Firenze Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

502 N Yosemite Ave

Oakdale, CA 95361

Order Again

Appetizers

Antipasta Salad

$18.00

Romaine hearts, salami, provolone cheese, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, artichokes, tomatoes, and red onions with a red wine vinaigrette.

Arancini

$16.00

Crispy risotto spheres stuffed with smoked mozzarella, Pecorino Ramono Cheese served atop homemade tomato sauce drizzled with a pesto aioli

Bruschetta

$16.00

Toasted baguettes with chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic, and olive oil.

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Fresh breaded calamari rings & tentacles, served with our fresh cocktail and tartar sauce.

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Buffalo or Asian Fusion

Firenze Flatbreads

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Ranch, Marinara Cheese Basil, or Cheesy garlic

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Fried ravioli stuffed with mozzarella and provolone with a side of homemade marinara sauce.

Lamb Lollipop

$24.00

French lamb rack cut into lollipops served with an italian marinade finished with a balsamic glaze.

Large Gamberetto Scampette

$23.00

Black tiger prawns sauteed in our homemade scampi sauce served with roasted toastettes brushed with olive oil.

Meatball Parmigiana

$16.00

Seasoned beef with melted mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade.

Mozzarella Caprese

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Small Gamberetto Scampette

$19.00

Black tiger prawns sauteed in our homemade scampi sauce served with roasted toastettes brushed with olive oil.

Steak Bites

$22.00

Skewered Flat Iron Steak with applewood smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato confit finished with roasted garlic butter.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Jumbo mushrooms stuffed with spinach, artichoke, sun-dried tomato, ricotta & parmesan cheeses. Served with our homemade pesto sauce.

Stuffed Seafood Mushrooms

$15.00

Crimini mushrooms stuffed with calamari, shrimp, salmon, ricotta & parmesan cheeses, Serve with a lemon cream sauce.

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine hearts with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$18.00

Crispy greens, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes tossed with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

$18.00

Mixed green topped w/ grilled chicken, caramelized pecans, tomatoes, cucumbers, topped w/ crumbled gorgonzola cheese and our rasberry

Crispy Chicken & Almond Salad

$18.00

Crunchy rice noodles tossed in a tangy honey dijon dressing and served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce topped with almonds.

Firenze Chicken Salad

$18.00

House Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons and your choice of dressing

Korean Chicken Salad

$18.00

Minestrone

$5.00+

Cup or Bowl

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Cup or Bowl

Warm spinach salad

$22.00

Pasta

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$20.00

Our lightest sauce. diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, and olive oil with angel hair pasta.

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$24.00

Slices of chicken breast in sauteed with button mushroom and garlic, white wine, cream, and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Fra Diablo

$24.00

Sauteed sliced chicken breast with garlic, fresh tomatoes, green onions, and hot peppers in a light tomato sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$24.00

Penne pasta served with a delicious creamy pesto sauce and sliced sauteed chicken breast

Firenze Chicken Penne

$24.00

Sauteed sliced chicken breast with garlic, white wine, porcini mushroom powder, fresh basil, parsley, and parmesan cheese with a reduced cream sauce over penne pasta

Gnocchi Gorgonzola Chicken

$24.00

Sauteed chicken breast in a light creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce with peas, green onions, and tossed with potato pasta.

Linguine Pollo & Goat Cheese

$25.00

Sauteed chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, & mushrooms sauteed in a delicious wine sauce with a touch of cream tossed with linguine pasta.

Pasta Primavera

$22.00

Fettuccini pasta and seasonal veggies sauteed in a light cream sauce.

Ravioli

$21.00

Your choice between Meat or Cheese

Sean's Penne Pasena

$24.00

Italian sausage sauteed with garlic, basil, diced tomatoes, with our signature marinara sauce and finished with a touch of cream and fresh spinach tossed with penne pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

A classic pasta dish, our signature marinara sauce tossed with spaghetti pasta, topped with tender meatballs.

Tortellini

$21.00

Your choice between Meat or Cheese

Pasta Marinara

$16.50

Seafood Pasta

Capellini Mona Lisa

$28.00

Juicy jumbo shrimp, tomatoes, and mushrooms sauteed with garlic and basil. Finished with white wine and a touch of tomato sauce with fresh spinach served over angel hair pasta..

Gnocchi Con Pesto

$28.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp, scallops and sun-dried tomatoes in a light creamy pesto sauce serve over potato pasta.

Linguine Portofino

$28.00

Scallops and prawns with diced tomatoes and green onions in a light cream sauce.

Michelangelo

$30.00

Sauteed shrimp and scallops with white wine, lemon, dijon mustard, sun dried tomatoes, basil and garlic served over a bed of angel hair pasta.

Seafood Ravioli

$28.00

Filled with shrimp and crab with a lemon cream sauce topped with baby shrimp.

Shrimp alla Vodka Pasta

$28.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, basil, tossed win a vodka ramano sauce served over a bed of pasta.

Shrimp Fra Diablo

$28.00

Shrimp and calamari with garlic, fresh tomatoes, green onions, and hot peppers in a light tomato sauce with linguine pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Black tiger shrimp sauteed in a light creamy lemon sauce over penne pasta.

Shrimp Fettucini Alfredo

$29.00

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Tender chicken breast smothered in our famous bbq sauce and topped with red onion and cilantro.

Chicken Picante Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms & jalapenos with a red sauce.

Firenze Chicken Club Pizza

$19.00

Our homemade rich garlic ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, and red onions.

Firenze Combo Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers and sausage.

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Italian ham and pineapple

Margherita Classica Pizza

$19.00

Creamy mozzarella, fresh tomatoes and basil.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, italian ham, sausage, and salami.

Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$17.00

Portabella mushroom, eggplant, garlic, tomato, spinach, and bell peppers.

Toscana Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella, pancetta, portabella mushrooms and artichokes.

Vegetarian Pizza

$19.00

Tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, and bell peppers.

Create Your Own Pizza

$15.00

Stone Oven Calzones

Chicken Pesto Calzone

$17.00

Filled with chicken, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and pesto sauce.

Meat Lovers Calzone

$19.00

Filled with pepperoni, Italian ham, sausage, salami, and mozzarella cheeses.

Meatball & Spinach Calzone

$17.00

Filled with meatballs, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.

Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone

$17.00

Filled with pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses.

Vegetarian Calzone

$17.00

Filled with artichokes, eggplant, mushrooms and sun dried tomatoes.

Steaks & Seafood

Wild Salmon

$32.00

Ask us about today's fresh fish special.

Grilled Filet of Salmon

$32.00

Choice of Italian style or our Table 26 soyglazed and sesame crusted. Served with veggies and your choice of side.

Filet de Manzo

$52.00

An 8-oz Filet Mignon grilled to perfection. Served with veggies and your choice of side.

Ribeye Alla Griglia

$48.00

12 - oz Certified angus beef ribeye steak grilled to perfection and topped with our caramelized onions and a side of fresh seasonal veggies & your choice of side.

Surf & Turf

$54.00

An 8-oz Filet Mignon topped with portabella mushrooms in a red wine reduction sauce and tiger shrimp in a scampi sauce with your choice of side.

Flat Iron JD BBQ

$40.00

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Grilled to perfection with Dijon mustard & red wine reduction. Served with fresh veggies and Your choice of side.

Cioppino

$38.00

Sauteed shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels and seasonal fish in a spicy marinara broth.

Tornado

$52.00

Filet Mignon butterflied and stiffed with bleu cheese, topped with a mushroom bleu cheese cream sauce. Served with fresh seasonal veggies and your choice of side.

Flat Iron

$38.00

A 10-oz CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF Flat iron steak grilled to perfection

Flat Iron Bacon & Bleu

$42.00

Halibut

$38.00

Sea Bass

$38.00

Mahi Mahi

$35.00

Specialties

Apple Bourbon Pork Chop

$32.00

Grilled bone-in pork chop with apple chutney. Served with seasonal veggies and your choice of side.

Cacciucco

$32.00

Sauteed shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and seasonal fish in a spicy marinara sauce. Served over a bed of angel hair pasta.

Chicken Alla Picante

$24.00

Angel Hair pasta, fresh spinach, crushed red pepper, with a fresh grilled chicken breast tossed with olive oil & garlic.

Chicken Breast

$26.00

Your choice of sauce: Marsala or Picatta. Served with seasonal veggies and your choice of side.

Chicken Cacciatore

$26.00

Sauteed chicken medallions, bell pepper, onion, sherry wine, kalamata olives with our homemade marinara sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & served with a side of spaghetti marinara and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce & served with a side of spaghetti marinara and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Firenze Rolled Chicken

$26.00

Breaded chicken breast stuffed with provolone and bleu cheese, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach. Served with our roasted red pepper ramano sauce and a side of fresh veggies and your choice of side

Gnocchi Mushroom

$24.00

A plentiful portion of mushrooms, portobella mushrooms, button mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, green onions and artichokes tossed in a delightful marinara sauce.

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

Layers of pasta, meat sauce, and italian cheeses.

Lemon Pork Chop

$32.00

Frenched 12 oz pork chop fried and topped with a lemon cream sauce. Served with seasonal veggies and your choice of side.

Short Ribs

$30.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Pastas

$7.00

Risotto

$7.00

Veggies

$3.50

Side Meatballs

$5.50

Side Alfredo

$5.50

KIDS

KIDS Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

KIDS Meat Ravioli

$11.95

KIDS Penne Pasta

$10.25

KIDS Spaghetti & Marinara

$10.50

KIDS Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.95

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$10.95

KIDS Cheese Pizza

$9.95

KIDS Pepperoni Calzone

$10.95

KIDS Fettucini Alferdo

$10.95

KIDS Chicken Strips & Fries

$10.95

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Drink

$2.45

Kids MILK

$3.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.99

Chocolate Toffee Kahlua Mousse

$6.99

Caramel Apple Granny

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Dulce De Leche Cheese Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Molten Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake

$6.99

Creme Brulee Cheese Cake

$6.99

Creme Brulee

$6.99

Ice Cream

$3.50

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Espresso

$4.50

Italian Soda

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Rasberry Brisk

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

cappuccino

$5.00

latte

$5.00

Pellegrino

$4.50

Hot tea

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Storied neighborhood Italian bar & eatery offering stone-oven pizza, steak & seafood mains.

502 N Yosemite Ave, Oakdale, CA 95361

