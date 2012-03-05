Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firenza Pizza Secaucus, NJ

No reviews yet

700 Plaza Drive

Unit 0112B

Seacaucus, NJ 07094

Online Specials

Amazing Specials for ONLINE ONLY
Family Packs

Family Packs

$39.99

1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Large Original Crust Foundation Pizza + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 1 Whole Original Crust Cinnamon Pie + 2 liter Soda

Cheap Date

Cheap Date

$14.99

1 Large Original Crust Heart 2 topping pizza + 1 Whole Dessert Pie

Movie Night

Movie Night

$24.99

1 Original Crust Large 2-Topping Pizza + 6 Wings + 1 Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 2 liter Soda

The Big Cheese

The Big Cheese

$19.99

1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Whole Big Daddy Mac Pasta + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread

Pizza

Large Three Little Pigs

Large Three Little Pigs

$17.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Sausage + Bacon

Large 1 Topping Pizza

Large 1 Topping Pizza

$14.49

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping

Large 2 Topping Pizza

Large 2 Topping Pizza

$15.99

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping

Large Build Your Own Pizza

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$18.99

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Large Say Cheese

$11.45

Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese

Large The Brick

$17.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper

Large White Shroom

Large White Shroom

$17.99

White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic

Large Smokin' Hot

$17.99

Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch

Large Bad Hunter

Large Bad Hunter

$17.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto

Large Big Kahuna

$17.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion

Large Queen Margherita

$17.99

Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic

Large Fire Bird

$17.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch

Large Chipotle Chicken

$17.99

Large Firenza

$17.99
Whole 1 Topping Pizza

Whole 1 Topping Pizza

$8.49

Your choice of crust + sauce + 1 topping

Whole 2 Topping Pizza

Whole 2 Topping Pizza

$9.49

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping

Whole Build Your Own Pizza

Whole Build Your Own Pizza

$11.49

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Whole Say Cheese

$6.45

Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese

Whole Three Little Pigs

Whole Three Little Pigs

$10.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Salami + Bacon

Whole The Brick

Whole The Brick

$10.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper

Whole White Shroom

Whole White Shroom

$10.49

White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic

Whole Smokin Hot

$10.49

Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch

Whole Bad Hunter

Whole Bad Hunter

$10.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto

Whole Big Kahuna

$10.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion

Whole Queen Margherita

$10.49

Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic

Whole Fire Bird

$10.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch

Whole Chipotle Chicken

$10.49

Whole Firenza

$10.49
Halfzie 1 Topping Pizza

Halfzie 1 Topping Pizza

$5.74

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping

Halfzie 2 Topping Pizza

Halfzie 2 Topping Pizza

$6.49

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping

Halfzie Build Your Own Pizza

Halfzie Build Your Own Pizza

$7.99

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Halfzie Say Cheese

$4.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella

Halfzie Three Little Pigs

$6.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Salami + Bacon

Halfzie The Brick

$6.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper

Halfzie White Shroom

$6.99

White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic

Halfzie Smokin' Hot

$6.99

Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch

Halfzie Bad Hunter

$6.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto

Halfzie Big Kahuna

$6.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion

Halfzie Queen Margherita

$6.99

Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic

Halfzie Fire Bird

$6.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch

Halfzie Chipotle Chicken

$6.99

Halfzie Firenza

$6.99

Pasta

Whole 1 Topping Pasta

Whole 1 Topping Pasta

$8.49

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping

Whole 2 Topping Pasta

Whole 2 Topping Pasta

$9.49

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings

Whole Million Dollar Pasta

Whole Million Dollar Pasta

$8.49

Penne Pasta + Red Sauce + White Sauce + Meatballs + Italian Sausage + Mozzarella + Ricotta + Red Onion

Whole El Fredo

Whole El Fredo

$8.49

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Chopped Garlic

Whole Big Daddy Mac

Whole Big Daddy Mac

$8.49

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Parmesan + Mozzarella + Bacon

