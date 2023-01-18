Firehouse Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Firehouse Pizza - Bloomington 319-7153

98 Reviews

$$

1601 Morrissey Drive

Bloomington, IL 61704

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Meal Deal
Large NY Cheese Pizza
Large Thin Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

Bosco Sticks (3)

$5.99

Bosco Sticks (6)

$10.99

Breadsticks (12)

$7.49

Breadsticks (6)

$4.99
Cheesey Flat Sticks

Cheesey Flat Sticks

$7.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread (Full)

$7.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread (Half)

$4.49

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Fries

$3.49

Garlic Bread (Full)

$7.99

Garlic Bread (Half)

$4.49

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.99Out of stock

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

Side Sauce

$0.80

Desserts

Cinnamon Stix (6)

$4.99

Cinnamon Stix (12)

$7.49

Small Dessert Pizza

$7.99

Large Thin Dessert Pizza

$13.99

Large NY Handtossed Dessert Pizza

$13.99

Sweet Extinguisher

$7.49Out of stock

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Small BBQ Chicken

$12.99

BBQ sauce base, chicken, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella.

Small BLT

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella.

Small Cheeseburger

$13.99

Hamburger, onion, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella.

Small Cheeseburger Supreme

$14.99

Hamburger, onion, bacon, mustard, pickles, cheddar, mozzarella.

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Ranch sauce base, chicken, bacon.

Small Firehouse Delight

$13.99

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.

Small Four Cheese

$12.99

Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan.

Small Garlic

$12.99

Garlic butter base, mozzarella, first two toppings free.

Small Hawaiian

$12.99

Ham & pineapple.

Small Honey Badger

Small Honey Badger

$14.99

Honey/sriracha base, brown sugar, chicken, bacon, green pepper, peppadews, mozzarella, cheddar.

Small Hugo's Sriracha Dream

$14.99

Ranch/sriracha base, chicken, diced tomato, bacon, jalapeño, cheddar, mozzarella.

Small Mac Attack

$13.99

Garlic butter base, penne, bacon, jalapeño, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Parmesan.

Small Margarita

$12.99

Olive oil base, tomato slices, basil, mozzarella.

Small Meat Lovers

$14.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, hamburger.

Small Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Hot sauce base, chicken, bacon, mozzarella.

Small Firehouse Supreme

$14.99

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella.

Small Taco

$13.99

Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.

Small Teriyaki Stor Fry

$14.99

Teriyaki/garlic butter base, chicken, broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, pasta, provolone.

Small Vegan Pizza

$10.99

Vegan sauce & vegan cheese.

Small Veggie

$13.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, mozzarella, cheddar.

Small Veggie Supreme

$14.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, broccoli, cauliflower, mozzarella, cheddar.

Small Desert Pizza

$7.99

Mac N Cheese

$14.99

Large Thin Cheese Pizza

$17.62

Large Thin BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ sauce base, chicken, onion, jalapeño.

Large Thin BLT

$22.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella.

Large Thin Cheeseburger

$24.49

Hamburger, onion, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella.

Large Thin Cheeseburger Supreme

$26.49

Hamburger, onion, bacon, mustard, pickles, mozzarella, cheddar.

Large Thin Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.49

Ranch base, chicken, bacon.

Large Thin Firehouse Delight

$24.49

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.

Large Thin Four Cheese

$22.99

Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan.

Large Thin Garlic

$22.99

Garlic butter base, first two toppings free.

Large Thin Hawaiian

$22.99

Ham & Pineapple.

Large Thin Honey Badger

Large Thin Honey Badger

$26.49

Honey/Sriracha base, brown cone, bacon, green pepper, peppadews, mozzarella, cheddar.

Large Thin Hugo's Sriracha Dream

$26.49

Ranch/sriracha base, chicken, diced tomato, bacon, jalapeño, cheddar, mozzarella.

Large Thin Mac Attack

$24.49

Garlic butter base, penne, bacon, jalapeño, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Parmesan.

Large Thin Margarita

$22.99

Oleive oil base, tomato slices, basil, mozzarella.

Large Thin Meat Lovers

$26.49

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, hamburger.

Large Thin Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$24.49

Hot sauce base, chicken, bacon, mozzarella.

Large Thin Firehouse Supreme

$26.49

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella.

Large Thin Taco

$24.49

Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.

