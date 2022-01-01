- Home
Barbeque
Firehouse BBQ
No reviews yet
33875 LA HIGHWAY 16
STE C2D
Denham Springs, LA 70706
HANGRY Po-Boys & Sandwiches
Hamburger
$7.99
Hamburger Po-Boy
$13.49
BACON Hamburger
$8.99
BACON Hamburger Po-Boy
$14.49
DOUBLE Hamburger
$12.49
DOUBLE BACON Hamburger
$13.49
Double Hamburger Poboy
$19.49
BUNLESS Hamburger (NOT ADDED TO SANDWICH)
$6.99
Bunless Hamburger Poboy
$12.49
Crazy Liz's Meatless Burger
$4.99
Cheeseburger
$8.99
Cheeseburger Po-Boy
$14.49
Double Cheeseburger
$13.49
Double Cheeseburger Po-Boy
$20.49
BACON Cheeseburger
$9.99
BACON Cheeseburger Po-Boy
$15.49
DOUBLE BACON Cheeseburger
$14.49
BUNLESS Cheeseburger (NOT ADDED TO SANDWICH)
$7.99
PULLED Pork Bun
$7.49
CHOPPED Pork Bun
$7.49
SLICED Brisket Bun
$9.49
CHOPPED Brisket Bun
$9.49
BBQ Chicken Bun
$7.49
Sausage Bun
$7.49
Grilled Cheese
$4.49
PULLED Pork Po-Boy
$8.99
CHOPPED Pork Po-Boy
$8.99
SLICED Brisket Po-Boy
$11.49
CHOPPED Brisket Po-Boy
$11.49
BBQ Chicken Po-boy
$8.99
Sausage Po-Boy
$8.99
Sides
Small Firehouse Signature Homemade Baked Mac & Cheese
$3.49Out of stock
Small Sweet & Spicy Cajun Corn
$3.49
Small Firehouse Signature GREEN Beans
$3.49
Small Baked Beans
$3.49
Small Potato Salad
$3.49
Small Coleslaw
$3.49
Small Garden Salad
$3.49
Single Fries (Feeds 1)
$2.49
Single Pork Rinds
$2.49
Onion Rings
$3.49
Large Firehouse Signature Homemade Baked Mac & Cheese
$6.99Out of stock
LG Sweet & Spicy Cajun Corn
$6.99
LG Firehouse Signature GREEN Beans
$6.99
LG Baked Beans
$6.99
LG Fries (Feeds 2-3)
$3.49
LG Pork Rinds
$3.49
LG Potato Salad
$6.99
LG Coleslaw
$6.99
LG Garden Salad
$6.99
Family Fries (Feeds 5-6)
$6.99
1 Extra Dinner Roll
$0.60
Double Order Onion Rings
$6.99
Cool Ranch Doritos
$1.50Out of stock
Nacho Cheese Doritos
$1.50Out of stock
Fritos Original Corn Chips
$1.50Out of stock
Fritos Flavor Twists Honey BBQ
$1.50
Lays Classic Potato Chips
$1.50Out of stock
Funyuns
$1.50
Cheetos Cheese Puffs
$1.50
Cheetos Crunchy
$1.50Out of stock
Ruffles Cheese and Sour Cream
$1.50
Lays Barbeque
$1.50Out of stock
Snack Portions
Hamburger Snack
$7.99
Cheeseburger Snack
$8.99
Chopped Brisket Bun Snack
$8.49
Sliced Brisket Bun Snack
$8.99
Chopped Pork Bun Snack
$7.49
Pulled Pork Bun Snack
$7.49
Smoked Sausage Bun Snack
$7.99
Smoked Chicken Snack (Dark Only)
$6.99
Fried Chicken Nugget Snack (6)
$5.99
Smoked Pulled Pork Snack Plate
$6.99
Smoked Sliced Brisket Snack Plate
$8.49
Smoked Sausage Snack Plate
$6.99
Smoked Rib Snack Plate (2)
$7.99
Petite Plates
HANGRY Meat Plates
Meats by the Pound
1/4 Chicken
$3.99
1/2 Chicken
$7.49
Whole Chicken
$12.99
1 LB Sausage
$12.99
1 LB Pulled Pork
$16.49
1 LB Brisket
$27.49
Half Slab of Ribs
$13.99
Slab of Ribs
$24.99
Add a Single Rib
$1.75
Small (8 oz.) Chopped Pork In Sauce
$6.49
Large (16 oz.) Chopped Pork In Sauce
$8.49
Small (8 oz) Chopped Brisket in Sauce
$9.49
Large (16 oz) Chopped Brisket in Sauce
$17.59
Catering Whole Chicken
$12.99
Catering 1 LB Sausage
$12.99
Loaded Nachos/Fries/Rinds
Meatless Nachos
$8.49
BBQ Bean Nachos
$8.99
Pork Loaded Nachos
$9.99
Chicken Loaded Nachos
$10.49
Brisket Loaded Nachos
$13.99
Cheese Fries (Meatless) Loaded Fries
$8.49
BBQ Bean Loaded Fries
$8.99
Pork Loaded Fries
$9.99
Chicken Loaded Fries
$10.49
Brisket Loaded Fries
$13.99
Cheese Rinds (Meatless) Loaded Rinds
$8.49
Bean Loaded Rinds
$8.99
Pork Loaded Rinds
$9.99
Chicken Loaded Rinds
$10.49
Brisket Loaded Rinds
$13.99
Desserts
Oatmeal Raising Cookie
$2.95
Peanut Butter Chip Cookie
$2.95
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$2.95
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
$2.95
Sweet 'N Salty Cookies
$2.95
Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake Slice
$4.50
Carrot Cake - 25% OFF!