Whole Wicked VooDoo

Whole Wicked VooDoo

$8.49

Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper

Whole Build Your Own Pasta

Whole Build Your Own Pasta

$11.49

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Halfzie 1 Topping Pasta

Halfzie 1 Topping Pasta

$5.74

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping

Halfzie 2 Topping Pasta

Halfzie 2 Topping Pasta

$6.49

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings

Halfzie Million Dollar Pasta

Halfzie Million Dollar Pasta

$6.99

Penne Pasta + Red Sauce + White Sauce + Meatballs + Italian Sausage + Mozzarella + Ricotta + Red Onion

Halfzie El Fredo

Halfzie El Fredo

$6.99

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Chopped Garlic

Halfzie Big Daddy Mac

Halfzie Big Daddy Mac

$6.99

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Parmesan + Mozzarella + Bacon

Halfzie Wicked VooDoo

Halfzie Wicked VooDoo

$6.99

Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper

Halfzie Build Your Own Pasta

Halfzie Build Your Own Pasta

$7.99

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Salad

Whole King Caesar

Whole King Caesar

$8.99

Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Whole Pasta Salata Verde

Whole Pasta Salata Verde

$8.99

Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto

Whole Health Nut

Whole Health Nut

$8.99

Spring Mix + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette

Whole Greek

Whole Greek

$8.99

Arugula + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta

Whole Build Your Own Salad

Whole Build Your Own Salad

$9.99

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Halfzie King Caesar

Halfzie King Caesar

Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Halfzie Pasta Salata Verde

Halfzie Pasta Salata Verde

$6.99

Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto

Halfzie Health Nut

Halfzie Health Nut

$6.99

Arugula + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette

Halfzie Greek

Halfzie Greek

$6.99

Arugula + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta

Halfzie Build Your Own Salad

Halfzie Build Your Own Salad

$6.99

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Oven Baked Wings

Side Chicks - 6 Count

$6.99

Side Chicks - 13 Count

$13.99

Side Chicks - 20 Count

$19.99

Side Chicks - 50 Count

$49.99

Goodies

Whole Cinnamon Pie

$5.99

Whole Nutella Banana

$5.99

Whole Cheesy Bread

$5.99

Halfzie Cinnamon Pie

$3.99

Halfzie Nutella Banana

$3.99

Halfzie Cheesy Bread

$3.99

Beverage

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.49
2 liter

2 liter

$4.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

😈Do Not Click❌

Underground Menu

Large Pork Malone

$17.99

Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle

Whole Pork Malone

$10.49

Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle

Large Pineapple Express

$17.99

Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle

Whole Pineapple Express

$10.49

Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle

Large Mac N Cheese

$17.99

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon

Whole Mac N Cheese

$10.49

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon

Large CBD

$17.99

White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Dorito

Whole CBD

$10.49

White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Dorito

Whole Notorious BLT

$6.99

Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch

Halfzie Notorious BLT

$4.99

Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch

Pizza Catering

Pizza Party Foundations

$149.00

Pizza Party Classics

$89.00

Pasta Catering

Big Daddy Mac Platter

$75.00

El Fredo Platter

$75.00

Million Dollar Platter

$75.00

Wicked Voodoo Platter

$75.00

Salad Catering

King Caesar Platter

$40.00

Health Nut Platter

$55.00

Pasta Salata Verde Platter

$55.00

Greek Platter

$55.00

Wing Catering

Wings (25 Piece)

$25.00

Wings (50 Piece)

$50.00

Wings (100 Piece)

$90.00

Beverage Catering

Pepsi - 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Pepsi - 2 Liter

$3.99

Sierra Mist - 2 Liter

$3.99

Dr Pepper - 2 Liter

$3.99

Coke - 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Coke - 2 Liter

$3.99

Sprite - 2 Liter

$3.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Like Never Before

Website

Location

700 Plaza Drive, Unit 0112B, Seacaucus, NJ 07094

Directions

Gallery
Firenza Pizza image
Firenza Pizza image
Firenza Pizza image

