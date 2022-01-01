Firehouse Quick Stop & Pizza imageView gallery

Firehouse Quick Stop & Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

5872 OH-140

Wheelersburg, OH 45694

Wings

5 Traditional Wings

$7.99

10 Traditional Wings

$14.99

15 Traditional Wings

$19.99

20 Traditional Wings

$24.99

25 Traditional Wings

$29.99

8 Boneless Wings

$7.99

16 Boneless Wings

$14.99

24 Boneless Wings

$19.99

32 Boneless Wings

$29.99

40 Boneless Wings

$34.99

Salads

House Salad

$3.99

Chef Salad

$5.49

Antipasta Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.75

Loaded Fries

$4.75

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.49

Onion Rings

$3.99

Pepper Jack Cheese Bites

$3.99

Corn Dog

$1.50

Garlic Bread

$1.49

Cheese Garlic Bread

$4.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.99Out of stock

Firehouse Favorites

Footers

$2.50

Hot Dog

$1.50

Baked Spaghetti Dinner

$9.99

Lasagna

$9.99

3 Chicken Tender Basket

$6.99

3 Chicken Tenders

$4.49

Subs

Veggie Sub

$6.99

Italian Sub

$7.49

Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.49

Steak Sub

$7.49

Stromboli

$7.49

Firehouse Steak Sub

$7.99

Pizza Bread

$7.49

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99

Philly Cheese Steak Combo

$10.50

Big Burgers & Combos

Hamburger

$4.80

Combo Hamburger

$6.95

Cheeseburger

$4.95

Combo Cheeseburger

$7.10

Double Cheeseburger

$7.49

Combo Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.50

Combo Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.75

Joey Burger

$6.99

Combo Joey Burger

$9.25

Hook & Ladder Burger

$7.50

Combo Hook & Laddar

$10.49

Sandwiches

Beef BBQ Sandwich

$4.25

Sloppy Joe

$2.99

Fish Tail

$4.99

Chicken Bacon Melt

$5.95

Calzones

12" Calzone

$6.75

15" Calzone

$10.25

Cheese Sticks

8" Cheesestick

$6.50

12" Cheesestick

$8.50

15" Cheesestick

$11.75

18" Cheesestick

$14.25

Desserts

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.09

Brownie Cookie

$1.09

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.09

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.09

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.95

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.75

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

8" Pan Cookie

$4.99

8" Pizzas

8" Cheese Pizza

$7.00

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

8" BLT

$9.00

8" Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

8" BBQ Chicken

$9.00

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese

$9.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

12" BLT

$12.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$12.00

15" Pizzas

15" Cheese

$14.25

15" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.75

15" BLT

$17.75

15" Buffalo Chicken

$17.75

15" BBQ Chicken

$17.75

18" Pizzas

18" Cheese

$18.25

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.25

18" BLT

$22.25

18" Buffalo Chicken

$22.25

18" BBQ Chicken

$22.25

Party Pack

$23.99

26" Pizzas

26" Cheese Pizza

$27.50

26" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$35.50

26" BLT

$35.50

26" Buffalo Chicken

$35.50

26" BBQ Chicken

$35.50

29" Pizzas

29" Cheese

$31.00

29" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$40.00

29" BLT

$40.00

29" Buffalo Chicken

$40.00

29" BBQ Chicken

$40.00

Medium Foutain

Medium Fountain Coke

$1.99

Medium Fountain Diet Coke

$1.99

Medium Fountain Cherry Coke

$1.99

Medium Fountain Lemonade

$1.99

Medium Fountain Root Beer

$1.99

Large Fountain

Large Fountain Coke

$2.29

Large Fountain Diet Coke

$2.29

Large Fountain Cherry Coke

$2.29

Large Fountain Lemonade

$2.29

Large Fountain Root Beer

$2.29

Canned Soda

Kids Cool Aid

$1.00

Bottled Water

$0.99

Can Mountain Dew

$1.00

Can Diet Mountain Dew

$1.00

Can Pepsi

$1.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Can 7 Up

$1.00

Can A&W Root Beer

$1.00

Can Diet 7 Up

$1.00

Can Diet A&W Root Beer

$1.00

Can Coke

$1.00

Can Diet Coke

$1.00

Can Sprite

$1.00

Bottled Soda

Bottle Sprite

$1.99

Bottle Mountain Dew

$1.99

Bottle Diet Mountain Dew

$1.99

Bottle Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Bottle Orange Crush

$1.99

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.39

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.39

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.39

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$2.39

2 Liter Diet Mountain Dew

$2.39

2 Liter Coke

$2.39

2 Liter Root Beer

$2.39

2 Liter Sprite

$2.39

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.39

Small Chips

Small Classic Lay's

$0.86

Small Lay's BBQ

$0.86

Small Lay's Salt & Vinegar

$0.86

Small Lay's Sour Cream & Onion

$0.86

Small Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

$0.86

Small Funyons

$0.86

Small Doritos Nacho Cheese

$0.86

Small Doritos Ranch

$0.86

Small Frito Original

$0.86

Small Frito Chili Cheese

$0.86

Small Munchies

$0.86

Small Cheetos

$0.86

Small Spicy Nacho Doritos

$0.86

Large Chips

Large Honey BBQ Chips

$4.29

Large Sour Cream and Onion

$4.29

Large FIRE chips

$4.29

Large Dill Pickle

$4.99Out of stock

Large Funyuns

$4.99Out of stock

Large Regular

$4.29

Large Ripples

$4.29

Large BBQ

$4.29

Large Lay's Sour Cream & Onion

$4.99Out of stock

Large Salt & Vinegar

$4.29

Large Santitos Chips

$2.00

Large Doritos Ranch

$4.99

Large Doritos Nacho Cheese

$4.99

Large Puffcorn

$2.00

Large Munchies

$2.29

Large Honey BBQ Chips (Copy)

$4.29

Grocery

12pk. Hot Dog Buns

$2.89

12pk. Hamburger Buns

$2.89

Bread

$2.89

Peanuts

$0.59

2 Peanuts

$1.00

Sunflower Seeds

$0.69

2 Sunflower Seeds

$1.09

Ice Cream Case

Push Up Pop

$1.29

Dibs

$2.89

Twix

$2.29

Snickers

$2.78

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.89

Crunch Bar

$1.89

Drumstick Pint

$2.99

Drumstick 4.6oz

$1.99

Ice/Propane

Small Ice

$2.50

Large Ice

$4.79

Propane Refill

$19.99

Propane Tank

$49.99

Hand Dipped

1 Scoop

$1.95

2 Scoop

$2.75

3 Scoop

$3.50

MONDAY

Ham & Cheese, SM chips, Drink

$7.99

TUESDAY

Double Cb Combo

$9.99

WEDNESDAY

Buy 1 Footer Get 1 Half Off

$3.75

THURSDAY

12" Calzone Combo

$9.99

FRIDAY

Baked Spaghetti Dinner

$7.99

12" 2 Topping Pizza

12" 2 Item Pizza

$9.99
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5872 OH-140, Wheelersburg, OH 45694

Directions

Gallery
Firehouse Quick Stop & Pizza image

Map
