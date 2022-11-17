- Home
- /
- Lake Villa
- /
- Chicken
- /
- Firenza Pizza - Lindenhurst, IL
Firenza Pizza Lindenhurst, IL
No reviews yet
616 North Bridgeport Ter.
Unit A
Lindenhurst, IL 60046
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Online Specials
Family Packs
1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Large Original Crust Foundation Pizza + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 1 Whole Original Crust Cinnamon Pie + 2 liter Soda
Cheap Date
1 Large Original Crust Heart 2 topping pizza + 1 Whole Dessert Pie
Movie Night
1 Original Crust Large 2-Topping Pizza + 6 Wings + 1 Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 2 liter Soda
The Big Cheese
1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Whole Big Daddy Mac Pasta + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread
Pizza
Large Three Little Pigs
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Sausage + Bacon
Large 1 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping
Large 2 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Large Say Cheese
Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese
Large The Brick
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
Large White Shroom
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
Large Smokin' Hot
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
Large Bad Hunter
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Large Big Kahuna
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
Large Queen Margherita
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic
Large Fire Bird
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
Large Chipotle Chicken
Large Firenza
Large Italian Beef
firenza oil base + mozzarella + Italian beef + Italian sausage + gardinari peppers
Whole 1 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + 1 topping
Whole 2 Topping Pizza
Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping
Whole Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Whole Say Cheese
Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese
Whole Three Little Pigs
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Salami + Bacon
Whole The Brick
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper
Whole White Shroom
White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic
Whole Smokin Hot
Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch
Whole Bad Hunter
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Whole Big Kahuna
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion
Whole Queen Margherita
Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic
Whole Fire Bird
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
Whole Chipotle Chicken
Whole Firenza
Whole Italian Beef
firenza oil base + mozzarella + Italian beef + Italian sausage + gardinari peppers
Pasta
Whole 1 Topping Pasta
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping
Whole 2 Topping Pasta
Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings
Whole Million Dollar Pasta
Penne Pasta + Red Sauce + White Sauce + Meatballs + Italian Sausage + Mozzarella + Ricotta + Red Onion
Whole El Fredo
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Chopped Garlic
Whole Big Daddy Mac
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Parmesan + Mozzarella + Bacon
Whole Wicked VooDoo
Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper
Whole Build Your Own Pasta
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Salad
Whole King Caesar
Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing
Whole Pasta Salata Verde
Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto
Whole Health Nut
Spring Mix + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette
Whole Greek
Arugula + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta
Whole Build Your Own Salad
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Halfzie King Caesar
Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing
Halfzie Pasta Salata Verde
Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto
Halfzie Health Nut
Arugula + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette
Halfzie Greek
Arugula + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta
Halfzie Build Your Own Salad
Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.
Oven Baked Wings
Beverage
😈Do Not Click❌
Large Pork Malone
Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle
Whole Pork Malone
Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle
Large Pineapple Express
Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle
Whole Pineapple Express
Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle
Large Mac N Cheese
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon
Whole Mac N Cheese
Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon
Large CBD
White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Dorito
Whole CBD
White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Dorito
Whole Notorious BLT
Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch
Halfzie Notorious BLT
Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch
Pizza Catering
Pasta Catering
Salad Catering
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza Like Never Before
616 North Bridgeport Ter., Unit A, Lindenhurst, IL 60046