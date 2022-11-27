Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova - Zinfandel

2,200 Reviews

$$

2878 Zinfandel Dr

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp (1 lb) HEADS OFF
Rice
Shrimp (1 lb)

Starters

Clam Chowder

$6.00

Creamy with clams and potatoes

Fries

Fries

$5.49

Crispy and crunchy

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Crispy and crunchy, seasoned with our cajun seasoning.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.49

Crispy and crunchy, tossed with our garlic seasoning.

Cajun Garlic Fries

Cajun Garlic Fries

$6.99

Our #1 selling fries. Fried to perfection, then seasoned with our cajun and garlic seasoning.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Perfectly crispy and crunchy.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.00
Calamari

Calamari

$11.50

Rings and tentacles, hand cut, coated in flour and deep fried. Seasoned with our our cajun seasoning.

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$12.00

6 Raw Oysters

$14.00
12 Raw Oysters

12 Raw Oysters

$25.00
Baked Fella Oysters

Baked Fella Oysters

$18.00

Fried With Fries

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Classic southern fried catfish dipped in a seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection.

Butterfly Shrimp w/Fries

Butterfly Shrimp w/Fries

$12.49

Lightly hand breaded shrimp fried until golden and crispy. Seasoned with our cajun seasoning.

Chicken Strips w/Fries

$11.99

Kids Shrimp w/Fries

$7.49

Lightly hand breaded shrimp fried until golden and crispy.

Kids Chicken w/Fries

$7.49

Captains Choice

Shrimp & Garlic Noodles

Shrimp & Garlic Noodles

$15.99

Seafood

Half (lb) Shrimp

Half (lb) Shrimp

$9.99
Half (lb) Shrimp HEADS OFF

Half (lb) Shrimp HEADS OFF

$9.99
Shrimp (1 lb)

Shrimp (1 lb)

$15.00
Shrimp (1 lb) HEADS OFF

Shrimp (1 lb) HEADS OFF

$15.00
1.5 (lb) Shrimp

1.5 (lb) Shrimp

$24.99
Half (lb) Prawns

Half (lb) Prawns

$12.99

Shell on, deveined, headless.

Prawns (1 lb)

Prawns (1 lb)

$17.99

Shell on, deveined, headless.

Frozen Crawfish

Frozen Crawfish

$12.99
2lbs Frozen Crawfish w/corn

2lbs Frozen Crawfish w/corn

$25.98
Snow Crab Legs (2 Clusters)

Snow Crab Legs (2 Clusters)

$39.99

Half Snow (one cluster)

$20.99
Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$59.00
Clams

Clams

$13.00

Manila Clams

Mussels

Mussels

$13.00

New Zealand green mussels.

Lobster Tail

$15.99
King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$64.99Out of stock

Combos

Shrimp & Lobster

Shrimp & Lobster

$29.99

Lobster tail, half lb Shrimp, corn and sausage

Combo Mix

Combo Mix

$59.99

Shrimp, Mussels, Snow Crab and 2 corns

Lobster Combo

Lobster Combo

$84.99

2 Lobster Tails, Shrimp, Snow Crab, 2 corns and 2 sausages

Sides

Side Corn

$2.00

Side Sausages (3)

$3.99

Side Potatoes (3)

$2.99

Side Butter

$1.00

Rice

$3.50

Garlic Noodle

$6.99

Side Extra Sauce

$6.99

Extra Garlic

$1.00

Extra Cajun

$1.00

Butter and garlic

$1.50

Soda & Teas

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Thai Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade NA

$4.00

Mango Green Tea

$4.00

Green Tea Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Unsweetened Green Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Cocktails

Margarita

$9.00

Mango Tango

$10.00

Peach Tea

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

------Add Shot

$3.00

Michelada

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade COCKTAIL

$8.00

Beer

805

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Draft Pitcher

$22.00
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy seafood your way!

Website

Location

2878 Zinfandel Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Directions