Large Thin Teriyaki Stir Fry

$26.49

Teriyaki/garlic butter base, chicken, broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, pasta, provolone.

Large Thin Vegan Pizza

$18.62

Vegan sauce & vegan cheese.

Large Thin Veggie

$24.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, mozzarella, cheddar.

Large Thin Veggie Supreme

$26.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, broccoli, cauliflower, mozzarella, cheddar.

Large Desert Pizza

$13.99

Mac N Cheese

$26.49

Large NY Cheese Pizza

$15.89

Large NY BBQ Chicken

$20.79

BBQ sauce base, chicken, onion, jalapeño.

Large NY BLT

$20.79

Large NY Cheeseburger

$22.99

Large NY Cheeseburger Supreme

$24.69

Hamburger, onion, bacon, mustard, pickles, mozzarella, cheddar.

Large NY Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Ranch base, chicken, bacon.

Large NY Firehouse Delight

$22.99

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.

Large NY Four Cheese

$20.79

Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan.

Large NY Garlic

$20.79

Garlic butter base, first two toppings free.

Large NY Hawaiian

$20.79

Ham & Pineapple.

Large NY Honey Badger

$24.69

Honey/Sriracha base, brown cone, bacon, green pepper, peppadews, mozzarella, cheddar.

Large NY Hugo's Sriracha Dream

$24.69

Ranch/sriracha base, chicken, diced tomato, bacon, jalapeño, cheddar, mozzarella.

Large NY Mac Attack

$22.99

Garlic butter base, penne, bacon, jalapeño, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Parmesan.

Large NY Margarita

$20.79

Oleive oil base, tomato slices, basil, mozzarella.

Large NY Meat Lovers

$24.69

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, hamburger.

Large NY Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Hot sauce base, chicken, bacon, mozzarella.

Large NY Firehouse Supreme

$24.69

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, mozzarella.

Large NY Taco

$22.99

Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.

Large NY Teriyaki Stir Fry

$24.69

Large NY Vegan Pizza

$17.89

Vegan sauce & vegan cheese.

Large NY Veggie

$22.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, mozzarella, cheddar.

Large NY Veggie Supreme

$24.69

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, broccoli, cauliflower, mozzarella, cheddar.

Large NY Dessert

$12.99

Mac N Cheese

$24.69

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.49

Gluten Free Bacon Ranch

$17.79

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$16.39

BBQ sauce base, chicken, onion, jalapeño.

Gluten Free BLT

$16.39

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella.

Gluten Free Cheeseburger

$17.79

Gluten Free Cheeseburger Supreme

$17.79

Hamburger, onion, bacon, mustard, pickles, mozzarella, cheddar.

Gluten Free Firehouse Delight

$16.39

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.

Gluten Free Firehouse Supreme

$17.79

Gluten Free Four Cheese

$16.39

Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan.

Gluten Free Garlic

$16.39

Garlic butter base, first two toppings free.

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$16.39

Gluten Free Hugo's Sriracha Dream

$19.19

Gluten Free Mac Attack

$19.19

Gluten Free Margarita

$16.39

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$19.19

Gluten Free Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$17.79

Gluten Free Taco

$17.79

Gluten Free Teriyaki Stir Fry

$19.19

Gluten Free Vegan Pizza

$14.59

Gluten Free Veggie

$17.79

Gluten Free Veggie Supreme

$19.19

Gluten Free Honey Badger

$19.19

Honey/Sriracha base, brown cone, bacon, green pepper, peppadews, mozzarella, cheddar.

Gluten Free Mac N Cheese

$19.19

Salads

Small dinner Salad

$3.49

Family Size Salad

$6.99

Chef Salad

$7.99

Garden Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Slices/Slice Combos

Cheese Slice

$3.99

Pepperoni Slice

$4.99

Slice N Drink Combo

$6.49

2 Slice N Drink Combo

$9.99

Specials

One Large one free topping pizza plus 2 free sides.

Family Meal Deal

$24.99

2 Lg Single Topping Pizzas for 12.99 each

$25.98

Wings

6 Wings

$8.49

12 Wings

$15.49

18 Wings

$21.99

6 Boneless

$7.49

12 Boneless

$13.49

18 Boneless

$18.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the Bloomington-Normal area since 2009, Firehouse is a Central IL favorite!

Location

1601 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704

Directions

Gallery
Firehouse Pizza image
Firehouse Pizza image

Map
