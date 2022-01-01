Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Firehouse Subs

2,811 Reviews

$

5077 Lankershim Blvd

Unit C

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Order Again

Sunrise Counter Menu

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Cheese Burger

$5.99

Sunrise Burger

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich

$6.99

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Shelby Dog

$7.99

French Fries

$3.49

Raptor Fries

$5.29

Side of Eggs

$3.49

Tater Tots

$3.49

Cesar Salad

$5.99

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Bottles Drinks

$1.99

Monster Energy

$2.99

Chips

$1.25

Brownie

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Steak and Cheese Subs

$8.99+

Chicken tenders

$9.99

Wings

$9.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Chicken

8pc

$7.99

16pc

$14.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

5077 Lankershim Blvd, Unit C, North Hollywood, CA 91601

Firehouse Subs image
Firehouse Subs image

