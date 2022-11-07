Fireman Derek's Bakeshop - Wynwood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Former Miami firefighter and Division-I football player, pie-lover, and dessert extraordinaire, Derek Kaplan, baked up our award-winning shop from scratch. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop focuses on bringing big flavors and big smiles to all of our customers. An integral part of the Miami community, Fireman Derek’s goods are made fresh daily to ensure the highest quality product. Our goal is to continue sharing the joys of baking with every customer, sweetening the memories for years to come.
Location
2545 North Miami Ave Bay 1, Miami, FL 33127
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant