaded Fries

$13.99

Cheese Rinds (Meatless) Loaded Rinds

$8.49

Bean Loaded Rinds

$8.99

Pork Loaded Rinds

$9.99

Chicken Loaded Rinds

$10.49

Brisket Loaded Rinds

$13.99

Specials

Meat Feast

$44.99

BBQ Sandwich Special

$34.99

Desserts

Oatmeal Raising Cookie

$2.95

Peanut Butter Chip Cookie

$2.95

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.95

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.95

Sweet 'N Salty Cookies

$2.95

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake Slice

$4.50

Carrot Cake - 25% OFF!

$3.38

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Cherry Pie Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Extras (Miscellaneous Items)

Add Jalapenos

$0.40

Add Croutons

$0.40

Extra Sauce (1)

$0.50

Extra Roll

$0.60

Add Sour Cream

$0.70

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add a Slice of Bacon

$1.25

Extra HB Bun

$1.50

Poboy Roll

$2.00

6 oz. Cup of Queso

$3.75

Bottle of Sauce - 12 oz.

$3.99

Dressing Packet - 1 Large Packet/2 oz cup/2 French

$1.00

Additional Utensil Packet (Fork, Knife, Spoon, Salt, Pepper Napkin)

$0.35

Fire Hydrant Cup

$4.50

Medium Foam Cup, Straw, and Lid

$0.25

Stuffing Balls (2)

$3.95Out of stock

Large Salads

Large Meatless Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$10.49

Sausage Salad

$10.49

Pulled Pork Salad

$12.99

Brisket Salad

$14.49

4-Meat Salad

$21.99

Bulk Food

12 oz. Bottle of Sauce

$4.99

1/3 Pan BBQ Beans (Feeds Approx. 12)

$24.99

Feeds approximately 15-20 based on our 6 oz serving size.

1/2 (Small) Pan BBQ Beans (Feeds Approx. 20)

$39.99

Feeds 20-30 people based on our 6 oz. serving size

Full (Large) Pan BBQ Beans (Feeds Approx. 57)

$79.99

Feeds Approx. 70-75 based on our 6 oz. serving size.

1/3 Pan Potato Salad (Feeds Approx. 12)

$29.99

Feeds approximately 15-20 based on our 6 oz serving size.

1/2 (Small) Pan Potato Salad (Feeds Approx. 20)

$49.99

Feeds 20-30 people based on our 6 oz. serving size

Full (Large) Pan Potato Salad (Feeds Approx. 57)

$99.99

Feeds Approx. 70-75 based on our 6 oz. serving size.

1/3 Pan Coleslaw (Feeds Approx. 12)

$29.99

Feeds approximately 15-20 based on our 6 oz serving size.

1/2 (Small) Pan Coleslaw (Feeds Approx. 20)

$39.99

Feeds 20-30 people based on our 6 oz. serving size

Full (Large) Pan Coleslaw (Feeds Approx. 57)

$89.99

Feeds Approx. 70-75 based on our 6 oz. serving size.

1/2 (Small) Pan Green Salad (Feeds Approx. 20)

$9.99

Full (Large) Pan Green Salad (Feeds Approx. 70-75)

$45.99

Feeds Approx. 70-75 based on our 6 oz. serving size.

1/2 (Small) Pan Fries (Feeds Approx. 10-15) (Copy)

$9.99

Full (Large) Pan Fries (Feeds Approx. 30-40)

$19.99

1/3 Pan Sweet & Spicy Cajun Corn (Feeds Approx. 15-20)

$14.99

Stuffing Balls (12)

$21.99Out of stock

1/2 Pan Sweet & Spicy Cajun Corn (Feeds Approx. 25-30)

$29.95

Full Pan Sweet & Spicy Cajun Corn (Feeds Approx. 70-75)

$59.95

1/3 Pan Firehouse Signature Green Beans (Feeds Approx. 10-15)

$14.99

1/2 Pan Firehouse Signature Green Beans (Feeds Approx. 25-30)

$29.95

Full (Large) Pan Firehouse Signature Green Beans (Feeds Approx. 70-75)

$59.95

Gumbos

Cup of Gumbo (8oz/Small)

$3.95

Bowl of Gumbo (16oz/Large)

$7.95

Half Gallon of Gumbo (equal to 4 bowls)

$29.99

Gallon of Gumbo (equal to 8 bowls)

$54.99

HALF PRICE GUMBO - END OF 2nd DAY ONLY

HALF PRICE CUP OF GUMBO

$1.98

HALF PRICE BOWL OF GUMBO

$3.98

Hot Dogs

1 All American Hot Dog

$4.50Out of stock

All American Hot Dog Combo

$9.49Out of stock

Red Beans

Red Beans 8 oz cup

$4.75Out of stock

Red Beans 16 oz Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Corn Dogs

Adult Corndog Meal (2)

Single Corndog

Retail Items

Beef Tallow 8 oz jar

$9.95

Pork Lard 8 oz jar

$9.95

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Coke

$2.49+

Fountain Diet Coke

$1.99+

Fountain Dr Pepper

$1.99+

Fountain Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.99+

Fountain Sprite

$1.99+

Fountain Red Creme Soda

$1.99+

Fountain Cherry Coke

$1.99+

Fountain Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99+

Cup of Ice/Cup of Tap Water

$0.50

Bottle Drinks

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.79

Glass Bottle Orange Fanta

$2.79

Glass Bottle Sprite

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Sprite Zero

$2.79

Barq's Root Beer

$2.79

Barq's French Vanilla Creme Soda

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Dr. Pepper & Creme Soda

$2.79

Orange Fanta

$2.79

Strawberry Fanta

$2.79

Pineapple Fanta

$2.79

Just Peachy Peace Tea

$2.79

Caddy Shack Peace Tea

$2.79

Razzleberry Peace Tea

$2.79

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Lemon Lime

$2.79

Fruit Punch

$2.79

Mountain Berry Blast

$2.79

Fruit Punch Body Armour

$2.79

Blackout Berry Body Armour

$2.79

Strawberry Banana Body Armour

$2.79

Dasani

$2.79

Body Armour Water pH+

$2.79

Strawberry Yup

$2.79

Chocolate Yup

$2.79

Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Unsweet Tea

$1.99+

Bulk Tea

1 Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.99

1 Gallon of UNsweet Tea

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
33875 LA HIGHWAY 16, STE C2D, Denham Springs, LA 70706

