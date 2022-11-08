Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Italian

Firenza Pizza Los Angeles, CA

690 Reviews

$$

300 S Grand Ave

STE LP 160

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Order Again

Online Specials

Amazing Specials for ONLINE ONLY

Charcuterie Board

$89.99

Includes: Prosciutto, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Bread, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichokes, Pesto, Hot Honey, Ovalini, Craisins, Basil, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Kalamata Olives, Brie, Fig Jam, Dried Apricots, Mixed Nuts. And an Authentic Pizza Board for you to Keep! Serves 6-10 Substitutions may occur based on product availability.

Family Packs

Family Packs

$49.99

1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Large Original Crust Foundation Pizza + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 1 Whole Original Crust Cinnamon Pie + 2 liter Soda

Cheap Date

Cheap Date

$19.99

1 Large Original Crust Heart 2 topping pizza + 1 Whole Dessert Pie

Movie Night

Movie Night

$34.99

1 Original Crust Large 2-Topping Pizza + 6 Wings + 1 Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 2 liter Soda

The Big Cheese

The Big Cheese

$24.99

1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Whole Big Daddy Mac Pasta + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread

Pizza

Large Three Little Pigs

Large Three Little Pigs

$23.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Sausage + Bacon

Large 1 Topping Pizza

Large 1 Topping Pizza

$20.99

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping

Large 2 Topping Pizza

Large 2 Topping Pizza

$21.99

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping

Large Build Your Own Pizza

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$23.99

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Large Say Cheese

$20.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese

Large The Brick

$23.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper

Large White Shroom

Large White Shroom

$23.99

White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic

Large Smokin' Hot

$23.99

Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch

Large Bad Hunter

Large Bad Hunter

$23.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto

Large Big Kahuna

$23.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion

Large Queen Margherita

$23.99

Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic

Large Fire Bird

$23.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch

Large Chipotle Chicken

$23.99

Large Firenza

$23.99
Whole 1 Topping Pizza

Whole 1 Topping Pizza

$11.99

Your choice of crust + sauce + 1 topping

Whole 2 Topping Pizza

Whole 2 Topping Pizza

$12.99

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping

Whole Build Your Own Pizza

Whole Build Your Own Pizza

$14.99

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Whole Say Cheese

$11.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese

Whole Three Little Pigs

Whole Three Little Pigs

$14.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Salami + Bacon

Whole The Brick

Whole The Brick

$14.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper

Whole White Shroom

Whole White Shroom

$14.99

White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic

Whole Smokin Hot

$14.99

Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch

Whole Bad Hunter

Whole Bad Hunter

$14.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto

Whole Big Kahuna

$14.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion

Whole Queen Margherita

$14.99

Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic

Whole Fire Bird

$14.99

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch

Whole Chipotle Chicken

$14.99

Whole Firenza

$14.99
Halfzie 1 Topping Pizza

Halfzie 1 Topping Pizza

$9.49

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping

Halfzie 2 Topping Pizza

Halfzie 2 Topping Pizza

$10.49

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping

Halfzie Build Your Own Pizza

Halfzie Build Your Own Pizza

$12.49

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Halfzie Say Cheese

$8.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella

Halfzie Three Little Pigs

$11.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Salami + Bacon

Halfzie The Brick

$11.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper

Halfzie White Shroom

$11.49

White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic

Halfzie Smokin' Hot

$11.49

Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch

Halfzie Bad Hunter

$11.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto

Halfzie Big Kahuna

$11.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion

Halfzie Queen Margherita

$11.49

Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Chopped Garlic

Halfzie Fire Bird

$11.49

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch

Halfzie Chipotle Chicken

$11.49

Halfzie Firenza

$11.49

Pasta

Whole 1 Topping Pasta

Whole 1 Topping Pasta

$11.99

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping

Whole 2 Topping Pasta

Whole 2 Topping Pasta

$12.99

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings

Whole Million Dollar Pasta

Whole Million Dollar Pasta

$14.99

Penne Pasta + Red Sauce + White Sauce + Meatballs + Italian Sausage + Mozzarella + Ricotta + Red Onion

Whole El Fredo

Whole El Fredo

$14.99

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Chopped Garlic

Whole Big Daddy Mac

Whole Big Daddy Mac

$14.99

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Parmesan + Mozzarella + Bacon

