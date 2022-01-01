Firehouse Quick Stop & Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5872 OH-140, Wheelersburg, OH 45694
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant - New Boston
No Reviews
4623 Gallia Street New Boston, OH 45662
View restaurant