Firenze Ristorante
502 N Yosemite Ave
Oakdale, CA 95361
Appetizers
Antipasta Salad
Romaine hearts, salami, provolone cheese, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, artichokes, tomatoes, and red onions with a red wine vinaigrette.
Arancini
Crispy risotto spheres stuffed with smoked mozzarella, Pecorino Ramono Cheese served atop homemade tomato sauce drizzled with a pesto aioli
Bruschetta
Toasted baguettes with chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic, and olive oil.
Calamari Fritti
Fresh breaded calamari rings & tentacles, served with our fresh cocktail and tartar sauce.
Chicken Wings
Buffalo or Asian Fusion
Firenze Flatbreads
Buffalo Chicken Ranch, Marinara Cheese Basil, or Cheesy garlic
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Fried ravioli stuffed with mozzarella and provolone with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
Lamb Lollipop
French lamb rack cut into lollipops served with an italian marinade finished with a balsamic glaze.
Large Gamberetto Scampette
Black tiger prawns sauteed in our homemade scampi sauce served with roasted toastettes brushed with olive oil.
Meatball Parmigiana
Seasoned beef with melted mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade.
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Small Gamberetto Scampette
Black tiger prawns sauteed in our homemade scampi sauce served with roasted toastettes brushed with olive oil.
Steak Bites
Skewered Flat Iron Steak with applewood smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato confit finished with roasted garlic butter.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Jumbo mushrooms stuffed with spinach, artichoke, sun-dried tomato, ricotta & parmesan cheeses. Served with our homemade pesto sauce.
Stuffed Seafood Mushrooms
Crimini mushrooms stuffed with calamari, shrimp, salmon, ricotta & parmesan cheeses, Serve with a lemon cream sauce.
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Crispy greens, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes tossed with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed green topped w/ grilled chicken, caramelized pecans, tomatoes, cucumbers, topped w/ crumbled gorgonzola cheese and our rasberry
Crispy Chicken & Almond Salad
Crunchy rice noodles tossed in a tangy honey dijon dressing and served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce topped with almonds.
Firenze Chicken Salad
House Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons and your choice of dressing
Korean Chicken Salad
Minestrone
Cup or Bowl
New England Clam Chowder
Cup or Bowl
Warm spinach salad
Pasta
Angel Hair Pomodoro
Our lightest sauce. diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, and olive oil with angel hair pasta.
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Slices of chicken breast in sauteed with button mushroom and garlic, white wine, cream, and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Fra Diablo
Sauteed sliced chicken breast with garlic, fresh tomatoes, green onions, and hot peppers in a light tomato sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta served with a delicious creamy pesto sauce and sliced sauteed chicken breast
Firenze Chicken Penne
Sauteed sliced chicken breast with garlic, white wine, porcini mushroom powder, fresh basil, parsley, and parmesan cheese with a reduced cream sauce over penne pasta
Gnocchi Gorgonzola Chicken
Sauteed chicken breast in a light creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce with peas, green onions, and tossed with potato pasta.
Linguine Pollo & Goat Cheese
Sauteed chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, & mushrooms sauteed in a delicious wine sauce with a touch of cream tossed with linguine pasta.
Pasta Primavera
Fettuccini pasta and seasonal veggies sauteed in a light cream sauce.
Ravioli
Your choice between Meat or Cheese
Sean's Penne Pasena
Italian sausage sauteed with garlic, basil, diced tomatoes, with our signature marinara sauce and finished with a touch of cream and fresh spinach tossed with penne pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
A classic pasta dish, our signature marinara sauce tossed with spaghetti pasta, topped with tender meatballs.
Tortellini
Your choice between Meat or Cheese
Pasta Marinara
Seafood Pasta
Capellini Mona Lisa
Juicy jumbo shrimp, tomatoes, and mushrooms sauteed with garlic and basil. Finished with white wine and a touch of tomato sauce with fresh spinach served over angel hair pasta..
Gnocchi Con Pesto
Sauteed jumbo shrimp, scallops and sun-dried tomatoes in a light creamy pesto sauce serve over potato pasta.
Linguine Portofino
Scallops and prawns with diced tomatoes and green onions in a light cream sauce.
Michelangelo
Sauteed shrimp and scallops with white wine, lemon, dijon mustard, sun dried tomatoes, basil and garlic served over a bed of angel hair pasta.
Seafood Ravioli
Filled with shrimp and crab with a lemon cream sauce topped with baby shrimp.
Shrimp alla Vodka Pasta
Sauteed jumbo shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, basil, tossed win a vodka ramano sauce served over a bed of pasta.
Shrimp Fra Diablo
Shrimp and calamari with garlic, fresh tomatoes, green onions, and hot peppers in a light tomato sauce with linguine pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Black tiger shrimp sauteed in a light creamy lemon sauce over penne pasta.