$3.38
Sweet Potato Pie Slice
$3.50Out of stock
Pecan Pie Slice
$4.00Out of stock
Apple Pie Slice
$3.50Out of stock
Cherry Pie Slice
$3.50Out of stock
Extras (Miscellaneous Items)
Add Jalapenos
$0.40
Add Croutons
$0.40
Extra Sauce (1)
$0.50
Extra Roll
$0.60
Add Sour Cream
$0.70
Add Cheese
$1.00
Add a Slice of Bacon
$1.25
Extra HB Bun
$1.50
Poboy Roll
$2.00
6 oz. Cup of Queso
$3.75
Bottle of Sauce - 12 oz.
$3.99
Dressing Packet - 1 Large Packet/2 oz cup/2 French
$1.00
Additional Utensil Packet (Fork, Knife, Spoon, Salt, Pepper Napkin)
$0.35
Fire Hydrant Cup
$4.50
Medium Foam Cup, Straw, and Lid
$0.25
Stuffing Balls (2)
$3.95Out of stock
Large Salads
Bulk Food
12 oz. Bottle of Sauce
$4.99
1/3 Pan BBQ Beans (Feeds Approx. 12)
$24.99
Feeds approximately 15-20 based on our 6 oz serving size.
1/2 (Small) Pan BBQ Beans (Feeds Approx. 20)
$39.99
Feeds 20-30 people based on our 6 oz. serving size
Full (Large) Pan BBQ Beans (Feeds Approx. 57)
$79.99
Feeds Approx. 70-75 based on our 6 oz. serving size.
1/3 Pan Potato Salad (Feeds Approx. 12)
$29.99
Feeds approximately 15-20 based on our 6 oz serving size.
1/2 (Small) Pan Potato Salad (Feeds Approx. 20)
$49.99
Feeds 20-30 people based on our 6 oz. serving size
Full (Large) Pan Potato Salad (Feeds Approx. 57)
$99.99
Feeds Approx. 70-75 based on our 6 oz. serving size.
1/3 Pan Coleslaw (Feeds Approx. 12)
$29.99
Feeds approximately 15-20 based on our 6 oz serving size.
1/2 (Small) Pan Coleslaw (Feeds Approx. 20)
$39.99
Feeds 20-30 people based on our 6 oz. serving size
Full (Large) Pan Coleslaw (Feeds Approx. 57)
$89.99
Feeds Approx. 70-75 based on our 6 oz. serving size.
1/2 (Small) Pan Green Salad (Feeds Approx. 20)
$9.99
Full (Large) Pan Green Salad (Feeds Approx. 70-75)
$45.99
Feeds Approx. 70-75 based on our 6 oz. serving size.
1/2 (Small) Pan Fries (Feeds Approx. 10-15) (Copy)
$9.99
Full (Large) Pan Fries (Feeds Approx. 30-40)
$19.99
1/3 Pan Sweet & Spicy Cajun Corn (Feeds Approx. 15-20)
$14.99
Stuffing Balls (12)
$21.99Out of stock
1/2 Pan Sweet & Spicy Cajun Corn (Feeds Approx. 25-30)
$29.95
Full Pan Sweet & Spicy Cajun Corn (Feeds Approx. 70-75)
$59.95
1/3 Pan Firehouse Signature Green Beans (Feeds Approx. 10-15)
$14.99
1/2 Pan Firehouse Signature Green Beans (Feeds Approx. 25-30)
$29.95
Full (Large) Pan Firehouse Signature Green Beans (Feeds Approx. 70-75)
$59.95
Gumbos
HALF PRICE GUMBO - END OF 2nd DAY ONLY
Corn Dogs
Retail Items
Fountain Drinks
Bottle Drinks
Glass Bottle Coke
$2.79
Glass Bottle Orange Fanta
$2.79
Glass Bottle Sprite
$2.79
Sprite
$2.79
Sprite Zero
$2.79
Barq's Root Beer
$2.79
Barq's French Vanilla Creme Soda
$2.79
Coke
$2.79
Diet Coke
$2.79
Coke Zero
$2.79
Dr. Pepper
$2.79
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.79
Dr. Pepper & Creme Soda
$2.79
Orange Fanta
$2.79
Strawberry Fanta
$2.79
Pineapple Fanta
$2.79
Just Peachy Peace Tea
$2.79
Caddy Shack Peace Tea
$2.79
Razzleberry Peace Tea
$2.79
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
$2.79
Lemon Lime
$2.79
Fruit Punch
$2.79
Mountain Berry Blast
$2.79
Fruit Punch Body Armour
$2.79
Blackout Berry Body Armour
$2.79
Strawberry Banana Body Armour
$2.79
Dasani
$2.79
Body Armour Water pH+
$2.79
Strawberry Yup
$2.79
Chocolate Yup
$2.79
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
33875 LA HIGHWAY 16, STE C2D, Denham Springs, LA 70706
Gallery