Whole Wicked VooDoo

Whole Wicked VooDoo

$14.99

Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper

Whole Build Your Own Pasta

Whole Build Your Own Pasta

$14.99

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Halfzie 1 Topping Pasta

Halfzie 1 Topping Pasta

$9.49

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping

Halfzie 2 Topping Pasta

Halfzie 2 Topping Pasta

$10.49

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings

Halfzie Million Dollar Pasta

Halfzie Million Dollar Pasta

$11.49

Penne Pasta + Red Sauce + White Sauce + Meatballs + Italian Sausage + Mozzarella + Ricotta + Red Onion

Halfzie El Fredo

Halfzie El Fredo

$11.49

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Grilled Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Chopped Garlic

Halfzie Big Daddy Mac

Halfzie Big Daddy Mac

$11.49

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Parmesan + Mozzarella + Bacon

Halfzie Wicked VooDoo

Halfzie Wicked VooDoo

$11.49

Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper

Halfzie Build Your Own Pasta

Halfzie Build Your Own Pasta

$12.49

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Salad

Whole King Caesar

Whole King Caesar

$9.99

Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Whole Pasta Salata Verde

Whole Pasta Salata Verde

$9.99

Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto

Whole Health Nut

Whole Health Nut

$9.99

Spring Mix + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette

Whole Greek

Whole Greek

$9.99

Arugula + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta

Whole Build Your Own Salad

Whole Build Your Own Salad

$11.99

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Halfzie King Caesar

Halfzie King Caesar

$5.99

Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Halfzie Pasta Salata Verde

Halfzie Pasta Salata Verde

$5.99

Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto

Halfzie Health Nut

Halfzie Health Nut

$5.99

Arugula + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette

Halfzie Greek

Halfzie Greek

$5.99

Arugula + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta

Halfzie Build Your Own Salad

Halfzie Build Your Own Salad

$5.99

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Oven Baked Wings

Side Chicks - 8 Count

Side Chicks - 8 Count

$12.99
Side Chicks - 14 Count

Side Chicks - 14 Count

$19.99

Side Chicks - 50 Count

$49.99

Side Chicks - 100 Count

$98.99

Goodies

Whole Cinnamon Pie

$9.99

Whole Nutella Banana

$9.99

Whole Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Halfzie Cinnamon Pie

$6.99

Halfzie Nutella Banana

$6.99

Halfzie Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Beverage

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.99
2 liter

2 liter

$4.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

😈Do Not Click❌

Underground Menu

Large Pork Malone

$19.99

Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle

Whole Pork Malone

$12.99

Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle

Large Pineapple Express

$19.99

Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle

Whole Pineapple Express

$12.99

Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle

Large Mac N Cheese

$19.99

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon

Whole Mac N Cheese

$12.99

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon

Large CBD

$19.99

White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Dorito

Whole CBD

$12.99

White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Dorito

Whole Notorious BLT

$8.99

Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch

Halfzie Notorious BLT

$4.99

Spinach + Romaine + Cherry Tomato + Bacon + Croutons + Cheddar + Ranch

Pizza Catering

Pizza Party Foundations

$199.00

Pizza Party Classics

$149.00

Pasta Catering

Big Daddy Mac Platter

$39.99

El Fredo Platter

$39.99

Million Dollar Platter

$39.99

Wicked Voodoo Platter

$39.99

Salad Catering

King Caesar Platter

$39.99

Health Nut Platter

$39.99

Pasta Salata Verde Platter

$39.99

Greek Platter

$39.99

Wing Catering

Wings (25 Piece)

$26.99

Wings (50 Piece)

$49.99

Wings (100 Piece)

$98.99

Beverage Catering

Coke - 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Coke - 2 Liter

$3.99

Dr Pepper - 2 Liter

$3.99

Sprite - 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Coke - 2 Liter

$3.99

Mug Root Beer - 2 Liter

$3.99

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$89.99

Includes: Prosciutto, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Bread, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichokes, Pesto, Hot Honey, Ovalini, Craisins, Basil, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Kalamata Olives, Brie, Fig Jam, Dried Apricots, Mixed Nuts. And an Authentic Pizza Board for you to Keep! Serves 6-10 Substitutions may occur based on product availability.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Like Never Before

Website

Location

300 S Grand Ave, STE LP 160, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Directions

Gallery
Firenza Pizza image
Firenza Pizza image
Firenza Pizza image