Shrimp Fettucini Alfredo
Specialty Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tender chicken breast smothered in our famous bbq sauce and topped with red onion and cilantro.
Chicken Picante Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms & jalapenos with a red sauce.
Firenze Chicken Club Pizza
Our homemade rich garlic ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, and red onions.
Firenze Combo Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers and sausage.
Hawaiian Pizza
Italian ham and pineapple
Margherita Classica Pizza
Creamy mozzarella, fresh tomatoes and basil.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, italian ham, sausage, and salami.
Quattro Stagioni Pizza
Portabella mushroom, eggplant, garlic, tomato, spinach, and bell peppers.
Toscana Pizza
Mozzarella, pancetta, portabella mushrooms and artichokes.
Vegetarian Pizza
Tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, and bell peppers.
Create Your Own Pizza
Stone Oven Calzones
Chicken Pesto Calzone
Filled with chicken, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and pesto sauce.
Meat Lovers Calzone
Filled with pepperoni, Italian ham, sausage, salami, and mozzarella cheeses.
Meatball & Spinach Calzone
Filled with meatballs, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.
Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone
Filled with pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses.
Vegetarian Calzone
Filled with artichokes, eggplant, mushrooms and sun dried tomatoes.
Steaks & Seafood
Wild Salmon
Ask us about today's fresh fish special.
Grilled Filet of Salmon
Choice of Italian style or our Table 26 soyglazed and sesame crusted. Served with veggies and your choice of side.
Filet de Manzo
An 8-oz Filet Mignon grilled to perfection. Served with veggies and your choice of side.
Ribeye Alla Griglia
12 - oz Certified angus beef ribeye steak grilled to perfection and topped with our caramelized onions and a side of fresh seasonal veggies & your choice of side.
Surf & Turf
An 8-oz Filet Mignon topped with portabella mushrooms in a red wine reduction sauce and tiger shrimp in a scampi sauce with your choice of side.
Flat Iron JD BBQ
Rack of Lamb
Grilled to perfection with Dijon mustard & red wine reduction. Served with fresh veggies and Your choice of side.
Cioppino
Sauteed shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels and seasonal fish in a spicy marinara broth.
Tornado
Filet Mignon butterflied and stiffed with bleu cheese, topped with a mushroom bleu cheese cream sauce. Served with fresh seasonal veggies and your choice of side.
Flat Iron
A 10-oz CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF Flat iron steak grilled to perfection
Flat Iron Bacon & Bleu
Halibut
Sea Bass
Mahi Mahi
Specialties
Apple Bourbon Pork Chop
Grilled bone-in pork chop with apple chutney. Served with seasonal veggies and your choice of side.
Cacciucco
Sauteed shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and seasonal fish in a spicy marinara sauce. Served over a bed of angel hair pasta.
Chicken Alla Picante
Angel Hair pasta, fresh spinach, crushed red pepper, with a fresh grilled chicken breast tossed with olive oil & garlic.
Chicken Breast
Your choice of sauce: Marsala or Picatta. Served with seasonal veggies and your choice of side.
Chicken Cacciatore
Sauteed chicken medallions, bell pepper, onion, sherry wine, kalamata olives with our homemade marinara sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & served with a side of spaghetti marinara and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & served with a side of spaghetti marinara and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Firenze Rolled Chicken
Breaded chicken breast stuffed with provolone and bleu cheese, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach. Served with our roasted red pepper ramano sauce and a side of fresh veggies and your choice of side
Gnocchi Mushroom
A plentiful portion of mushrooms, portobella mushrooms, button mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, green onions and artichokes tossed in a delightful marinara sauce.
Lasagna Bolognese
Layers of pasta, meat sauce, and italian cheeses.
Lemon Pork Chop
Frenched 12 oz pork chop fried and topped with a lemon cream sauce. Served with seasonal veggies and your choice of side.
Short Ribs
Sides
KIDS
KIDS Cheese Ravioli
KIDS Meat Ravioli
KIDS Penne Pasta
KIDS Spaghetti & Marinara
KIDS Spaghetti & Meatballs
KIDS Mac & Cheese
KIDS Cheese Pizza
KIDS Pepperoni Calzone
KIDS Fettucini Alferdo
KIDS Chicken Strips & Fries
Kids Vanilla Ice Cream
Kids Drink
Kids MILK
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Desserts
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Espresso
Italian Soda
Lemonade
Orange Crush
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Rasberry Brisk
Red Bull
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Unsweetened Iced Tea
cappuccino
latte
Pellegrino
Hot tea
Storied neighborhood Italian bar & eatery offering stone-oven pizza, steak & seafood mains.
