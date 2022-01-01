Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firehouse Quick Stop

6175 Highway 150 East

Denver, NC 28037

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Pizza
15" Pizza
Loaded Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon

Appetizers

Loaded Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon

Loaded Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon

$5.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks (12)

$10.99
Appetizer Onion Rings

Appetizer Onion Rings

$4.25
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.50

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.00
Fried Mushrooms (1/2 pound)

Fried Mushrooms (1/2 pound)

$6.99
Cheese Bread 8"

Cheese Bread 8"

$6.50
Cheese Bread 12"

Cheese Bread 12"

$8.50
Cheese Bread 15"

Cheese Bread 15"

$11.25
Cheese Bread 18"

Cheese Bread 18"

$14.25

Extra Sauce

Large Ranch 16oz

$3.25

Fireproof Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Over 2 cups of Buffalo chicken dip, fit to share and served with fresh-made garlic pita mini's.

Limited Time Oven Roasted Wings 10

Limited Time Oven Roasted Wings 10

$11.99

Oven roasted to perfection and seasoned with our special blend dry- rub. Served with a side of BBQ or House Made Ranch.

Limited Time Oven Roasted Wings 15

Limited Time Oven Roasted Wings 15

$15.99

6oz Pretzel

$6.50Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$6.25

Large size with cheese, tomatoes, and croutons.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.99

Large size with cheese, tomatoes, and diced ham.

Antipasta Salad

Antipasta Salad

$12.99

Large size with cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, green bell pepper, onions, banana peppers, green olives, pepperoni, and diced ham.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Large size with cheese, tomatoes, green bell pepper, onions, and one grilled chicken breast.

Firehouse Favorites

Hot Dog

$2.50

Please specify your desired toppings.

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

About 4-5 tenders (depending on size)

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$9.99

Comes with sausage and cheese on top.

Baked Lasagna

$11.99

Spaghetti & Marinara

$7.99

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.99
15 Wings

15 Wings

$22.49

Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$11.00

15 Boneless Wings

$15.99

Handhelds

If toppings are selected please select ALL that you would like on the item or it will come standard as described.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Ham and Provolone on 8" bun. Regularly comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo unless specified.

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Meat is cooked with onions and bell peppers, comes with provolone and mayo on 8" bun.

Chicken and Bacon Melt

$9.50

Two grilled breasts with bacon strips and provolone on 8" bun. Regularly comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo unless specified.

Italian Sub

$8.50

Ham, salami, and provolone on an 8" bun. Regularly comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, and mayo unless specified.

Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$7.99

Served default "open faced" on 8" sub bun with pizza sauce and choice of 3 toppings.

Hamburger

$5.50

Regularly comes with ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Regularly comes with ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

Regularly comes with ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.

Double Cheeseburger

$9.49

Regularly comes with ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.

Make it a COMBO (side and drink)

$3.00

12" Cheese Calzone

12" Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Comes with pizza sauce inside and cheese regularly, please specify toppings if desired. Served with a side of pizza sauce.

15" Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Comes with pizza sauce inside and cheese regularly, please specify toppings if desired. Served with a side of pizza sauce.

Stromboli

$9.50

Comes with sliced ham, pepperoni, cheese, and sauce inside. Please specify additional toppings if desired.

Little Fireman's Menu

Kid 6" Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Kid 6" Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kid Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$4.99

Kid Baked Spahgetti

$5.99

Kid Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kid Hot Dog

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Drink- Fruit Shoot Berry

$1.00

Sides

Fries

$1.99

Onion Rings

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Small Chips

$1.89

Reg Chips

Extra Sauce

Large Ranch 16oz

$3.25

Cup soup

$2.49

Bowl soup

$4.99

Desserts

Choc Lava Cake

$4.99Out of stock
Cinnaballs & Icing (6)

Cinnaballs & Icing (6)

$3.99

Cinnaballs & Icing (12)

$5.99

8" Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.99

Pizza

8" Pizza

$7.00

12" Pizza

$9.00

15" Pizza

$14.25

18" Pizza

$18.25

26" Pizza

$27.50

29" Pizza

$31.00

12" Cauliflower

$12.99

Plant based, gluten friendly!

Specialties

ANY substitutions/additions will be charged accordingly

Redline

Comes with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Bacon

Quint

Quint

Supreme it- pepperoni, sausage, green bell pepper, onions, and black olives

Smokejumper

Smokejumper

Buffalo sauce base and buffalo chicken-topped with a ranch drizzle.

Ahi

Hawaiian style-pineapple and ham

Ladder Monkey

Veggie lovers- onions, green bell peppers, banana peppers, and tomatoes

Extinguisher

Garlic butter base with tomatoes and onions, topped with oregano.

The Chief

ALL 15 of our toppings on one pizza!

Beverages

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.19

2 Liter Soda

$3.19

Bottled Water

$1.49

KIDS Fruit Shoot Berry

$1.00

Home Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.69

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.25

togo cups

$0.10

Lipton Peach Tea

$2.69

18" Pizza

18" Party Pack

$23.99

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Family owed, family friendly Pizza and more for dining in, take-out, or delivery!

6175 Highway 150 East, Denver, NC 28037

