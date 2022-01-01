Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Fireproof Restaurant

1,235 Reviews

$$

1026 N High St

Columbus, OH 43201

Snacks

$8.00

Warm Marinated Olives

$8.00

mixed olives, lemon, thyme, chili

Dry Rosted Nuts

$8.00

slivered almond, cashew, marcona almond, warm spices

$11.00

Baba Ghanoush

$11.00

roasted eggplant, tahini, roasted garlic, lemon, spanish olive oil, nann bread

Chicken & Shishito Dip

$16.00

Extra Naan Bread

$2.00

Extra Bread Cheese Board

$2.00

Extra Crab Dip Bread

$2.00

Vegetable

$10.00

Roman Artichoke

$10.00

grilled-marinated baby artichokes, chive oil, maldons salt

$11.00

Elote

$11.00

corn-off-the-cob, spiced mayo, cotija cheese

Vegan Roasted Cauliflower

$11.00

piquillo peppers, scallions, yellow coconut curry sauce

$11.00

Fireproof Potatoes

$11.00

fingerling potatoes, sweet paprika, thyme, roasted pepper, scallion aioli

Veggie Fried Rice

$12.00

jasmine rice, egg, peppers, corn, scallions, ponzu chili sauce

Meat

$16.00

Wagyu Dumplings

$16.00

local ohio sakura farms wagyu beef, scallions, ginger, ponzu dipping sauce

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$15.00Out of stock

gochujang glaze

Wagyu Skirt Steak

$32.00

6oz Filet

$38.00

Prime NY Strip

$56.00

Half Fried Chicken & Elote

$28.00

gerber all-natural chicken, honey sriracha

Carnitas Tostada

$15.00

Single Wagyu Hot Dog

$8.00

Wagyu Strip

$68.00

Wagyu Bone Marrow

$14.00

Stk Bruschetta

$16.00Out of stock

Flat Iron

$36.00Out of stock

Wagyu Fried Rice

$29.00

Chicken Tikka

$24.00Out of stock

Seafood

Crab Stuffed Pepper

$18.00
$20.00

Gambas Al Ajillo

$20.00

butter poached shrimp, calabrese chili butter, garlic chips, sherry, sourdough crostini

$18.00

Chorizo Mussels

$18.00

dry spanish chorizo, calabrese chili, garlic, shallots, white wine broth

Seared Scallops

$21.00

Vegan Thursday

Vegan Ramen Bowl

$9.00

Vegan Dumplings

$9.00

Petite Beyond Burger

$14.00

Mushrooms and Toast

$9.00

Vegan Elote

$9.00

Squash Noodles

$9.00

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Roman Artichokes

$8.00

Vegan Fried Rice

$9.00

Vegan Cauliflower

$9.00

Chefs Tasting

Chef's Tasting

$72.00

Select Tasting

$49.00

$30 Chefs Tasting

$30.00

Wine Dinner

$65.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1026 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

