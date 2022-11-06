Restaurant header imageView gallery

Firepoint Grill

3739 West Chester Pike

Newtown Square, PA 19073

Popular Items

Firepoint Chopped Salad
Firepoint Burger
Grilled Steak Burger

Starters

White Cheddar Cornbread App

$8.50

cast iron baked, honey butter

Rosemary Focaccia Flatbread App

$8.00

parmesan, garlic, olive oil

Fried Olives App

$8.00

buttermilk ranch dressing

Fire Roasted Tomato Hummus App

$6.50

toasted naan bread, olive oil

Old Fashioned Chicken Noodle Soup App

$8.50

carrots, celery, onions, pulled chicken, egg noodles

Lobster Bisque App

$11.50

sherry, cream, roasted corn

Artichoke Spinach Dip App

$17.00

parmesan, white cheddar, chopped artichokes, spinach, toasted flatbread

Maryland Crab Cakes App

$20.00

fennel- vegetable slaw, cajun remoilade

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare App

$19.50

avocado, ginger- citrus viniagrette, wonton chips

Crispy Calamari App

$17.50

spiced flour, chipotle ranch sauce, baby mixed greens

Bacon Wrapped Scallops App

$19.50

applewood smoked bacon, ginger- honey glaze

Fire Oven Roasted Chicken Wings App

$16.00

lemon, rosemary, garlic, honey chili sauce

Beef Empanadas App

$10.50

ground beef stuffed pastry, cheddar cheese, lime crema

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

Oysters

$20.00Out of stock

Salads

Firepoint Chopped Salad

$19.50

wood- fired rotisserie chicken, persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, charred corn, crispy onions, mushrooms, chopped greens, buttermilk ranch dressing

Shrimp ABLT

$23.00

3 grilled jumbo shrimp, avocado, smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing

Green Market Salad Large

$14.00

baby mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad Large

$15.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, grana padano, caesar dressing

Green Market Salad Small (Copy)

$9.00

baby mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad Small (Copy)

$10.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, grana padano, caesar dressing

Burgers

Grilled Steak Burger

$16.50

ground sirloin, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles, soft brioche roll

Firepoint Burger

$18.00

applewood smoked bacon, vermont white chaddar, whiskey bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles, soft brioche roll

Turkey Burger

$17.00

ground turkey, gruyere cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles, multigrain roll

Crab Cake Burger

$20.00

tartar sauce, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, soft brioche roll

Open Faced Falafel

$15.50

hummus, thini yougurt sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles, toasted naan bread

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Pizza

House 12 inch Classic

$16.00

italian plum tomato sauce, grande mozzarella, basil olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

loaded pepperoni, italian plum tomato sauce, grande mozzarella

Short Rib Pizza

$20.00

braised short rib, brie cheese, sweet onion fig jam, grande mozzarella

Rotisserie Chicken Ranch Pizza

$18.00

pulled chicken, bacon, smoked red onions, buttermilk ranch sauce, grande mozzarella

Poutine

$15.00

Main Plates

Pan Roasted Sea Scallops

$36.00

sweet creamed corn, smoked bacon, lemon- butter

Grilled Salmon

$35.00

roasted baby artichokes, lemon vinaigrette

Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos

$28.00

corn meal crusted mahi mahi, vegetable slaw, chipotle ranch sauce, corn tortillas, cilantro rice

Shrimp Angel Hair Pasta

$32.00

sauteed jumbo shrimp, tomato, garlic, chili flakes, white wine

Garden Vegetable Stir Fry

$21.00

sauteed vegetables, tofu, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, steamed rice

Fettuccini Bolognese

$28.00

fettuccini pasta, veal, beef, pork, parmesan, cream, tomato sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, buttered pasta

Slow Cooked Boneless Short Ribs

$33.50

sweet shallot jam, red wine, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green beans

Steak Frites

$35.00

8 oz New York Strip Steak, frech fries, mushrooms, house steak sauce

Firepoint Baby Back Ribs (Half)

$19.00

whiskey bbq sauce, vegetable slaw, french fires

Firepoint Baby Back Ribs(Full)

$33.00

whiskey bbq sauce, vegetable slaw, french fires

Fish & Chips

$20.00Out of stock

Flounder

$32.00

Wood Fired

Free Range Organic Half Chicken

$24.50

white wine reduction, broccolini, sweet bell peppers, roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Steaks

Filet 6oz

$40.00

grilled asparagus, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, hotel butter

Filet 10 oz

$50.00

grilled asparagus, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, hotel butter

New York Strip 14oz

$45.00

grilled asparagus, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, hotel butter

Ribeye 14 oz

$44.00

grilled asparagus, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, hotel butter

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Steamed Rice

$6.00

Sweet Creamed Corn

$7.00

Broccolini and Sweet Bell Peppers

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Vegetable Slaw

$6.00

Side Mushrooms

$6.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders + Fries

$8.00

Kids Gr. Cheese + Fries

$8.00

Kids Mac + Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta Sauce

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger + Fries

$11.00

Kids 4 oz Filet + Fries

$12.00

Dessert

Homemade Soft Serve Ice Cream

$7.00

Sorbet

$7.00

chef's featured flavor

Coconut Cake

$12.00

pineapple cream filling, coconut cream icing, vanilla rum sauce

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

cherry cream mousse, soft chocolate ganache

Classic Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$10.00

vanilla custard, bruned sugar

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

ice cream, chocolate fudge

Slicing Fee

$2.50

Private Parties

Corking Fee

$35.00
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Showcasing an open kitchen with a wood-fired grill, Firepoint offers an eclectic menu filled with rich, natural flavors. Enjoy garden-fresh cocktails, seasonal craft beers, and diverse wines alongside our chef-inspired menu in a warm, inviting atmosphere.

3739 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

