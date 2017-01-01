Restaurant header imageView gallery
FirePower Coffee Roasters

322 SE State Road 100

Suite D

Keystone Heights, FL 32656

ICED LATTE 20 OUNCE (1 DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO)
ICED LATTE 32 OUNCE (2 DOUBLE SHOTS ESPRESSO)
ICED COFFEE LARGE 32 OZ

COFFEE - WHOLE BEAN OR GROUND

The aroma of black tea, the peach sweetness, and grapefruit acidity. Ethiopian Yirgacheffe is said to be the finest of Ethiopian coffees.
AFRICAN BLEND

AFRICAN BLEND

Full bodied, moderate acidity with sweet chocolate and citrus notes.

BRAZIL - BOB-O-LINK

BRAZIL - BOB-O-LINK

Rich chocolate and a hint of nuts. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

BRAZIL - CERRADO

BRAZIL - CERRADO

Medium bodied, sweet, smooth creamy dark chocolate and possesses low acidity. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

BRAZIL DATERRA FULL BLOOM

BRAZIL DATERRA FULL BLOOM

Ripe fruit aromatics and exotic flavors of stone fruits, blueberry and plum make for a juicy mouth feel reminiscent of a fine wine. Full bodied with a clean caramel-fruity finish.

BREWtiful Morning

BREWtiful Morning

Great breakfast coffee or enjoy all day. Asian and African coffees combine to give a rich dark chocolate flavor with citrus notes to create a full body coffee. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

A great blend of our select Brazil, Indonesian and Guatemalan coffees that results in a low acid and smooth cold beverage. This means you may cut down on adding extra sugar – or even drink it black. This makes it a convenient alternative for people looking for a refreshing energy boost without the extra calories. We can help with the brewing methods and ratios, just ask.

COLOMBIA - EXCELSO EP

COLOMBIA - EXCELSO EP

Citrusy flavor, medium-bodied, and rich acidity with a clean and sweet aftertaste. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

COSTA RICA - TARRAZU

COSTA RICA - TARRAZU

Full body, nice rich taste, great finish, slightly fruity. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

DECAF CASCADIA BLEND-SWP- ISLANDS & AFRICAN ORIGINS

DECAF CASCADIA BLEND-SWP- ISLANDS & AFRICAN ORIGINS

Cocoa, nutty, raisin, medium body, medium acidity, complex with blends of America's, Island and African origins. Amazing espresso. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

DECAF COLOMBIAN EA PROCESS

Hints of cocoa, with soft, fruity acidity. Balanced, medium body. Refreshing finish reminiscent of cherries

DECAF SUMATRA SWISS WATER PROCESS

DECAF SUMATRA SWISS WATER PROCESS

Indonesia Sumatra origin. This coffee has great bakers chocolate notes with a hint of cedar. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

ESPRESSO 200

ESPRESSO 200

Espresso 200 is silky smooth with its major component being dark roasted. Of Asian & South American origin this espresso is silky smooth and sweet with good lingering crema and holds up well in milk based drinks.

ESPRESSO 300

ESPRESSO 300

Espresso 300 - Full bodied with a light acidity and a velvety mouth feel. Notes of dark chocolate, clove and roasted almond.

ESPRESSO DECAF

ESPRESSO DECAF

Espresso Decaf has awesome crema and is nutty on the nose with hints of cocoa. If you love your lattes but can’t have the caffeine then this decaffeinated espresso is the perfect choice for you.

ETHIOPIA - SIDAMO-3

ETHIOPIA - SIDAMO-3

Cupping characteristics are fruity and blueberry like. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

GUATEMALA - ASOBAGRI-CAFE FEMENINO

GUATEMALA - ASOBAGRI-CAFE FEMENINO

Good body, clove, walnut, lavender floral, roasted almond, bright lime acidity, well-balanced. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

GUATEMALA - RIO OCHO

GUATEMALA - RIO OCHO

Smooth, blanced, clean cup with flavors of sweet cocoa, walnuts, stonefruit, hint of citrus with a caramel sweetness finish.

GUATEMALAN ANTIGUA

GUATEMALAN ANTIGUA

Bright acidity, medium body, moderately floral aroma, nuts layered with milk chocolate and bright spices.

GUATEMALAN NAHULUA CAFE FEMENINO

GUATEMALAN NAHULUA CAFE FEMENINO

Guatemalan heirloom coffee features sweet, clean and bright aromas of hazelnut. The flavor is rich, with notes of chocolate, citrus and roasted nuts with a smooth finish.

HAITI BLUE PINE

HAITI BLUE PINE

Clean smooth body. Low in acidity, and a balanced natural sweetness. Floral aromas.

HONDURAS - FINCA DEBORAH - ANAEROBIC FERMENTATION

HONDURAS - FINCA DEBORAH - ANAEROBIC FERMENTATION

Cupping characteristics are dark grape, maple, honey, with a smooth citrus note and a creamy body. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

HONDURAS EL JAGUAR

HONDURAS EL JAGUAR

Rainforest Certified - Cupping characteristics are dark chocolate, citrus with a sweetness to the cup. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

INDIA - MONSOONED MALABAR

INDIA - MONSOONED MALABAR

Aroma is powerful with sweet spices and black licorice. Moderate body with a lingering sweet finish. Clean cup and smooth mouth feel. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

INDIA MYSORE NUGGET

INDIA MYSORE NUGGET

Indian coffee before the monsooning process. Intense flavor with aromas of kakers chocolate, graham crackers, and nutmeg with a rich finish. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

INDONESIA - SUMATRA-CAFE FEMENINO

INDONESIA - SUMATRA-CAFE FEMENINO

Nice full coffee, dark chocolate, clove, slight vanilla, raising acidity, rich heavy body, sassafras root, earthy. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

JAMAICA BLUE MOUNTAIN -- MEDIUM ROAST & WHOLE BEAN ONLY

JAMAICA BLUE MOUNTAIN -- MEDIUM ROAST & WHOLE BEAN ONLY

100% JBM - An exquisite balance of aroma, body, and acidity. The mellow, sweet aftertaste, and velvet mouthfeel is what makes this unique brand stand out among other coffees. Island coffees are among the most expensive worldwide. Very limited availability and sold as WHOLE BEAN ONLY to extend the flavor notes. This coffee is only available in medium roast at this time.

JAMAICAN SUNRISE

JAMAICAN SUNRISE

That Jamaican Island taste in an affordable blend. A premium Kenya coffee combined with Jamaican Clydesdale Estate Coffee to excite your morning cup. Notes of citrus with a well-balanced milk chocolate smoothness. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

JAVA

JAVA

Out of stock

Medium to heavy, syrupy body with mild acidity and sweet with a pleasant tasting finish. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

KENYA AB

KENYA AB

Great, distinctive acidity, and a full body. Fruit and citrus notes like sun dried raisins and grapefruit. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

MEXICAN CHIAPAS

MEXICAN CHIAPAS

Distinct and delicate flavor of sweet chocolate, honey and nuts with a rich, brisk acidity and a medium to light body.

MOON TREE

MOON TREE

Great body, well-balanced, roasted almond, fruity, pleasant acidity with sweet aftertaste. Moderately dark roasted only. See our web site for additional information on Moon Tree blend.

NICARAGUAN CAFE DIEGO

NICARAGUAN CAFE DIEGO

Shade grown at high altitudes, this coffee has a clean creamy body with citric acidity and caramel-like sweetness.

ORANG UTAN

ORANG UTAN

Out of stock

Full, clean bodied with a light acidity. Sweet with chocolate and fruity notes. Balanced, smooth, and velvety finish.

PANAMA SANTA CLARA BOQUETE

PANAMA SANTA CLARA BOQUETE

Perfectly soft and balanced body. Medium to low acidity. Citrusy brightness, clean and sweet with caramel finish. Jasmine, mandarin, ripe fruit, berries, caramel, vanilla, and chocolate.

PERU - CAFE FEMENINO

PERU - CAFE FEMENINO

Medium bodied with hints of chocolate and sweet aroma. 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

WILDFIRE BLEND

WILDFIRE BLEND

ROASTED MODERATELY DARK CAUTION - VERY HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. OUR MOST EYES WIDE OPEN COFFEE BLEND

STRAWBERRY MATCHA - 20 oz

STRAWBERRY MATCHA with COLD FOAM - 20 oz

$6.50

HOT DRIP COFFEE

12 OUNCE HOT DRIP COFFEE

$2.50

16 OUNCE HOT DRIP COFFEE

$3.00

HOT LATTE

HOT LATTE 16 OUNCE

$4.75

HOT MOCHA LATTE

HOT MOCHA LATTE 16 OUNCE

$5.60

ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE REGULAR 20 OZ

$4.40

ICED COFFEE LARGE 32 OZ

$5.40

ICED LATTE

ICED LATTE 20 OUNCE (1 DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO)

$3.75

ICED LATTE 32 OUNCE (2 DOUBLE SHOTS ESPRESSO)

$5.00

COLD BREW FRAPPUCCINO FROZEN

COLD BREW FRAPPUCCINO 20 OUNCE

$5.50

COLD BREW FRAPPUCCINO 32 OUNCE

$8.50

COLD BREW LATTE ICED

COLD BREW LATTE ICED 20 OUNCE

$5.40

COLD BREW LATTE ICED 32 OUNCE

$7.90

ESPRESSO SHOT ADD TO ANY DRINK

SINGLE ESPRESSO SHOT (NOTE WHICH DRINK)

$0.80

DOUBLE ESPRESSO SHOT (NOTE WHICH DRINK)

$1.60

HOT CHOCOLATE

8 OUNCE HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.20

12 OUNCE HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.20

ICED TEA (SELECTION OF THE WEEK)

ICED TEA 20 OZ

$2.50

ICED TEA 32 OZ

$3.50

SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIE 20 OUNCE

$5.50

LEMONADE ON ICE

LEMONADE ON ICE 20 OZ

$4.00

LEMONADE FROZEN

LEMONADE FROZEN 20 OZ

$4.30

ZUCCHINI BREAD

ZUCCHINI BREAD

$2.00

BANANA BREAD

BANANA BREAD

$3.00

PUMPKIN BREAD

PUMPKIN BREAD

$3.00

PUPPUCCINO "CONE OR CUP OF WHIPPED CREAM" WITH DOG TREAT TOPPING

PUPPUCCINO "CONE OR CUP OF WHIPPED CREAM" WITH DOG TREAT TOPPING

$1.50

HOT CHAI LATTE

HOT CHAI LATTE 16 OUNCE

$4.75

HOT TUMERIC GINGER LATTE

HOT TUMERIC GINGER LATTE 16 OUNCE

$4.75

TUMERIC GINGER LATTE ICED - 20 oz

TUMERIC GINGER LATTE ICED - 20 OUNCE

$4.50

CHAI LATTE ICED - 20 OUNCE

CHAI LATTE ICED - 20 OUNCE

$4.50

HOT MATCHA LATTE

HOT MATCHA LATTE 16 OUNCE

$5.60

MATCHA LATTE ICED

HOT MATCHA LATTE 20 OUNCE

$5.00

BAKED GOODS

Lemon Chess Bars

$2.50

Pineapple chess Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Chess Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Spice Chess Bar

$2.50

Coconut Chess Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Chess Bar

$2.50Out of stock

PUMPKIN BREAD

$3.50Out of stock

BLUEBERRY BREAD

$3.50

FUDGE Brownie

$3.50

Cookie Doodle Brownie

Out of stock

Sugar Cookie Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$2.50

PB Cookies

$2.50

POUND CAKE

$3.00Out of stock

Rum Chata Bundt Cake

$2.00Out of stock

HONEY ORANGE BREAD

$3.00Out of stock

TURNOVER ASSORTED

$3.50Out of stock

PROTEIN PUCK

$3.00

ALPINE BERRY

ALPINE BERRY - 2 OUNCE

ALPINE BERRY - 2 OUNCE

$9.75Out of stock

Inspired by the snow-capped Alps, a balance of fruity and botanical flavors dance on a bed of bold Chinese black tea. Notes of currant and cranberry dissolve into a bouquet of juniper. Delicious served plain or paired with sweetener.

BLOOD ORANGE HERBAL

BLOOD ORANGE HERBAL - 2 OUNCE

$7.75Out of stock

Named after the crimson fruit. Zesty orange is brought forward by the tartness of hibiscus. A pleasant hot tonic and a refreshingly zingy cold brew.

CEYLON OP

Black Tea - This tea is a workhorse.  Famed for its robust character, this tea is full bodied with notes of malt and allspice.  Can be served plain or with milk and sugar.
CEYLON OP - 2 OUNCE

CEYLON OP - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Black Tea - This tea is a workhorse. Famed for its robust character, this tea is full bodied with notes of malt and allspice. Can be served plain or with milk and sugar.

CHAMOMILE

The quintessential herbal brew, Chamomile is soothing and calming. Hints of fruit and flowers, with notes of honey.  Chamomile contains no caffeine, perfect for drinking all day or late at night.  Great alone or with a slice of lemon and mixed with honey.
CHAMOMILE - 2 OUNCE

CHAMOMILE - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

The quintessential herbal brew, Chamomile is soothing and calming. Hints of fruit and flowers, with notes of honey. Chamomile contains no caffeine, perfect for drinking all day or late at night. Great alone or with a slice of lemon and mixed with honey.

CHERRY BLACK

A black tea, infused with a burst of cherry and other fruit notes. Can be served hot or iced.

CHERRY BLACK - 2 OUNCE

$7.75Out of stock

A black tea, infused with a burst of cherry and other fruit notes. Can be served hot or iced.

COCO MATE

A dessert tea that’s sure to tickle your sweet tooth. Honeybush and mate are blended with warm spices, such as cinnamon, chicory, and licorice root. Vanilla and cocoa nibs tie it all together, giving you an after-dinner treat you can enjoy, guilt-free!
COCO MATE - 2 OUNCE

COCO MATE - 2 OUNCE

$7.75Out of stock

A dessert tea that’s sure to tickle your sweet tooth. Honeybush and mate are blended with warm spices, such as cinnamon, chicory, and licorice root. Vanilla and cocoa nibs tie it all together, giving you an after-dinner treat you can enjoy, guilt-free!

DRAGONWELL

Green Tea - One of the most famous teas from China. This green tea has it all.  Signature chestnut and vegetal flavors mingle with notes of butter and honeysuckle. A classic green tea hailing from its original terroir.
DRAGONWELL - 2 OUNCE

DRAGONWELL - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Green Tea - One of the most famous teas from China. This green tea has it all. Signature chestnut and vegetal flavors mingle with notes of butter and honeysuckle. A classic green tea hailing from its original terroir.

EARL GREY

Black Tea Blend - A great tea classic. Ceylon black tea blended with bergamot and blue cornflowers. Generally suggested to be drank alone, although some prefer it with milk and sugar.
EARL GREY - 2 OUNCE

EARL GREY - 2 OUNCE

$7.50

Black Tea Blend - A great tea classic. Ceylon black tea blended with bergamot and blue cornflowers. Generally suggested to be drank alone, although some prefer it with milk and sugar.

EASTERN CARAVAN

Green Tea Blend - This tea does not disappoint. Medium bodied with notes of honey, rose and malt.  A great lasting finish. This tea is also fairly forgiving when being brewed, so it can be pushed.
EASTERN CARAVAN - 2 OUNCE

EASTERN CARAVAN - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Green Tea Blend - This tea does not disappoint. Medium bodied with notes of honey, rose and malt. A great lasting finish. This tea is also fairly forgiving when being brewed, so it can be pushed.

GENMAICHA

Green Tea - A Japanese classic, blending Sencha with lightly toasted rice. The combination of roasted nutty flavors of the rice and buttery notes of the Sencha make this tea a perfect addition to any breakfast menu.
GENMAICHA - 2 OUNCE

GENMAICHA - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Green Tea - A Japanese classic, blending Sencha with lightly toasted rice. The combination of roasted nutty flavors of the rice and buttery notes of the Sencha make this tea a perfect addition to any breakfast menu.

GINGER PEACH - SACHETS 10 CT

One of the more popular black tea blends in the West. Medium bodied with a balance of spice and stone fruit. Notes of malt, peach and ginger.

GINGER PEACH - SACHETS 10 CT

$6.50Out of stock

One of the more popular black tea blends in the West. Medium bodied with a balance of spice and stone fruit. Notes of malt, peach and ginger.

GONGFU BLACK

Black Tea - This tea does not disappoint. Medium bodied with notes of honey, rose and malt.  A great lasting finish. This tea is also fairly forgiving when being brewed, so it can be pushed.
GONGFU BLACK - 2 OUNCE

GONGFU BLACK - 2 OUNCE

$9.75

Black Tea - This tea does not disappoint. Medium bodied with notes of honey, rose and malt. A great lasting finish. This tea is also fairly forgiving when being brewed, so it can be pushed.

HAIRY CRAB (MAO XIE)

Oolong Tea - A Se Chung Oolong, also known by its Chinese name, Mao Xie. This tea is perfect for the cost conscious who want an oolong with some punch. Medium bodied, with notes of gardenia, butter and honey.
HAIRY CRAB (MAO XIE) - 2 OUNCE

HAIRY CRAB (MAO XIE) - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Oolong Tea - A Se Chung Oolong, also known by its Chinese name, Mao Xie. This tea is perfect for the cost conscious who want an oolong with some punch. Medium bodied, with notes of gardenia, butter and honey.

HIBISCUS BERRY

Herbal Blend - The tartness of hibiscus is balanced by the sweetness of blueberry, with rooibos giving body and notes of currant. Refreshing. Can be served hot or cold.
HIBISCUS BERRY - 2 OUNCE

HIBISCUS BERRY - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Herbal Blend - The tartness of hibiscus is balanced by the sweetness of blueberry, with rooibos giving body and notes of currant. Refreshing. Can be served hot or cold.

HIBISCUS BERRY - SACHETS 10 CT

The tartness of hibiscus is balanced by the sweetness of blueberry, with rooibos giving body and notes of currant. Refreshing. Can be served hot or cold.

HIBISCUS BERRY - SACHETS 10 CT

$6.50

The tartness of hibiscus is balanced by the sweetness of blueberry, with rooibos giving body and notes of currant. Refreshing. Can be served hot or cold.

JACK FROST CHAI

Black Tea Blend Chai - A great chai for those that love the richness of vanilla and how well it pairs with spice.
JACK FROST CHAI - 2 OUNCE

JACK FROST CHAI - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Black Tea Blend Chai - A great chai for those that love the richness of vanilla and how well it pairs with spice.

JACK FROST CHAI - SACHETS 10 CT

A great chai for those that love the richness of vanilla and how well it pairs with spice.

JACK FROST CHAI - SACHETS 10 CT

$7.50Out of stock

A great chai for those that love the richness of vanilla and how well it pairs with spice.

JASMINE GREEN

Green Tea - Chinese green tea scented with jasmine blossoms. Jasmine ranges in flavor from tropical fruit to floral. This tea tends to lean more towards the tropical fruit side of the spectrum, with the green tea providing a strong base.
JASMINE GREEN - 2 OUNCE

JASMINE GREEN - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Green Tea - Chinese green tea scented with jasmine blossoms. Jasmine ranges in flavor from tropical fruit to floral. This tea tends to lean more towards the tropical fruit side of the spectrum, with the green tea providing a strong base.

LAPSANG SOUCHONG

Black Tea - A smoked black tea, balanced with a strong body and light sweetness.
LAPSANG SOUCHONG - 2 OUNCE

LAPSANG SOUCHONG - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Black Tea - A smoked black tea, balanced with a strong body and light sweetness.

LIMONCELLO

Black Tea Blend - A Ceylon black tea blended with marigold, inspired by the Limoncello liqueur.
LIMONCELLO - 2 OUNCE

LIMONCELLO - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Black Tea Blend - A Ceylon black tea blended with marigold, inspired by the Limoncello liqueur.

LYCHEE GINGER LIME

This white tea is blended with spicy ginger and soothing lemongrass, with finishing notes of juicy lychee and zesty lime. Can be served hot or cold. A fun blend for those who are looking for something a bit different.

LYCHEE GINGER LIME - 2 OUNCE

$8.75

This white tea is blended with spicy ginger and soothing lemongrass, with finishing notes of juicy lychee and zesty lime. Can be served hot or cold. A fun blend for those who are looking for something a bit different.

MANGO BLACK

Mango and rose mingle playfully over a bed of Sri Lankan Black tea, resulting in notes of malt, honey and tropical deliciousness. Perfect hot or iced.

MANGO BLACK - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Mango and rose mingle playfully over a bed of Sri Lankan Black tea, resulting in notes of malt, honey and tropical deliciousness. Perfect hot or iced.

NILGIRI

Black Tea - From the hills of South India and grown close to Sri Lanka, this leaf has floral tones reminiscent of Ceylon and a malty boldness more akin to teas from Assam. Can be brewed hot as a breakfast tea or iced as a refreshing beverage.
NILGIRI - 2 OUNCE

NILGIRI - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Black Tea - From the hills of South India and grown close to Sri Lanka, this leaf has floral tones reminiscent of Ceylon and a malty boldness more akin to teas from Assam. Can be brewed hot as a breakfast tea or iced as a refreshing beverage.

ORGANIC LEMON GINSENG

ORGANIC LEMON GINSENG - 2 OUNCE

ORGANIC LEMON GINSENG - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

A panacea to get you through any cold snap. Ginseng root and tulsi enrich lemongrass and Mao Feng green tea. Citrus essential oils add extra zest. A combination sure to warm in the most frigid conditions. Great with honey or taken neat.

ORGANIC TUMERIC GINGER

Herbal Tea Blend - Spicy and Lively. Turmeric plays off the notes of lemongrass, fading into sweetness of licorice, all couched in the warming heat of ginger.
ORGANIC TURMERIC GINGER - 2 OUNCE

ORGANIC TURMERIC GINGER - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Herbal Tea Blend - Spicy and Lively. Turmeric plays off the notes of lemongrass, fading into sweetness of licorice, all couched in the warming heat of ginger.

PAPAYA PINEAPPLE PUNCH

PAPAYA PINEAPPLE PUNCH - 2 OUNCE

$9.75

A Chinese white tea decorated with pineapple pieces, hibiscus, and rose petals. Sweet and fruity, this tea makes a strong addition to any summer offering, but can be served both hot and iced.

PASSIONFRUIT BLACK

Black Tea Blend - A delightful blend of black tea, tropical fruit and spices.  A great way to hold on to the memory of that Caribbean getaway during the colder months.   
PASSIONFRUIT BLACK - 2 OUNCE

PASSIONFRUIT BLACK - 2 OUNCE

$7.75Out of stock

Black Tea Blend - A delightful blend of black tea, tropical fruit and spices. A great way to hold on to the memory of that Caribbean getaway during the colder months.

PHOENIX OOLONG

Oolong Tea - This tea is a crowd pleaser. There are many varieties of Phoenix Oolong. This one is known as Mi Lan Xiang, or Honey Orchid Fragrance. Grown in the Fenghuang (Phoenix) Mountains, this tea is medium bodied, with notes of stonefruit, honey and orchid.
PHOENIX OOLONG - 2 OUNCE

PHOENIX OOLONG - 2 OUNCE

$8.75

Oolong Tea - This tea is a crowd pleaser. There are many varieties of Phoenix Oolong. This one is known as Mi Lan Xiang, or Honey Orchid Fragrance. Grown in the Fenghuang (Phoenix) Mountains, this tea is medium bodied, with notes of stonefruit, honey and orchid.

PINHEAD GUNPOWDER

Green Tea - In the US, this tea is the most famous of all the Chinese green teas, and is all elbows. Smokey and vegetal with a healthy bite. Can be enjoyed as is or with sugar and a sprig of mint.
PINHEAD GUNPOWDER - 2 OUNCE

PINHEAD GUNPOWDER - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Green Tea - In the US, this tea is the most famous of all the Chinese green teas, and is all elbows. Smokey and vegetal with a healthy bite. Can be enjoyed as is or with sugar and a sprig of mint.

SAGE LAVENDER WHITE

A beguiling blend of Chinese White tea balanced with herbs and citrus. A great choice for either the tea connoisseur or the beginner. Can be served hot or iced.

SAGE LAVENDER WHITE - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

A beguiling blend of Chinese White tea balanced with herbs and citrus. A great choice for either the tea connoisseur or the beginner. Can be served hot or iced

SAGE LAVENDER WHITE - SACHETS 10 CT

A beguiling blend of Chinese White tea balanced with herbs and citrus. A great choice for either the tea connoisseur or the beginner. Can be served hot or iced.

SAGE LAVENDER WHITE - SACHETS 10 CT

$6.50

A beguiling blend of Chinese White tea balanced with herbs and citrus. A great choice for either the tea connoisseur or the beginner. Can be served hot or iced

SAVANNAH SUNRISE

Black Tea Blend - This is a fruit bomb, meant to satisfy the customer that loves fruit tea.  Great hot or iced.
SAVANNAH SUNRISE - 2 OUNCE

SAVANNAH SUNRISE - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Black Tea Blend - This is a fruit bomb, meant to satisfy the customer that loves fruit tea. Great hot or iced.

SENCHA

Green Tea - A perfect everyday green tea. It is lightly steamed, which allows the true character of the leaf to shine through. Oceanic in flavor, with notes of butter, steamed greens, and pine.
SENCHA - 2 OUNCE

SENCHA - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Green Tea - A perfect everyday green tea. It is lightly steamed, which allows the true character of the leaf to shine through. Oceanic in flavor, with notes of butter, steamed greens, and pine.

SILVER NEEDLES

White Tea - The highest grade of white tea, using only the buds of the tea plant.  Medium bodied with notes of hay, honey and rose.
SILVER NEEDLES - 2 OUNCE

SILVER NEEDLES - 2 OUNCE

$13.75

White Tea - The highest grade of white tea, using only the buds of the tea plant. Medium bodied with notes of hay, honey and rose.

SPEARMINT

Herbal Tea - Sweet and well structured, this spearmint captures as close to what fresh mint tastes like.
SPEARMINT - 2 OUNCE

SPEARMINT - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Herbal Tea - Sweet and well structured, this spearmint captures as close to what fresh mint tastes like.

SPICED ANJOU PEAR - SACHETS 10 CT

A smooth white tea, with crisp notes of pear, tangy hibiscus, and savory spices. A wonderful beverage to enjoy on a cool fall morning.

SPICED ANJOU PEAR - SACHETS 10 CT

$6.50Out of stock

A smooth white tea, with crisp notes of pear, tangy hibiscus, and savory spices. A wonderful beverage to enjoy on a cool fall morning.

TUOCHA

Puer Tea - A cooked (shou) puer, compressed into a small individual servings size and wrapped in paper. To drink, simply unwrap and place in cup or teapot. Add water, steep and enjoy. Full bodied, earthy and smooth, this tea can be left to steep without worry of over brewing.
TUOCHA - 2 OUNCE

TUOCHA - 2 OUNCE

$7.75Out of stock

Puer Tea - A cooked (shou) puer, compressed into a small individual servings size and wrapped in paper. To drink, simply unwrap and place in cup or teapot. Add water, steep and enjoy. Full bodied, earthy and smooth, this tea can be left to steep without worry of over brewing.

WILDBERRY

WILDBERRY - 2 OUNCE

WILDBERRY - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Bright, floral and refreshing.  Great to drink on its own or use to blend with other ingredients.

KENYA PURPLE WHOLE LEAF

KENYA PURPLE WHOLE LEAF - 2 OUNCE

KENYA PURPLE WHOLE LEAF - 2 OUNCE

$8.75

The tippy leaves produce a wonderful floral aroma, and a light bodied tea with notes of crisp pear and walnut. 

ORGANIC NEW YORK BREAKFAST

ORGANIC NEW YORK BREAKFAST - 2 OUNCE

ORGANIC NEW YORK BREAKFAST - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

A b﻿reakfast blend of black tea from India and Sri Lanka. Medium bodied and balanced, this tea has more complexity than your typical breakfast blend and warrants being served without milk and sugar, although it can take both fairly well.

PEPPERMINT WHITE CHOCOLATE

PEPPERMINT WHITE CHOCOLATE - 2 OUNCE

PEPPERMINT WHITE CHOCOLATE - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

This tea blend uses a combination of African rooibos and honeybush as a base for roasted cacao nibs and white chocolate flavor. A dash of peppermint essential oil adds a bright and refreshing finish.

BOURBON BARREL CHAI

BOURBON BARREL CHAI - 2 OUNCE

BOURBON BARREL CHAI - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

In this whiskey inspired blend, malty Assam gets a spicy and sweet treatment from warming chai spices, apple pieces, and honey vanilla flavor. A touch of lapsang souchong imparts the smokiness of a charred barrel. The result is a bold and intriguing tea that will surprise and delight.

LAVENDER

WILDBERRY - 2 OUNCE

WILDBERRY - 2 OUNCE

$7.75

Bright, floral and refreshing.  Great to drink on its own or use to blend with other ingredients.

EARL GREY - SACHETS 10 CT

EARL GREY - SACHETS 10 CT

EARL GREY - SACHETS 10 CT

$7.75

A tea classic and great addition to any tea offering. Ceylon black tea blended with bergamot and blue cornflowers. Generally suggested to be drank alone, although some prefer it with milk and sugar.

NEW YORK BREAKFAST - SACHETS 10 CT

NEW YORK BREAKFAST - Sachets 10 CT

NEW YORK BREAKFAST - Sachets 10 CT

$8.75

A b﻿reakfast blend of black tea from India and Sri Lanka. Medium bodied and balanced, this tea has more complexity than your typical breakfast blend and warrants being served without milk and sugar, although it can take both fairly well.

ORGANIC CHAMOMILE - SACHETS 10 CT