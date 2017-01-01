- Home
- /
- Keystone Heights
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- FirePower Coffee Roasters
FirePower Coffee Roasters
104 Reviews
$
322 SE State Road 100
Suite D
Keystone Heights, FL 32656
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
COFFEE - WHOLE BEAN OR GROUND
AFRICAN BLEND
Full bodied, moderate acidity with sweet chocolate and citrus notes.
BRAZIL - BOB-O-LINK
Rich chocolate and a hint of nuts. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
BRAZIL - CERRADO
Medium bodied, sweet, smooth creamy dark chocolate and possesses low acidity. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
BRAZIL DATERRA FULL BLOOM
Ripe fruit aromatics and exotic flavors of stone fruits, blueberry and plum make for a juicy mouth feel reminiscent of a fine wine. Full bodied with a clean caramel-fruity finish.
BREWtiful Morning
Great breakfast coffee or enjoy all day. Asian and African coffees combine to give a rich dark chocolate flavor with citrus notes to create a full body coffee. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
COLD BREW
A great blend of our select Brazil, Indonesian and Guatemalan coffees that results in a low acid and smooth cold beverage. This means you may cut down on adding extra sugar – or even drink it black. This makes it a convenient alternative for people looking for a refreshing energy boost without the extra calories. We can help with the brewing methods and ratios, just ask.
COLOMBIA - EXCELSO EP
Citrusy flavor, medium-bodied, and rich acidity with a clean and sweet aftertaste. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
COSTA RICA - TARRAZU
Full body, nice rich taste, great finish, slightly fruity. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
DECAF CASCADIA BLEND-SWP- ISLANDS & AFRICAN ORIGINS
Cocoa, nutty, raisin, medium body, medium acidity, complex with blends of America's, Island and African origins. Amazing espresso. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
DECAF COLOMBIAN EA PROCESS
Hints of cocoa, with soft, fruity acidity. Balanced, medium body. Refreshing finish reminiscent of cherries
DECAF SUMATRA SWISS WATER PROCESS
Indonesia Sumatra origin. This coffee has great bakers chocolate notes with a hint of cedar. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
ESPRESSO 200
Espresso 200 is silky smooth with its major component being dark roasted. Of Asian & South American origin this espresso is silky smooth and sweet with good lingering crema and holds up well in milk based drinks.
ESPRESSO 300
Espresso 300 - Full bodied with a light acidity and a velvety mouth feel. Notes of dark chocolate, clove and roasted almond.
ESPRESSO DECAF
Espresso Decaf has awesome crema and is nutty on the nose with hints of cocoa. If you love your lattes but can’t have the caffeine then this decaffeinated espresso is the perfect choice for you.
ETHIOPIA - SIDAMO-3
Cupping characteristics are fruity and blueberry like. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
GUATEMALA - ASOBAGRI-CAFE FEMENINO
Good body, clove, walnut, lavender floral, roasted almond, bright lime acidity, well-balanced. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
GUATEMALA - RIO OCHO
Smooth, blanced, clean cup with flavors of sweet cocoa, walnuts, stonefruit, hint of citrus with a caramel sweetness finish.
GUATEMALAN ANTIGUA
Bright acidity, medium body, moderately floral aroma, nuts layered with milk chocolate and bright spices.
GUATEMALAN NAHULUA CAFE FEMENINO
Guatemalan heirloom coffee features sweet, clean and bright aromas of hazelnut. The flavor is rich, with notes of chocolate, citrus and roasted nuts with a smooth finish.
HAITI BLUE PINE
Clean smooth body. Low in acidity, and a balanced natural sweetness. Floral aromas.
HONDURAS - FINCA DEBORAH - ANAEROBIC FERMENTATION
Cupping characteristics are dark grape, maple, honey, with a smooth citrus note and a creamy body. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
HONDURAS EL JAGUAR
Rainforest Certified - Cupping characteristics are dark chocolate, citrus with a sweetness to the cup. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
INDIA - MONSOONED MALABAR
Aroma is powerful with sweet spices and black licorice. Moderate body with a lingering sweet finish. Clean cup and smooth mouth feel. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
INDIA MYSORE NUGGET
Indian coffee before the monsooning process. Intense flavor with aromas of kakers chocolate, graham crackers, and nutmeg with a rich finish. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
INDONESIA - SUMATRA-CAFE FEMENINO
Nice full coffee, dark chocolate, clove, slight vanilla, raising acidity, rich heavy body, sassafras root, earthy. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
JAMAICA BLUE MOUNTAIN -- MEDIUM ROAST & WHOLE BEAN ONLY
100% JBM - An exquisite balance of aroma, body, and acidity. The mellow, sweet aftertaste, and velvet mouthfeel is what makes this unique brand stand out among other coffees. Island coffees are among the most expensive worldwide. Very limited availability and sold as WHOLE BEAN ONLY to extend the flavor notes. This coffee is only available in medium roast at this time.
JAMAICAN SUNRISE
That Jamaican Island taste in an affordable blend. A premium Kenya coffee combined with Jamaican Clydesdale Estate Coffee to excite your morning cup. Notes of citrus with a well-balanced milk chocolate smoothness. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
JAVA
Medium to heavy, syrupy body with mild acidity and sweet with a pleasant tasting finish. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
KENYA AB
Great, distinctive acidity, and a full body. Fruit and citrus notes like sun dried raisins and grapefruit. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
MEXICAN CHIAPAS
Distinct and delicate flavor of sweet chocolate, honey and nuts with a rich, brisk acidity and a medium to light body.
MOON TREE
Great body, well-balanced, roasted almond, fruity, pleasant acidity with sweet aftertaste. Moderately dark roasted only. See our web site for additional information on Moon Tree blend.
NICARAGUAN CAFE DIEGO
Shade grown at high altitudes, this coffee has a clean creamy body with citric acidity and caramel-like sweetness.
ORANG UTAN
Full, clean bodied with a light acidity. Sweet with chocolate and fruity notes. Balanced, smooth, and velvety finish.
PANAMA SANTA CLARA BOQUETE
Perfectly soft and balanced body. Medium to low acidity. Citrusy brightness, clean and sweet with caramel finish. Jasmine, mandarin, ripe fruit, berries, caramel, vanilla, and chocolate.
PERU - CAFE FEMENINO
Medium bodied with hints of chocolate and sweet aroma. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee
WILDFIRE BLEND
ROASTED MODERATELY DARK CAUTION - VERY HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. OUR MOST EYES WIDE OPEN COFFEE BLEND
PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT DELIVER LOCALLY
STRAWBERRY MATCHA - 20 oz
HOT DRIP COFFEE
HOT LATTE
HOT MOCHA LATTE
ICED LATTE
COLD BREW FRAPPUCCINO FROZEN
COLD BREW LATTE ICED
ESPRESSO SHOT ADD TO ANY DRINK
ICED TEA (SELECTION OF THE WEEK)
SMOOTHIES
LEMONADE ON ICE
LEMONADE FROZEN
ZUCCHINI BREAD
BANANA BREAD
PUMPKIN BREAD
PUPPUCCINO "CONE OR CUP OF WHIPPED CREAM" WITH DOG TREAT TOPPING
HOT CHAI LATTE
HOT TUMERIC GINGER LATTE
TUMERIC GINGER LATTE ICED - 20 oz
CHAI LATTE ICED - 20 OUNCE
HOT MATCHA LATTE
MATCHA LATTE ICED
BAKED GOODS
Lemon Chess Bars
Pineapple chess Bar
Orange Chess Bar
Spice Chess Bar
Coconut Chess Bar
Strawberry Chess Bar
PUMPKIN BREAD
BLUEBERRY BREAD
FUDGE Brownie
Cookie Doodle Brownie
Sugar Cookie Bar
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
PB Cookies
POUND CAKE
Rum Chata Bundt Cake
HONEY ORANGE BREAD
TURNOVER ASSORTED
PROTEIN PUCK
ALPINE BERRY
BLOOD ORANGE HERBAL
CEYLON OP
CHAMOMILE
CHERRY BLACK
COCO MATE
DRAGONWELL
EARL GREY
EASTERN CARAVAN
GENMAICHA
GINGER PEACH - SACHETS 10 CT
GONGFU BLACK
HAIRY CRAB (MAO XIE)
HIBISCUS BERRY
HIBISCUS BERRY - SACHETS 10 CT
JACK FROST CHAI
JACK FROST CHAI - SACHETS 10 CT
JASMINE GREEN
LAPSANG SOUCHONG
LIMONCELLO
LYCHEE GINGER LIME
MANGO BLACK
NILGIRI
ORGANIC LEMON GINSENG
ORGANIC TUMERIC GINGER
PAPAYA PINEAPPLE PUNCH
PASSIONFRUIT BLACK
PHOENIX OOLONG
PINHEAD GUNPOWDER
SAGE LAVENDER WHITE
SAGE LAVENDER WHITE - SACHETS 10 CT
SAVANNAH SUNRISE
SENCHA
SILVER NEEDLES
SPEARMINT
SPICED ANJOU PEAR - SACHETS 10 CT
TUOCHA
TUOCHA - 2 OUNCE
Puer Tea - A cooked (shou) puer, compressed into a small individual servings size and wrapped in paper. To drink, simply unwrap and place in cup or teapot. Add water, steep and enjoy. Full bodied, earthy and smooth, this tea can be left to steep without worry of over brewing.
WILDBERRY
KENYA PURPLE WHOLE LEAF
ORGANIC NEW YORK BREAKFAST
PEPPERMINT WHITE CHOCOLATE
BOURBON BARREL CHAI
BOURBON BARREL CHAI - 2 OUNCE
In this whiskey inspired blend, malty Assam gets a spicy and sweet treatment from warming chai spices, apple pieces, and honey vanilla flavor. A touch of lapsang souchong imparts the smokiness of a charred barrel. The result is a bold and intriguing tea that will surprise and delight.