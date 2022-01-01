Restaurant header imageView gallery

FireHouse Gastro Park 321 W Main St

1,166 Reviews

$$

321 W Main St

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Dos XX

$5.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Wine

Sangria

$5.00

INDEED MENU

Quesadilla (Chicken)

$10.50

Pepper-jack cheese. Pico & sour cream on the side Chicken

Quesadilla (Pork)

$11.50

Pepper-jack cheese. Pico & sour cream on the side Pork

Quesadilla (Cheese)

$7.50

Pepper-jack cheese. Pico & sour cream on the side

Grilled Cheese (3 Cheese) w/Side

$7.25

Cheddar, pepperjack, & gouda on sourdough w/ mustard, choice of fries or chips

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$11.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Eat + Drink + Repeat

Location

321 W Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Directions

Gallery
FireHouse Gastro Park image
FireHouse Gastro Park image
FireHouse Gastro Park image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mercury Chophouse - Arlington - 2221 East Lamar Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
2221 East Lamar Boulevard Arlington, TX 76006
View restaurantnext
Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
orange star5.0 • 139
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd. Irving, TX 75060
View restaurantnext
Grits & Gravy
orange starNo Reviews
2100 N Hwy 360 Grand Prairie, TX 75050
View restaurantnext
Cartel Taco Bar - 506 East Division Street St. 150
orange starNo Reviews
506 East Division Street St. 150 Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurantnext
Traders Village #1
orange starNo Reviews
2602 Mayfield Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Trader's Village - Grand Prairie
orange starNo Reviews
2602 Mayfield Rd. Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Prairie

Salata - F - 111 - Grand Prairie
orange star4.6 • 1,167
3150 S State Highway 161 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001135 - Camp Wisdom
orange star4.5 • 249
3040 W Camp Wisdom Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Prairie
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston