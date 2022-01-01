Firehouse Pizza imageView gallery

Firehouse Pizza - Normal 808-1597

184 Reviews

$$

107 E Beaufort St

Normal, IL 61761

Popular Items

XL Thin Cheese Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza
Large Thin Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

Bosco Sticks (3)

$5.99

Default Description

Bosco Sticks (6)

$10.99

Breadsticks (6)

$4.99

Breadsticks (12)

$7.49

Garlic Cheese Bread (half)

$4.49

Garlic Cheese Bread (full)

$7.99

Cheesey Flat Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Fries

$3.49

Garlic Bread (half)

$3.49

Garlic Bread (full)

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Tater Kegs

$8.49

Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Our house-made dough topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Small BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Small BLT

$12.99

Small Cheeseburger

$13.99

Small Cheeseburger Supreme

$14.99

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Small Firehouse Delight

$13.99

Small Four Cheese

$12.99

Small Garlic

$12.99

Small Hawaiian

$12.99

Small Honey Badger

$14.99

Small Hugo's Sriracha Dream

$14.99

Small Mac Attack

$13.99

Small Margarita

$12.99

Small Meat Lovers

$14.99

Small Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Small Firehouse Supreme

$14.99

Small Taco

$13.99

Small Vegan Pizza

$10.99

Small Veggie

$13.99

Small Veggie Supreme

$14.99

Small Mac And Cheese

$14.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.67

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Medium BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Medium BLT

$17.99

Medium Cheeseburger

$18.99

Medium Cheeseborger Supreme

$20.49

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

Medium Firehouse Delight

$18.99

Medium Four Cheese

$17.99

Medium Garlic

$17.99

Medium Hawaiian

$17.99

Medium Honey Badger

$20.49

Medium Hugo's Sriracha Dream

$20.49

Medium Mac Attack

$18.99

Medium Margarita

$17.99

Medium Meat Lovers

$20.49

Medium Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Medium Firehouse Supreme

$20.49

Medium Taco

$18.99

Medium Vegan Pizza

$14.49

Medium Veggie

$18.99

Medium Veggie Supreme

$20.49

Medium Mac And Cheese

$20.49

Large Thin Cheese Pizza

$17.62

Large Thin Chicken Alfredo

$22.99

Large Thin BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Large Thin BLT

$22.99

Large Thin Cheeseburger

$24.49

Large Thin Cheeseburger Supreme

$26.49

Large Thin Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.49

Large Thin Firehouse Delight

$24.49

Large Thin Four Cheese

$22.99

Large Thin Garlic

$22.99

Large Thin Hawaiian

$22.99

Large Honey Badger

$26.49

Large Thin Hugo's Sriracha Dream

$26.49

Large Thin Mac Attack

$24.49

Large Thin Margarita

$22.99

Large Thin Meat Lovers

$26.49

Large Thin Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$24.49

Large Thin Firehouse Supreme

$26.49

Large Thin Taco

$24.49

Large Thin Vegan Pizza

$18.62

Large Thin Veggie

$24.49

Large Thin Veggie Supreme

$26.49

Large Mac And Chees

$26.49

XL Thin Cheese Pizza

$20.46

XL Thin BBQ Chicken

$26.49

XL Thin Chikn Fredo

$26.49

XL Thin BLT

$26.49

XL Thin CBR

$27.99

XL Thin Cheeseburger

$27.99

XL Thin Cheeseburger Supreme

$28.99

XL Thin Firehouse Delight

$27.99

XL Thin Supreme

$28.99

XL Thin Four Cheese Pizza

$26.49

XL Thin Garlic

$26.49

XL Thin Hawaiian

$26.49

XL Thin Mac Attack

$27.99

XL Thin Hugo's Dream

$28.99

XL Thin Margarita

$26.49

XL Thin Meat Lovers

$28.99

XL Thin Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$27.99

XL Thin Taco

$27.99

XL Thin Vegan

$21.46

XL Thin Veggie

$27.99

XL Thin Veggie Supreme

$28.99

XL Honey Badger

$28.99

XL Mac And Cheese

$28.99

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$13.67

Gluten Freee Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Gluten Free BLT

$17.99

Gluten Free Cheeseburger

$18.99

Gluten Free Cheeseburger Supreme

$20.49

Gluten Free Bacon Ranch

$18.99

Gluten Free Firehouse Delight

$18.99

Gluten Free Four Cheese

$17.99

Gluten Free Garlic

$17.99

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$17.99

Gluten Free Honey Badger

$20.49

Gluten Free Hugo's Sriracha Dream

$20.49

Gluten Free Mac Attack

$18.99

Gluten Free Margarita

$17.99

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$20.49

Gluten Free Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Gluten Free Firehouse Supreme

$20.49

Gluten Free Taco

$18.99

Gluten Free Vegan Pizza

$14.67

Gluten Free Veggie

$18.99

Gluten Free Veggie Supreme

$20.49

Large NY Cheese Pizza

$17.62

Large N Y Chikn Fredo

$22.99

Large NY BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Large NY BLT

$22.99

Large NY Cheeseburger

$24.49

Large NY Cheeseburger Supreme

$26.49

Large NY Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.49

Large NY Firehouse Delight

$24.49

Large NY Four Cheese

$22.99

Large NY Garlic

$22.99

Large NY Hawaiian

$22.99

Large NY Honey Badger

$26.49

Large NY Hugo's Sriracha Dream

$26.49

Large NY Mac Attack

$24.49

Large NY Margarita

$22.99

Large NY Meat Lovers

$26.49

Large NY Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$24.49

Large NY Firehouse Supreme

$26.49

Large NY Taco

$24.49

Large NY Vegan Pizza

$18.62

Large NY Veggie

$24.49

Large NY Veggie Supreme

$26.49

Large Ny Mac And Cheese

$26.49

XL NY Cheese

$18.49

XL NY Chicken Alfredo

$26.49

XL NY BBQ Chicken

$24.39

XL NY BLT

$24.39

XL NY Cheeseburger

$26.49

XL NY Cheeseburger Supreme

$26.99

XL NY Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.49

XL NY Delight

$26.49

XL NY Four Cheese

$24.39

XL NY Garlic

$24.39

XL NY Hawaiian

$24.39

XL NY Honey Badger

$26.99

XL NY Hugo's Sriracha Dream

$26.99

XL NY Mac Attack

$26.49

XL NY Margarita

$24.39

XL NY Meat Lovers

$26.99

XL NY Spicy Buff

$26.49

XL NY Supreme

$26.99

XL NY Taco

$26.49

XL NY Terriyaki Stir Fry

$26.99

XLNY Vegan

$20.49

XL NY Veggie

$26.49

XL NY Veggie Supreme

$26.99

XL NY Mac And Cheese

$28.99

Wings

6 Wings

$8.49

12 Wings

$15.49

18 Wings

$21.99

6 Bonless

$7.49

12 Bonless

$13.49

18 Boneless

$18.99

Entrees

Build Your Own Calzone

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$9.99

Cheeseburger Calzone

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$9.99

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo Zone

$9.99

BYO Pasta Bowl

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bowl

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Bowl

$9.99

Four Cheese Pasta Bowl

$9.99

Sausage Marinara Pasta Bowl

$9.99

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$9.29

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Spicy Sicilian Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.99

Salads

Small Dinner Salad

$3.49

Family Size Salad

$6.99

Garden Salad

$7.99

Chef Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Salad Bar w/meal

Salad Bar w/meal
$3.99

Unlimited Salad Bar

Unlimited Salad Bar
$6.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Stix (6)

$4.99

Cinnamon Stix (12)

$7.49

Sweet Extinguisher For Dine In Only

$7.49

Small Dessert Pizza

$7.99

Large NY Dessert Pizza

$13.99

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Fountain Drink

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Kids drink

$1.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Soda Pitcher

$7.99

Take Out/Delivery Special

Takeout/Delivery Special

$24.99

MONDAY

Smirnoff

$3.50

New Amstrerdam

$3.50

Kettle One

$3.50

Tommy Bahama Cucumber

$3.50

Lelekoi Spec

$4.00

312 Spec

$3.50

La Fin Du Monde Sp

$5.50

Flanders Red Spec

$4.00

Here Gose Spec

$4.00

Angry O Spec

$3.00

First Crush Spec

$5.00

All Day Spec

$5.00

Stone IPA Spec

$4.00

Stone Delish Sp

$4.00

Cast Iron Brown Sp

$4.00

Rubeas Spec

$4.00

Lovegun Spec

$4.00

Omission Spec

$4.00

Stiegl Radler Sp

$5.00

White Claw Cherry Sp

$3.50

White Claw Mango Sp

$3.50

TUESDAY

4.50$ L.I Iced Tea

$4.50

WEDNESDAY

Whisky

$2.00

Rum

$2.00

Gin

$2.00

Vodka

$2.00

Tequila

$2.00

THURSDAY

$3 Miller Lite

$3.00

$3 Budlight

$3.00

FRIDAY

Green Tea

$3.00

SATURDAY

Vegas Bomb

$3.00

SUNDAY

$3.50 Flavored Vodka

$3.50

$3 Orange Dreamsicle

$3.00

2$ Well Special

$2.00

$3 Domestic Drafts

$3.00

$3 Green Tea

$3.00

$3 White Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Firehouse Pizza and Pub in Uptown Normal!

Location

107 E Beaufort St, Normal, IL 61761

Directions

Gallery
Firehouse Pizza image

